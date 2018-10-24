Broken relationship #5

I continue with one more exhibit from Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, a truly remarkable place. This exhibit gives names and addresses, but remember that they’re on public display and that the donor knew they would be.
Not a broken relationship, but rather a family death, but…this exhibit reminds of Stanley Kubrick’s oldest daughter, Katherina, saying how she didn’t remove his cell phone number from her cell phone address book for a long time after his death.
My take away from this is always keep separate accounts.
Yeah, that’s “Healthy Relationship” rule #1 imo.
I’m betting one or the other of ’em emptied out the account with check #1375.
Could be worse…
I heard a radio report this morning of a lover spurned, so he bumps her off and reports it as an accident.
The police believed him but the family of the young women didn’t.
Some time later, investigation backed up the family, he skipped the country.
It’s a lottery out there.
Luzia Ornelas poignant & seemingly fair & balanced message is in the singular. I assume she doesn’t use “we” because she didn’t ask Mr. Marcelo Godoy Simões’ permission to put his name on display for the world to see.
Have I got that right I wonder?
Well, money is one of the major problems in marriage failures, that is for sure. To guess further on this one I would say drinking played a big role as it often does. So the check book history simply records the mess as it unfolds. Visits to Psychologists, Psychiatric ward, car accident, DWI and moving into separate apartments.
Marriages go south for lots of reasons but drinking is a big one. Running around by one partner is another. Money is right in there as well. You would do well to work these issues out before getting married. Take if from someone who has been married 42 years.
I don’t think ‘working these issues out before getting married’ is guaranteed to work. I could name innumerable things that could destroy a marriage. A bit like worrying about fatal diseases – relax, you’re not going to die from 99% of them, only one is going to kill ya. 😉
What I can’t do is give a recipe for a successful marriage. Our marriage has lasted for 34 years, which is about four years less than our acquaintance and our relationship which are both of the exact same duration 😉
so I know what works for us, but I would never claim it would work for anyone else.
Or as a WW2 merchant-ship skipper said when he was asked his recipe for surviving the war, “Don’t get torpedoed”.
cr