U of C President Zimmer speaks on free expression at universities, criticizes the “comfort ethic” that infantilizes students by trying not to make them uncomfortable. Meanwhile, our students demand infantilization.

Below is a video of University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer speaking on “Universities, Education, and Free Expression” at the City Club of Cleveland on October 3. The video is an hour long, but Zimmer’s talk is from 4:25 to 27:54 with an intro and the last half hour being Q&A.

Although Zimmer is not a highly charismatic and energetic speaker, his words are important and weighty. He is, after all, the man who commissioned the committee that came up with the U of C’s “Statement on Principles of Free Expression,” widely regarded as an enlightened speech policy for universities, and one widely emulated in America.

His theme, which begins at 10:15, is that freedom of speech for universities is of paramount importance for the highest quality education that can be dispensed, and that such freedom will necessarily entail personal discomfort for everyone. Without that discomfort, which occurs when your own beliefs come into conflict with beliefs and statements of others, you can’t grow as a person—or even sharpen your ideas. As his talk continues to 14:57, he mentions that some faculty at other schools go against this principle by demonizing those with opposing ideas (well all know about this), and that many universities cater to this ethic by promoting students’ personal comfort over compelling and conflicting discourse.

At 19:36, Zimmer criticizes those who privilege feelings over education, calling out the dangers that “privileging feelings, to the extent that a child feels they are always entitled to feel good and comfortable. and that the world should be organized around this, is not helpful in this regard.” By “this regard”, he means producing responsible adults.

In other words, Zimmer is criticizing those students who demand that they not be offended by words, implying that they’re intellectually infantilized, or so I think. Shortly thereafter, he says that “Creating a sanctuary for comfort is not fulfilling our responsibilities.” He chastises those who criticize free speech from ““self-righteous, moral, or political indignation, an agenda driven by such moral or political views, and comfort.” Those words will sound familiar to you.

Towards the end of his talk, Zimmer discusses what can be done (starting free-speech education in high schools), and then takes questions about “hate speech”. The questions are good, as are Zimmer’s answers, though to me he seems a bit too reluctant to pin most of this comfort and deplatforming behavior on the Left (it is now, he says, but wasn’t in the past [true] and won’t be in the future [who knows?]). He’s also a bit wary when addressing the specifics of “hate speech” as well. But of course, as he notes, the term itself is slippery.

But I’m proud that this man is the President of our University, and has taken stands that were unpopular but necessary to ensure a good education at his (and my) University. And other schools are beginning to emulate us with respect to free speech.

But the students here, or at least the ones writing in the student newspaper, still demand the right to be infantilized. Have a look at the latest “Viewpoints” article in the Chicago Maroon, in which two students plead incoherently for the right to safe spaces in which they are not uncomfortable and can reinforce their self-esteem. What they say is largely untrue: I am at this university and these students are not “erased”, are not “tokens”, and are treated, as far as I’ve seen, with the respect given all students. They are simply whining about. . . well, I don’t know what, except that they don’t feel special enough.

Here are a few quotes. (Note that the word “Black” is capitalized while “white” is in small letters, a sure sign of Authoritarian Leftism, and a trope also seen in the Maroon’s latest movie review.)

Have a gander at this. The students are demanding more University space allotted for marginalized students and their groups:

As such, our “case for space” is one that compels the administration to provide more: more room for spiritual activity and more room for cultural and racial safe spaces, particularly for minority communities on campus. As most marginalized students know, we’d be lucky if diversity and inclusion issues started and ended in the lecture hall. The issue (read: lack) of inclusivity is somehow a harder pill to swallow outside of the classroom, in the social sphere, at frat parties and at graduate mixers. If you’re worried about anti-Blackness as a Black student, or the lack of vegetarian options as a Muslim or Hindu student, or sexual assault as a female student—or all of the above as a Black Muslim woman, for example—our campus has failed to be socially inclusive.[JAC: note that they give no examples of how the university has failed to be “inclusive.” This is just an unevidenced and self-serving claim.) The things that force us all under the umbrella of CI+I are not the things that make us unique and worthy of celebration; they’re the things that make us marginalized and politicized. We don’t need a space to remind us that we are not cisgender, heterosexual white men.

This part is incoherent, at least to me, but it has the right buzzwords like “erasure” that resonate with the Authoritarian Left:

Here we are, stuck in a cycle of dismissal and erasure because we seem ungrateful and aggressive when we want our own spaces, ones where we can focus on the vibrancy and variety of our own identities. We want spaces that focus on the pluralistic notion of identities, not on the singular concept of identity and inclusion. We want to feel included and at peace within our communities, so that we may then feel confident and understood outside of them.

What on Earth is a “pluralistic notion of identities”? In truth, they want to confirm a unitary agreed-upon identity. Further, how is an in-group exercise in affirmation going to make students “confident and understood outside of them”? I can understand how support groups can increase confidence, but the way to be understood is not to sequester yourself in a safe space. This self-segregation is exactly the kind of exercise that, says Zimmer, is inimical to the interaction and challenge that furthers education.

Finally, the two student authors simply distort their position at the university. Minority students here are not tokens, and are not accepted to increase the University’s marketing strategy. I happen to know that the University takes diversity and inclusion quite seriously. What is below is infantile and contemptible: more assertion without evidence:

The nuances of our practices, our backgrounds, and our values are erased, and the only space we have is a space that does nothing but remind us that we are simply tokens, mostly here to pose for marketing materials for the University, to showcase its diversity and inclusion on alumni weekend or during prospie [prospective student] events.

I also note that the Maroon has never taken a stand on free speech, despite the fact that it’s the student newspaper at a free-speech university and itself depends on the free speech assured to all students by Zimmer, even though our university is private and need not abide by the First Amendment. I published a letter in the Maroon to that effect, but apparently the paper’s editors are too pusillanimous to simply come out and affirm what they should: the principles of free speech that govern our University.

Things have come 180º since I went to college in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Then it was the University that was authoritarian and the students in favor of free speech. Now the students are authoritarian and the university is in favor of free speech. As the Wicked Witch of the West said as she melted away “What a world! What a world!”