Gecko butt dials many people from seal hospital

From Snopes we get some non-fake news (click on screenshot). I’ve been butt-dialed by people a few times, but never by a gecko. But in an animal hospital in Hawaii that cares for monk seals, an intruder gecko butt-dialed many, many times with its little sticky feet. Click on the screenshot to see the story:

An excerpt:

Marine mammal veterinarian Claire Simeone was at lunch when she got a call from Ke Kai Ola, the Big Island hospital where she’s director. There was silence on the other end. Nine more silent calls followed. Fearing a seal emergency, she rushed back. She wasn’t the only one getting calls, and people started asking why the hospital was calling non-stop. Trying figure out why a “bazillion” calls were made from one line, she called the phone company and a rep tried to talk her through finding a possible line on the fritz. She walked into a lab and found the culprit. The gecko was perched on a phone, making calls to everyone in the recent call history with “HIS TINY GECKO FEET,” she wrote in a Twitter thread the next day, detailing the saga.

How can a gecko make calls? See the photo below for the answer.

Dr. Simeone’s Twitter thread starts here, and continues down to the catching of the culprit. It’s worth clicking on the link in the preceding sentence and reading down to the bottom. There are stories about cats ordering cat stuff from Amazon, but I don’t believe them. This one, however, must be true because Snopes says so.

THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!! This gecko has called me 15 times, and everyone in our recent call list. *Actual photo of telemarketer* @TMMC @GEICO @HawaiianTel pic.twitter.com/USyKeOiDbE — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018