More sad news: Sandra Day O’Connor diagnosed with dementia

Announcements like this (click on screenshot to read article) make me really sad, especially when the person who writes them, as O’Connor did, knows what they’re in store for. Sometimes I wish I were an animal who didn’t know about dementia or mortality. How freeing that would be.
O’Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981-2006, and although she voted for Bush in Bush v. Gore, she also voted on the side of many progressive issues. One thing is for sure: she’d be a hell of a better Republican justice than Brett Kavanaugh.
I fear this more than I do death. Would not be such a loss in my case, but it is extra tragic for such a brilliant mind (though I will never forgive her for Bush v Gore).
Avoid herpes… https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/jun/21/alzheimers-link-to-herpes-virus-in-brain-say-scientists
Even the ACLU liked her! Here it lists the cases in which she was the decisive vote for progressive causes. I suppose she could be classified as a moderate Republican, a person now hard to find, at least in the halls of government.
https://www.aclu.org/other/cases-which-sandra-day-oconnor-cast-decisive-vote
O’Connor made her bones in the Arizona state legislature (and, later, on an Arizona appellate court) as something of a protégé of Barry Goldwater (as did John McCain). Goldwater was considered a right-wing extremist when he ran for the presidency against LBJ in ’64, but he’d be run out of today’s Republican Party by the wingnuts as a RINO.
Our nation sure could use some more Goldwaters and McCains and O’Connors in the perilous days ahead.
SDO was part of the triumvirate (along with justices Kennedy and Souter) who wrote the plurality opinion upholding the essential framework regarding reproductive rights in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. But aside from that and a few other doctrinal areas (affirmative action comes to mind) she was pretty much a standard-brand conservative — an Arizona Republican politician with libertarian leanings in the mold of Barry Goldwater or John McCain. Sure, she was to the left of her coevals like Rehnquist and Scalia and Thomas, but that’s like describing her as somewhere south of the North Pole.
She seemed like a nice enough person, and I wish her and her family as little suffering as possible.
Sure, she wasn’t John Paul Stevens, but if she were nominated today (in her 1981 body), she would probably be confirmed unanimously
Except she wouldn’t have a snowball’s chance in the Arizona sun of ever having her name make it onto the Federalist Society’s list from which Republican nominees are now chosen.
I think that list will be one of the more-or-less permanent political changes wrought by the Trump presidency. I doubt any future Republican presidential aspirant will be able to garner the nomination without first pledging to name justices off the Federalist Society list (or something very much like it). The evangelicals and other GOP kulturkamp warrior won’t stand for it.
Ken – an off topic request. I am always interested in reading how legal scholars are described, e.g.; you talk about O’Conner’s legal decisions as “standard-brand conservative” with “libertarian leanings in the mold of Barry Goldwater or John McCain”. The depth of understanding this implies is what interests me (and which I lack). I’d love to understand this sort of thing better but I don’t have the time or the inclination to study law, read court cases and whatnot…so my question to you.
Do you have recommendations for popular books that examine the legal histories of a Supreme – or any lawyer or judge, for that matter. I’m betting you do. Just curiosity.
The Burger Court and the Rise of the Judicial Right co-authored by Linda Greenhouse, who covers the SCOTUS beat for the NYT, might be of interest to you, Mikey. Greenhouse also authored an earlier book on a related topic Becoming Justice Blackmun. And Joan Biskupic, the former WaPo SCOTUS reporter, did a well-regarded book on Antonin Scalia, American Original.
Thnx. I’ll look for them.
She was an independent justice,who showed concern for other people, unlike the cookie cutter, far right conservatives we are stuck with presently.