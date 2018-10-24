Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ faith

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “sorted” is followed by the ominous note “Then Mormonism.” But I think they all forgot Raëlism!
The Raëlian Movement teaches that life on Earth was scientifically created by a species of extraterrestrials, which they call the Elohim. Members of this species appeared human when having personal contacts with the descendants of the humans that they made. They purposefully misinformed early humanity that they were angels, cherubim, or gods. Raëlians believe that messengers, or prophets, of the Elohim include Buddha, Jesus, and others who informed humans of each era. The founder of Raëlism received the final message of the Elohim and that its purpose is to inform the world about Elohim and that if humans become aware and peaceful enough, they wish to be welcomed by them.
Those religion seem more stupid because they’re more recent and don’t have the same kind of social support as older ones.
Once you start looking at the contents of books like the Qu’ran, the Bible, the Veda, etc. and take them as if they were factual claims about reality they seem pretty stupid and absurd, too.
While Jerry wrings his hands about angry people on the left interrupting politicians’ dinners, the right-wing terrorists are mailing bombs to the Clintons and Obama.
Umm. . . . I found out about this literally one minute ago from a CNN bulletin. Your comment is just ignorant and stupid, and I don’t have to post every two minutes to satisfy you.
It would be very difficult to rank the stupidity of each religion. Better to consolidate them in the same box and avoid picking favorites. This way you hurt everyone’s feelings equally.
I’ll go with that.
Favorites? Maybe,…anti-favorites?
Anyone think it’s hilarious that Elohim spelled backwards is “mi hole” which is the exact place from which this “religion” sprang?
I’m going out on a very thin limb buffeted by strong winds to claim that Raelism may actually be the least stupid religion in that it rejects supernaturalism. While most (all?) other religions are in principle not falsifiable because supernatural, at least Raelism might be falsified if we discover in our genetic code a message that specified that the endosymbiotic event that created eukaryotes was MADE IN CHINA. 🙂
Never heard of these loons before,i some times think the Human species has the wrong name .Homo credula ,for example.
Raëlism: reminiscent of the back story to Babylon 5 [Vorlons being the ‘gods’ & genetic tinkerers] also Quatermass & The Pit [Hammer House Of Horror, 1967] also David Brin’s Uplift novels [no bras involved]
whoa. With that kind of aegis, the religion’s probably worth another look…
If you haven’t seen that Quartermass episode track it down. It’s B&W British creaky, but damned good frightfest material. A classic.
I found it on YouTube. Yes, it is British creaky. I’ll try to watch it soon.
Maybe not the stupidest, but definitely the most scary is Islam, no contest.
I’m with our fictional characters here. Definitely Scientology. I mean, what other religion protects holy books from the uninitiated by claiming they are trade secrets?