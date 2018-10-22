The “headless chicken monster”, a bizarre creature just filmed off Antarctica

I saw this beast on the NBC Evening News last night, and was blown away. At first I thought it was a nudibranch, a member of a group of free-swimming gastropod molluscs (sometimes called “sea slugs”) whose colors and movements have entranced biologists for years (see here for a video). But the beast on the news is in fact a sea cucumber, or holothuroidean, a class of echinoderms whose members are sedentary and mostly sessile on the sea floor. They’re cylindrical filter feeders, and while some can occasionally leap up into the water column, by and large they just lie there like a lox and suck in water and food. (Some are also edible, though it’s one form of Chinese food that I simply cannot abide.)

This species, Enypniastes eximia, has been known since 1882, and is called the “headless chicken monster” because it looks like this:

and this:

It’s benthic, which means it lives on or near the bottom of the deep sea and thus isn’t often seen. However, as Gizmodo just reported (and the NBC News displayed), a group of Australian explorers have filmed it swimming actively in the depths off Antarctica:

A mesmerizing deep-sea dancer by the name of Enypniastes eximia is enjoying a moment in the limelight after being filmed in the Southern Ocean off East Antarctica for what officials describe as the first time in that region. The footage of the sea cucumber, which is colloquially referred to as the “headless chicken monster,” comes courtesy of new underwater camera technology being used by researchers to aid in marine conservation efforts. Video of the holothuroid was shared Sunday by the Australian Antarctic Division, which is part of Australia’s Department of the Environment and Energy. According to the division, the Enypniastes eximia had previously only been filmed in the Gulf of Mexico. This remarkable little creature—one of hundreds of known species of sea cucumber—spends most of its time buoying along the seafloor and using its “modified tube-feet” to feed on surface sediments, according to Australia’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They can swim if they want to, and use fin-like structures to escape predators or lift off the ocean floor. Sea cucumbers are an important part of the marine ecosystem—they’re sometimes referred to as the vacuum cleaners of the sea—but some are on the brink of extinction as the result of overfishing.

I find this video absolutely amazing. Who knew that sea cucumbers could act like this?