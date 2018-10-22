Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again: October 22, 2018, and it’s National Nut Day, coincidentally celebrating the life and work of Deepak Chopra, born on this day in 1946. I’ve created a tweet to mark this conjunction.

It's National Nut Day. (https://t.co/qDSwQu4j9G). And it's also Deepak Chopra's birthday, born October 22, 1946 (https://t.co/zVzxg4fPME). Coincidence? You be the judge. A healthy and nutritious snack or an unsalubrious and misguided quack. pic.twitter.com/dGPisSa7TN — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 22, 2018

In Australia it’s Wombat Day, so spare a thought for these adorable marsupials. See more information about the holiday here, and here’s a video:

LAGNIAPPE! Did you know that wombats have cubic poop? Here’s a site and a video (below) that explains, complete with a biological model:

On this day in 1746, the College of New Jersey was chartered, later named Princeton University. And on October 22, 1797, the Frenchman André-Jacques Garnerin made the first recorded parachute jump from a height of one thousand meters above Paris. His parachute was different from today’s models, and he went up in a balloon, from which his apparatus was detached. Still, a brave achievement—and he survived. Here’s a picture:

Lots more happened on October 22. In 1844 we had “The Great Anticipation”, described by Wikipedia this way: “Millerites, followers of William Miller, anticipate the end of the world in conjunction with the Second Advent of Christ. The following day became known as the Great Disappointment.” And so it’s been going for nearly two centuries. On this day in 1879, Thomas Edison got his incandescent lightbulb to burn for 13.5 hours using a filament of carbonized thread. On this day in 1957, the U.S. had its first casualties in Vietnam, the first American of 50,000 killed for no good reason.

On this day in 1962, John F. Kennedy announced that U.S. spy planes had discovered Soviet nuclear weapons sites in Cuba, and JFK ordered a naval quarantine of Cuba. Khrushchev backed down, but this is the closest we’ve come to nuclear war in my lifetime. On October 22, 1964, Jean-Paul Sartre was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature but turned it down. Exactly two years later, the Supremes became the first all-female pop group to hit #1 with an album: The Supremes A’ Go-Go. Finally, five years ago on October 22, The Australia Capital Territory became the first area in that country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Notables born on October 22 include Franz Liszt (1811), Sarah Bernhardt (1844), Lord Alfred “Bosie” Douglas (1870), George Wells Beadle (1903, American geneticist, Nobel Laureate, and President of the University of Chicago), Curly Howard (also 1903, real name Jerome Lester Horwitz), photographer Robert Capa (1913), Timothy Leary (1920), Annette Funicello (1942, died 2013), Deepakity Chopra (1946), and Jeff Goldblum (1952). Here’s one of Capa’s famous photographs of GIs going ashore during D-Day, one of 106 pictures he took while under fire. (A bungled developer melted the emulsion of all but eleven pictures; see here for more information.)

Those who expired on this day include Paul Cézenne (1906), Pretty Boy Floyd (1934), Pablo Casals (1973), Albert Szent Györgyi (1986, Nobel Laureate), Kingsley Amis (1995), and Soupy Sales (2009).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is waxing a bit enigmatic, but Malgorzata explains: “Hili wants people to see that she is thinking. Such an intellectual occupation. Almost like a French philosopher.”

Hili: I’m thinking. A: What about? Hili: It’s not important what about, the important thing is that it’s visible.

In Polish:

Hili: Myślę.

Ja; O czym?

Hili: Nie ważne o czym, ważne żeby to było widać.

More lagniappe: This photo is from Facebook and I have no idea whether it’s real. But it’s funny:

Here’s a grammar mug from Facebook. I don’t know where you can find them, but they’d make lovely gifts for your benighted friends:



Reader Nilou sent three tweets. The first shows the sincerity of Saudi Arabia:

When you accidentally kill someone and chop them to pieces, a text apology really isn’t enough https://t.co/rdTotS31rn — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) October 22, 2018

The dangers of paddleboarding during porpoising:

Don’t go paddle boarding in dolphin territory. pic.twitter.com/fYjxLDBWJ3 — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) October 21, 2018

And the diverse ways sea otters groom themselves:

There are two different types of bathing. pic.twitter.com/SpAOVkINS4 — In Otter News (@Otter_News) September 17, 2018

From Grania, a whole tweet of cool science demonstrations (watch them all!):

The duck here is certainly Billzebub!

A duck strikes up an unlikely friendship with Death in the Children's book "Duck, Death and the Tulip" by German author Wolf Erlbruch pic.twitter.com/4v0u7QiAi9 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) October 21, 2018

From Matthew, a sardonic political tweet:

DOG:

Actually, 18 other dogs broke in here and did this.

TRUMP:

I find this explanation credible. pic.twitter.com/Uj8Nk6kiGB — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 20, 2018

And the rescue of a Curtiss P40 “flying tiger” from under the sea. The Twitter Translate function gives this:

“Zhejiang Xiangshan Gaotang Xiaoxian Bend Large Oil Depot docked to the US Flying Tigers fighters during the Anti-Japanese War. Complete, non-destructive, model P40.”

Heather Hastie found a new cat page, The BestCatTweet. Here are a few samples:

If only this cat vomited pea soup!

From another site, unlikely pals:

Just a cat cuddling with a chicken, nothing else. pic.twitter.com/Nlx58G1QK9 — 🐱 (@videocats) October 10, 2018

And two gorgeous Abyssinian kittens. Look at that fur!