It’s time to resume our wildlife photos again; but please send some in. I have a reasonable backlog but it won’t last forever.

Today we have a number of “small-scale” nature shots by reader Ken Phelps in British Columbia. The captions are his, and are indented:

Dead Arbutus leaves:

Slough by Nanaimo River. Shot with tilt/shift lens to create the odd focal plane. Young Alder leaf: