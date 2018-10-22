Nuke me now: Trump threatens big buildup of America’s nuclear arsenal

One of the more heartening accomplishments of the last 50 years has been the drawdown of nuclear arms between big powers, especially the U.S. and the Soviet Union (now Russia). Now our “President” wants to spend our money on more nuclear weapons. Yes, more! Just what we need, when we’ve already got enough missiles, on submarines and elsewhere, to destroy Russia several times over. But. . . here you go: click on the screenshot to go to the depressing story on CNN:
This is what my father used to call “cutting of your nose to spite your face.” Are we to return to the days of my childhood, when we regularly had “bomb drills” in which we hid under our desks?
Trump is atavistic on so many fronts that it is hard to keep track. “At the flash of the atomic bomb, place your head firmly between your knees and kiss your ass goodbye.”
Duck and cover comes to mind.
I am from a country half way across the ocean from America, even I get the chills.
Another example of Trump’s version of American imperialist domination of the world.
… or the classic cartoon in the “underground” magazine The Realist in which a guy walks past a civil defense poster showing a mushroom cloud, that asks “What Would You Do If They Dropped the Bomb?”. He walks on, thinking, in the second panel. In the third panel he faces the reader and says “I’d shit!”.
On the news I was watching this evening, experts said that Trump was making it worse for the U.S. and better for Russia by doing this. Russia will have the advantage with Nuclear weapons in Europe. It makes no sense to do what he is threatening. Possibly this is more of his work to do for Putin.
They probably already have the advantage. My guess is that is why we are pulling out of the treaty. Not sure what we can do about evening things back out. We may have a deficit in the type of short and intermediate range missles needed to defend Europe.
Technology needs change.
‘Defend’ Europe? How ‘defend’? By nuking somebody else?
The phrase ‘defended to death’ comes to mind.
In ’83 the Soviets were rightly worried about US Pershings coming to Europe – shortening drastically nuclear flight times. They were sriously considering a first strike partly because they thought the Americans were lining up Pershings to target the Soviet Bloc decision centres. Chop off the heads of the only people who could order a Soviet launch.
Far more serious than Cuba ever was
Short range nuclear weapons are a disastrous idea. The only option in an environment with short range [or very, very fast or very hidden] weapons is to launch everything or launch nothing. Bad.
The USA is committed to modernising nearly all their current stock of 4,600? warheads & delivery systems at an unknown cost [10s or 100s of trillions of dollars] over an unknown time frame. The modernisation includes some new controversial capabilities.
Trump is talking bollocks – he could be choosing to [in the future] double account existing stock & stock awaiting dismantling/destruction in such a way as to talk tough, or to move existing stock from one column to another – there will be no expansion beyond what is already planned/proposed – that’s for sure.
All these agreements are also bollocks – China isn’t involved & we have no idea what is going on in space. I have a dread that there are nuclear weapons up there.
Everyone needs to watch War Games again. First of all, I loved Matthew Broderick’s bedroom and his modem. Then there is the string anti nuclear war message.
SHALL WE PLAY A GAME
What do the Polish people think of this? I fear for many countries that have been bullied by Russia for many many years.
Poland is a NATO member so theoretically protected.
Jeez, any idea what the Donald is trying to compensate for with yooge, beautiful nukes?
“Fluoridation is the most monstrously conceived and dangerous plot we have ever had to face.”
Yes, an international conspiracy to sap and impurify all our precious bodily fluids, according to Gen. Ripper.
Oh, such a good movie…
Is there a certain type of nukes that we are short of and need? Are old ones becoming obsolete and do they need to be dismantled? Has anyone given any reason for this that makes it a good idea?
Do we still have an agreement with Iran? I seem to recall he did away with that one too.
Hopefully the rest of the nations that are party to that agreement (and who are not completely deranged) are keeping to it and encouraging Iran to hold to it.
see my answer #7 above. The point about a number of powers having nuclear weapons and delivery systems is to reach a point of balance where nobody benefits from a 1st strike. That’s the most important thing to understand.
The second principle is that once weapons start flying there should be mechanisms to unwind the unfolding disaster such that a power can neutralise their weapons in flight if the HOT PHONES do their job. For the second principle to be practical no nuclear weapon should be based close to their target.
It is almost impossible to switch off a weapon flying inside a bubble of plasma, but the latest Chinese delivery systems are hypersonic vehicles – a bubble of plasma surrounds them & it’s difficult/impossible to comm with such a weapon. The option to de-escalate has gone.
Modernising systems are in part to do with INCREASING options & stability. The problem there is that the Russian systems are unreliable – it may be that de-escalation is impossible technically if Putin can’t talk to his huge boomers parked offshore near NYC & LA. If those boomers can’t talk to the decision makers for some reason & there’s indications of nuclear war, then their instructions might be to launch their weapons…
Modernisation & testing of comms is vital – all sides
During the Cold War there were a lot of rules both sides agreed to. The reason we are all still here today is because of statesmanship. This is what makes this old War Part Deux extra scary.
Exactly – the deployment of effective ambassadors by nuclear states in ALL other nuclear states [including Israel & North Korea] & unbreakable chains of Comms between all those nations. If it got bad someone would have to tie up Orange Pumpkinhead & stuff him in a cupboard until the big boys & girls have had a playground chat.
He’s a global bully and more nukes is him wanting the US to be the only kid in school with a switchblade. He’s got to go. Please vote!
I grew up so far out in the country we did not bother with the drills. We were pretty safe from the blast. But we knew the extended fallout would get us a day or so later.
The destruction of civilization, in this threatened manner, will put the present USian population, having elected a man who in the end would thus be infinitely worse than Adolf Hitler, in the position of being regarded as the worst ever blight on homo sapiens’ 300,000 year history.
However, the possibility even ending humanity’s actual existence, which could be a blessing for remaining life on earth (or at least under the sea), would soon get you guys off the hook.
Perhaps shortening Kavanaugh’s term would be the unique minor blessing, for you, but not for the rest of us.
Are there actually about 180 million adults down there, the number of electors who either chose him or couldn’t be bothered voting, for whom such an attitude to humanity is a matter of indifference?
As a non-USian, just a little reminder seemed in order. At my age, I’ve personally little to lose, but my loved ones have.
The entire world has a lot to lose if this triggers mass deaths. No matter where they are.
I began thinking in November 2016 that Donald Trump is the most dangerous person in world history, and nothing I’ve seen since then has changed my mind one iota.
He’s a f*cking idiot, and also, after all his hysterical kerfuffle over North Korea and Iran possibly getting nuclear weapons, this shows him up as the world’s biggest hypocrite.
But of course we always knew that.
Reminds me that, during the 2016 presidential primaries, Donald Trump was the one candidate who had no freakin’ clue what “nuclear triad” meant.
The man is a total public-policy and governmental-affairs ignoramus. When he rode down his gilded escalator into our presidential politics in 2016, I’m all but certain Donald Trump could not have passed a middle-school social-studies exam — not the history unit, not the civics unit, and probably not even the geography unit. And I doubt, after two years of on-the-job training, he could do much better now.
Hate so say it, folks, but the leader of the free world is a malign version of Chauncey Gardiner. All he knows about the world at large is what a man armed with a remote control might discover accidentally while desperately searching the cable news channels for a story that makes him look good.
We are dealing with terrorism and populism. How boring. Let’s add a third thing. What could it be? I know! Let’s relive the Cold War!
Well, he did say, make America great again. All those nuclear bombs are really great. Very nostalgic or was that nauseating.
Ffs, what in hell happened in-between railing against immigrants and threatening nuclear war while I was at the gym this afternoon?!
My guess is he is some steamed up about Stormy’s description of his ugly mushroom penis and calling him “Tiny” in a tweet a couple of days ago: “Oh yeah? Call me a mushroom penis will you? I’ll show you!”
This monster needs to be stopped (legally and peacefully) before he gets us all killed.
Democrats and Republicans sign a pact to refrain from advertising, or lying. At some point Democrats notice the GOP is running ads full of lies.
