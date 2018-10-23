Today we have the penultimate set of photos from reader Joe Dickinson’s trip to Africa in 2012. His notes are indented:

It is pretty common to see a warthog (Phacochoerus africanus) kneeling to graze. You can tell from the hose in the background that this one is on the grounds of one of our hotels.

The African fish eagle (Haliaeetus vocifer) is in the same genus as our bald eagle.

I'm putting below two shots of a Nile monitor (Varanus niloticus). The first is sharper, but the second nicely shows the forked tongue. It is my understanding the this feature allows the lizard to follow a scent trail (or is it taste?) by biasing it's path toward the side with the stronger signal.

Here is a baby bush elephant (Loxodonta africana) nursing.

The African reed cormorant (Microcarbo africanus) reminds me of our anhinga.

This is not a five-legged elephant. That is all.

Here are some more nice elephant encounters while we were boating in Chobe National Park, Botswana.

A Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus).

And, finally, a hippo (Hippopotamus amphibius), seen while boating in Chobe.