Disney’s Snow White story criticized for showing lack of affirmative consent

Kristen Bell is a well known American actress, and has two daughters. When she reads stories to them, she uses them to impart lessons. One of the stories is “Snow White” (it’s not an original Disney story, of course, but is derived from the Brothers Grimm collection of 1812. Parents magazine describes the lesson (click on screenshot):
The excerpt:
Kristen Bell reads every night to daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3. “It’s truly my favorite part of the day,” Bell says. “I glance away from the book and see their brains working while we’re all cuddled up like meerkats.”
But the ladies don’t just read, they discuss—especially classic Disney storylines.
“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.'”
The apple question is not the only one that Bell—a Disney Princess herself as the voice of Anna in Frozen—has after reading the tale. “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” Bell says she has asked her daughters. “Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”
Well, there may be a point about taking food from strangers, but may I point out that Halloween is coming, and taking and eating food from strangers is one of its major features?
As for “kissing Snow White without her permission”, well, that’s bogus. Of course you shouldn’t have sex with someone without asking, or while they’re drunk or asleep, but this isn’t quite the same thing. In fact, in the Brothers Grimm version, there isn’t a kiss; the movement of her glass coffin dislodges the poison apple bite from her throat and she revives. In the Disney movie version, however, there is a kiss, to wit (my emphasis):
Snow White takes the apple and, before taking a bite, wishes for the Prince to carry her away to his castle, where they will live happily ever after. The Queen then persuades her to take a bite before the wish grows cold. Snow White does so and soon falls to the floor after feeling the poison’s effects, which causes her to fall into a Sleeping Death. As the Queen is leaving, she is seen by the dwarfs, who chase her to a cliff, where she falls to her death to be eaten by vultures. The dwarfs find Snow White and they grieve her “death” as they return home. In mourning, they hold a funeral for her at their cottage. Finding her so beautiful, even in death, they cannot find it in their hearts to bury her and instead place her in a handmade coffin carved of glass and gold.
As the time goes by, the Prince hears of this and rides to the clearing where her coffin has been placed. The dwarfs make way for the Prince to approach Snow White. He then gives the princess a kiss, a “Love’s First Kiss”, which breaks the curse, reviving Snow White. She wakes up and, upon seeing the Prince, extends her arms out to him as he scoops her up in her arms. The dwarfs rejoice, as the Prince carries Snow White to his horse. She kisses each dwarf goodbye before leaving with the Prince for his castle (the outline of which is shown in the clouds above), where they live happily ever after.
The kiss was in fact the only way in this story to wake up Snow White. I suppose that they could have done it the Brothers Grimm way, but sue me if I feel this way is more romantic. And who among us hasn’t kissed a lover while he or she was sleeping?
I feel sorry for Kristen Bell’s daughters, who are poised to grow up as scolding Pecksniffs like their mom.
And yes, I know this isn’t as important as nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia, and Trump. But it’s a sign of the times.
Hmm..
I take food from strangers pretty much every time I go to the grocery store or eat at a restaurant.
Princess James!
Are kissing a sleeping stranger and kissing a sleeping lover truly the same thing?
Wonder if Sarah Marshall would require affirmative consent before administration of the Heimlich maneuver?
I took this as just an opportunity for Kristen Bell to talk to her daughters about consent not so much as her disapproving of the story.
I concur, Ms MacPherson.
I touch no one. Not within my own household.
And most especially not within the workplace
nor out in other places of society.
When one in her past has been touched in ways
not only inappropriate but threatening and
dangerous and injurious, then one wholly
comes to appreciate … … .no. touching.
Blue
I agree, Diana. We took the Kavanaugh hearings as a teaching moment for our son. We take current events turn them into teaching moments even if they are loosely tied to the event. It’s a way of beginning a discussion without having it start out as a lecture – which usually doesn’t fly as well.
I hope so.
Disney certainly has gotten better over time at making their princess protagonists rather than foils/passive prizes to be won by the protagonist. Most past stories, not just Disney ones, have outmoded values though; we still watch/read/study them for their value (as entertainment if nothing else), and if they teach our kids a bit about how people used to think, well that’s a good lesson too.
I agree with every point you made.
When my kids were about 5 or so I happened to come across a very nice leather bound addition of Grimms’ Fairy Tales on a bargain table somewhere and happily picked it up thinking it would be fun to read to them. Mind you, this was the original stories not more modern re-tellings. The first evening we sat down together, it turned out I couldn’t hardly get started on any of the stories before stumbling to a stop. Turns out my vague memories of them more resembled the Disney-fied re-tellings of some of them than the original stories. I’d pick one and start reading only to come to a stop, pick another, start reading, come to a stop. I finally put the book back on the shelf and left it there. Now that they are a little older they can read it themselves if they are interested, but I sure as heck didn’t want to read those stores to them at 5 years old. The values of the time the stories were written are positively barbaric by comparison to ours today, especially with respect to children. I used the opportunity to try explaining that to them, but at 5 years old who knows what they made of it?
Original Grimms: how dour angry violent Germans scared the crap out of their kids in order to get them to behave. 🙂
No, sadly this does not seem to be the case, and she’s not the only Hollywood regressive to say this. Kiera Knightly won’t let her kids watch Disney movies unless they meet her regressive standards. Little Mermaid is verboten as well, but according to her Moana and Frozen are ok. There’s a lot of anti-princess attitude these days, Princess Leia included. The regressives are about as unhinged as the lady in the Monster drink video in an earlier post, seeing evil in everything. What a sad and scary world they must inhabit.
But did you get that from this particular case? I didn’t see any evidence that Bell was banning her children from reading those stories and in fact she seemed to be engaging them in discussing the stories.
That is nothing – TV ‘historian’ Dan Snow lied to his daughters saying that women flew combat missions in spitfires in WW2!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/27/dan-snow-rewrites-history-female-spitfire-pilots
Isn’t it a parent’s duty to slightly unnerve their kiddos with the bedtime reading? Boo! The professional English woman [she overcooks it big time] Keira Knightley, has banned her daughter from watching the Little Mermaid & Cinderalla films – because female agency:
Yeah, she’s played more than her share of veddy, veddy British roles. 🙂 But she shed that image for me back in the title role of Tony Scott’s Domino.
Still sounds Brit cut glass in that – though with machine gun accessories
That has all the ingredients to be a crap film judging from the 2005 trailer
Well, it’s Tony Scott, so the editing is cut, cut, cut every coupla seconds. But as a cult-film fan, I have a certain nostalgie de la boue fondness for it. 🙂
Unnerve them? Knightley’s little darlings had nothing on my brothers and me. One of the stories my old Irish grand dad (he was given a choice after the Easter Rebellion – prison or emigration; I am here as a result of his choice) would tell us as we hid beneath our covers at bedtime was about Jenny Greenteeth. She was an old hag with green teeth and weeds for hair. She lived at the bottom of streams and creeks and would pull children in to drown if they got too close to the shore.
I remember being terrified of rivers as a child and never got too close. I guess the story worked.
That’s exactly the kind of thing I mean – “unnerve” is underplaying. My ma would tell me to stop picking my scabby knees or I’d get cancer – educating kids the Irish way.
Granpa had the “gift o’gab” and told us all sorts of stories, partly to entertain, partly to instruct, but all of them were flights of fancy. I think I remember when I finally cottoned on to him and realized he was “giving us the Irish” – one night, after hearing a scream outside he told us about Banshees and said that the scream we heard was his (a harbinger of death). My brothers and I looked at each other and said (something like); “That’s just a fox, granpa.” Still, shortly after that he died. Kinda creeped me out then, I tell you what, but it WAS a fox – I now know it was a vixen announcing she was ready.
Knightley isnt exactly from the British upper class. She went to Teddington school. But the accent is a real one.
I would never even touch someone, let alone salivate on them, without consent. On a form. In triplicate. Notarized and witnessed. Filed with the County. Published in the locals.
Not for the first time I find myself wondering what exactly is so pernicious about this.
Isn’t this how cultural/societal values progress? Things that we considered perfectly normal and okay fifty or a hundred years ago are examined in the light of modern norms, and often they can be pretty dodgy.
” And who among us hasn’t kissed a lover while he or she was sleeping?”
Perhaps I’m wrong, as I haven’t seen the film before, but sleeping beauty wasn’t a lover. She was a complete stranger to the prince.
So: a man walks up to an unconscious woman who he’s never met before, and kisses her. She wakes up, is instantly overjoyed and falls in love with him. Now is it really that strange that a parent would, at the very least, want to talk to her children about whether that was an okay thing to do?
You are wrong. They did meet, danced and sang a love song together. They are already in love before the kiss. (Disney version)
I’m a woman, I grew up watching all princess stories and I don’t see any problem with them. They are about love ♥
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/23/mother-calls-sleeping-beauty-banned-primary-school-promotes
No. The story under discussion here is Snow White. You are thinking of Sleeping Beauty.
my bad, I tought he was asking about sleeping beauty!! I might have read on another comment…
ooh..it was! “Perhaps I’m wrong, as I haven’t seen the film before, but sleeping beauty wasn’t a lover.” haha I touhgt I was crazy for a second..
You’re right this is (kind of) how values change but, as dani says, you’re wrong about their “relationship”.
Anyway, it’s a make believe kiss in a cartoon fairytale. Even very young children understand this, even if they can get into the story in ways we adults no longer can.
Ah, okay. I’ve only read the Grimm version, in which they’ve never met before.
Many of the original Grimm fairy tales (I understand that they collected them – they didn’t write them) are violent and dark and very different to the ones we were told as children.
Again – it’s as you say – values change. The fairy tales people told in the 18th and early 19th century -when the bros collected the stories- were not appropriate to mid-20th century America, so we got different (bowdlerized?) versions.. Now we find mid-twentieth century values don’t fit exactly in today’s world. C’est la vie.
Yes, that was my point. We evolve, and ethics evolve. We take the issue of consent more seriously than we used to, especially if we’re parents and we have very young daughters who’re in their jabbering-knowledge-sponge phase. So I’m struggling to see where precisely the issue lies with what Bell said/did.
Actually, now I’ve looked again at the article, Bell is referring to a book that she reads her child. She’s not talking about the Disney cartoon. Since the original story involves a prince randomly stumbling upon an unconscious Snow White in the forest and kissing her it’s plausible that that was the version Bell was discussing.
Either way, my original question was why it’s considered noteworthy that a parent would talk to her daughters about consent in the context of the story of Snow White? There was no call for censorship from Bell, she wasn’t rude or prescriptive to the rest of society. It strikes me as perfectly reasonable parenting, especially given the questionable nature of the original story.
Dani is wrong. She is thinking of Sleeping Beauty. In Snow White the prince has not met her.
Oh yes! You’re right.
Cheers Beef. That was my initial thought, but I think I got derailed by the Sleeping Beauty/Snow White confusion.
It makes me even more baffled as to why this story is considered noteworthy in the first place. I’d certainly want to tell my daughter that it’s not okay for guys to walk up to unconscious strangers and kiss them.
they also meet before in snow white! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Cfge09RERE
In the cartoon. But Bell was reading her children a book.
I dunno, looking back at the long-term relationships I’ve been in, there’s always been an understanding (a tacit understanding, in that I don’t recall ever discussing explicitly) that one partner could rouse the other (or try to) by commencing an un interlude romantique. You ask me, it’s far and away the most pleasant way to be awoken.
Of course, there was also a corollary understanding (again, implicit) that the other partner had the right of refusal. I don’t recall that latter ever happening (which, were I the refuser, I probably would since it would’ve been out of character). If, on the other hand, the woman said “not tonight, baby” I might not remember since it would’ve been no big deal. Not like I was gonna pout about it or insist; I’d just roll over and grab another 40 winks.
It’s not a move to be made, however, unless one knows one’s partner well.
I think I side with Bell on this one… she is still reading the story to her kids, after all, no? It’s not like she’s censoring the story itself, or even parts of it. She’s just reflecting on it after the fact. I’m almost through Philip Pullman’s excellent treatment of Grimm, and if I ever get around to reading those stories with my kids (they’re still quite young) there will be a TON of weird and fun stuff to talk about. Not in the PC way, but just in the “wait, why would someone do that?” way. In fact, half the fun of reading Pullman’s version is that he rips apart certain stories that he doesn’t like (not under the guise of cultural progressivism, but just when the stories in and of themselves are bad *as stories*).
Even the Keira Knightley thing I can let slide… there are all sorts of ways that parents consciously and subsconsciously steer their kids towards or away from different pieces of entertainment. There are hundreds upon hundreds to choose from, so if there were a few shows or movies that I thought were annoying personally, I’d have no guilt about trying to get my kids to watch something else instead.
I think the whole point of culturally shared stories is to revise them over time. Disney’s version of Snow White is just one remix among many. (Don’t get me started on the Disney copyrights… arrrrgh.)
Also, how great is the show The Good Place? 😀
I watched a few episodes of the first series and the chirpiness began to grate on me a bit. It was funny and likeable but I tend to gravitate towards sitcoms that are cynical and without a shred of humanity or hope.
OTOH it’s gotten such great reviews, and there were enough funny moments in what I saw that I’m thinking of revisiting it. I liked that they’re prepared to add some pretty seismic twists into the plot – that’s rare in sitcoms.
That’s fair. I think I’m currently on the other end at this point in my life–I find it hard to really devote time to series that are complete downers. Just don’t have the emotional energy for that. So a comedy is refreshing… but I still need it to have some weight, so this show fits the bill for me perfectly. The little bullet points about ethics throughout are fantastic. And I find myself genuinely laughing out loud along the way.
You may have read about some of the big twists, but even if so, it wouldn’t spoil the series for you. Somehow they are still managing to find new angles on the original premise without losing the quality. It’s quite impressive.
Actually, I’m closer to your attitude at this moment in time, for various reasons. Usually my tastes are quite cynical, but right now I honestly can’t deal with anything depressing or nihilistic or pessimistic. That’s why I’m thinking of going back to The Good Place.
If something like Peep Show comes on I just don’t want to watch it. There’s enough anxiety and embarrassment in day to day life as it is.
Stick with it. No spoilers, but I predict that the “chirpiness” will take on an altogtehr different aspect if you do…
Oh FFS she’s not advocating censoring the story, she’s talking about adding context when reading it to her kids.
Disney princesses aren’t the oppressed, they’re the oppressors! Supporting inherited monarchy as a form of government. Kissing frogs without the frogs’ consent. Banishing withes and evil queens without a fair trial. Where was Cruella DeVille’s ‘innocent until proven guilty’ moment, huh?
🙂
Right on. Cruella’s entitled to at least as much presumption of innocence as Bart O’Kavanaugh and Mohammad Bin Bonesaw.
Exactly–who asked that frog if he wanted to be assualted in that way? And its applaling how those persons of restricted growth are exploited and mocked–charcaters reduced to a single aspect like “Sneezy” (mocking his allergies) or “Grumpy” (victim-blaming).
I kissed my father good bye just before they disconnected his life support. He couldn’t give me consent. I guess, in some people’s version of the world, that makes me an incestuous sexual predator.
Worse I kissed my father after he had died. And my mother.
SOURCE :-
I like the idea of a disgruntled workforce. That would be a great discussion. Also of monarchy and servitude.
I was not read to as a kid & no TV in the home until I was around nine. No kiddies books. I asked for a book on the sea for my birthday when I was eight or nine & learned to read it from clues in the pictures & pestering adults. Discovered ‘fairy tales’ at around ten & I used to get an armful from the library & read them [embarrassing for a lad of that age!]. I caught up at light speed under my own power, but I do wonder how it would have gone if I’d lived in an environment where adults engaged children rather than devising ways to shut them up.
At the end of one of the many entertainingly unhinged versions of Rumpelstiltskin that have been passed down over the years, the titular imp explodes, killing everything in a three mile radius.
In another version he smashes his right foot into the ground with such force that it’s propelled up and bursts through his rib cage. Then he grabs his left foot and tears himself in two.
Evidently they don’t write ’em like they used to.
My first experience of live drama was Rumpelstiltskin at my junior school – definitely unhinged & scary.
It would have been cool if you’d exploded at the denouement. There aren’t enough exploding imps in junior school plays, I think we can all agree on that.
I would like to be a fly on the wall the day her two girls, a little older but not too much older, secretly screen “Bad Moms” to see Kristen’s performance, and come to the scene where two of her girl friends use her body and hooded sweatshirt to demonstrate how to handle a penis properly for oral sex.
Awkward.
Ms. Bell will surely turn it into an affirmative teaching moment.