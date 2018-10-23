More sad news: Sandra Day O’Connor diagnosed with dementia

Announcements like this (click on screenshot to read article) make me really sad, especially when the person who writes them, as O’Connor did, knows what they’re in store for. Sometimes I wish I were an animal who didn’t know about dementia or mortality. How freeing that would be.

O’Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981-2006, and although she voted for Bush in Bush v. Gore, she also voted on the side of many progressive issues. One thing is for sure: she’d be a hell of a better Republican justice than Brett Kavanaugh.