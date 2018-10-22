Lawrence Krauss to retire from Arizona State University after sexual misconduct allegations

I’ve posted before about the sexual misconduct allegations about Lawrence Krauss at Arizona State University (ASU)—allegations that were investigated by the University after the BuzzFeed article that raised the issue (see my posts here, here, and here). Krauss was removed as director of the ASU Origins Project and asked not to come to campus or teach, but retained his salary as the investigation continued. There are several layers to such an investigation, including a conciliation/mediation process that followed the recent recommendation of the ASU dean that Krauss be dismissed from the University, which would have been the first step if Krauss were eventually fired.

Apparently, according to azcentral.com (part of USA Today), the mediation reached an agreement that Krauss, rather than proceed on through the process, would retire on his 65th birthday next May and receive what retirement benefits he’s accrued during his tenure at ASU.

Below I’ve put Krauss’s tweet describing his decision.

An update on my situation at ASU. I have chosen to retire from ASU in May, 2019, when I turn 65. Onward and hopefully upward to new and different challenges. Details below. Thanks for the support and encouragement from so many of you. pic.twitter.com/7PSh0i4NnU — Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) October 21, 2018

From azcentral.com:

Krauss said the review process had “incomplete access to evidence and accusations during the investigation, no opportunity to cross-examine witnesses or be represented by a lawyer during the investigation interviews, and no option to directly appeal the subsequent determinations made by the investigators or the Provost.” ASU called Krauss’ description of the review process “inaccurate.” The process includes an opportunity for the accused person to have a hearing, present witnesses and evidence and cross-examine other witnesses, the university said. “Should he have chosen to move forward with the review process, this would have taken place before any final decisions were made regarding dismissal. Dr. Krauss chose to retire rather than to move forward with that process,” ASU spokeswoman Katie Paquet said.

BuzzFeed has a longer article which includes the five-page settlement agreement between ASU and Krauss. That agreement stipulates that donors who gave more than $4,000 to the Origins Project since 2017, or $300,000 or more at any time, can request that their money be returned. That, I suppose, means that they could re-donate it to whatever projects Krauss undertakes in the future.

BuzzFeed reiterates ASU’s statement that Krauss’s description of the process was inaccurate, and names some of the donors:

In his statement, Krauss criticized the university’s disciplinary process: “My choice at this time to retire in May was prompted by the regulations of the Arizona Board of Regents, under which I would only be allowed to directly test the credibility of my accusers or the veracity of their claims if I first agree to be dismissed, which I was not willing to do.” But the university spokesperson said that was not true. “Dr. Krauss’ description of our review process is inaccurate,” the spokesperson wrote. The process would have allowed Krauss to “present witnesses and evidence in [his] own defense and cross-examine adverse witnesses,” the spokesperson wrote. “Should he have chosen to move forward with the review process, this would have taken place before any final decisions were made regarding dismissal. Dr. Krauss chose to retire rather than to move forward with that process.” . . . The university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question from BuzzFeed News about whether any donors have asked for their money back. Major donors to the Origins Project include Leon Black, the chair of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and his wife Debra; the Smart Family Foundation, which focuses on educational projects; and Krauss’s friend Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier who in 2008 was convicted of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

I have already stated that my own investigations have shown sexual misconduct on Krauss’s part, misconduct apart from that described by BuzzFeed. (Since then there’s also been a video by Christina Rad claiming that Krauss groped her.)

But I had no feelings about what should be done, except that something needed to be done to ensure that students at ASU would not be even potentially subject to sexual harassment or groping. That apparently has taken place with Krauss’s separation from ASU. There is also a deterrent effect for both him and others, of course, and that is good, too. As I’ve said repeatedly, women at a university—or anywhere—should not have to put up with groping, sexual harassment, or any form of misconduct based on gender.