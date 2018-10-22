Nuke me now: Trump threatens big buildup of America’s nuclear arsenal

One of the more heartening accomplishments of the last 50 years has been the drawdown of nuclear arms between big powers, especially the U.S. and the Soviet Union (now Russia). Now our “President” wants to spend our money on more nuclear weapons. Yes, more! Just what we need, when we’ve already got enough missiles, on submarines and elsewhere, to destroy Russia several times over. But. . . here you go: click on the screenshot to go to the depressing story on CNN:

This is what my father used to call “cutting of your nose to spite your face.” Are we to return to the days of my childhood, when we regularly had “bomb drills” in which we hid under our desks?