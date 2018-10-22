It’s time for Democrats to get smart on immigration

UPDATE: QED, a tweet from this morning: (h/t Grania)
As a caravan of several thousand people moves north from Central America through Mexico, aiming to enter the United States, we—and I mean Democrats and liberals—need to reassess our stand on immigration. Trump’s policy, of course, is unconscionable, as he uses the fear of immigrants to whip up nativism, and the way our Republican government treats many immigrants (including having their children taken away) is reprehensible
But all too often Democrats seem to favor what looks like fully open borders—a stand that, while looking empathic, is unsustainable. To see this, imagine if the U.S. didn’t stop anyone who wanted to enter, and then gave everyone a path to citizenship. This holds not just for the U.S., but for other countries as well, all of whom have regulations about who should be admitted and who should be given citizenship.
I’ve discussed this with my liberal friends: not extreme Leftists but good, lifelong liberals, some of whom teach English to immigrants or work for immigrants’ rights. When I ask some of them what kind of immigration policy they want, and if they want fully open borders, they’re stymied or they waffle. This is true of many Democrats as well.
Among those who are marching north to the U.S. are those truly fleeing violence. Others seeking entry to America, like dissidents, are afraid of what will happen to them if they return to their home countries. We need to have provisions to accept these people, as America has historically been a refuge for those politically oppressed, and part of the greatness of our country is its status as a melting pot. I can’t even begin to describe the contributions immigrants have made to our culture.
But (and you may disagree) I don’t think it’s fair to equate these people with those who seek entry into America simply because they want a better material life and more opportunities. And there are many of these, as you can see here. It would be lovely if we could accommodate them all, but I don’t think any rational person thinks that is possible.
There may be ways to allow some of those in who are simply seeking more opportunities—a lottery comes to mind—but we simply can’t let them all in, or much of the impoverished world will simply empty out into the U.S. No nation can sustain that kind of burden, structurally or financially.
Yet how often have you seen Democrats, or the progressive media, propose meaningful and substantive immigration regulations? I see tons of articles and people decrying Trump, rightfully, for his draconian stand on immigration and his deploying the “fear of immigrants” to mobilize political support. I may have missed “reform” articles in the liberal media, but my own impression, which I get from reading the liberal media and from talking to my liberal friends, is that the Left isn’t keen to talk about how we can regulate the flow of immigrants into the U.S. Such discussion looks illiberal. Indeed, one gets the impression that they simply want open borders. (n.b.: I’m sure I’m missing some proposed Democratic reforms here!)
One thing is for sure: if the Left doesn’t propose humane, substantive, and meaningful immigration reform, even if they can’t enact it in the face of Republican intransigence, Trump will not only control the narrative, but he and his Republican running dogs will make more gains. Trump is already whipping up fear about the big caravan now marching north. So long as Democrats and the Left sweep the problem of immigration—and Americans’ concern about it—under the table, then Trump will make hay from the issue.
I really don’t know how to reform immigration: that’s above my pay grade. But I welcome readers’ comments.
I hope for a future with no borders. Likely though now is not the time. I see this only getting worse with global warming induced human habitat loss. To me most of the current issues with south and Central America are fallout from our continued war on drugs. The black markets and corruptions created by the massive profits kill real democratic growth. These are our war refugees. half the country doesn’t see it that way. So that’s a problem and you are right it’s likely a gop winning platform. Longer term Prevention is cheaper than reaction. To get ahead of this we need to stop the war on drugs and move to regulation, get better and more free trade and encourage development of infrastructure with our knowledge of climate controls in place. Short term we should help create refugee camps along the way and encourage immigration into other neighboring countries. All of us only have one planet to be on.
Do you not think that a world without borders would end up widening the gulf between poor and wealthy geographical locations as people flock to the most affluent areas?
Open borders/globalism is the wet dream of corporations, driving down wages and eradicating pesky national identities and the accompanying resistance. Maintaining national identity and control of population demographics is one of the best bulwarks against the reduction of the masses to cheap, unprotected labour units.
I suspect that the Democrats will not want to stop mass immigration because it serves them politically. If you can’t persuade the people to vote for you, bring in lots of people who will. Cynical, but it works. It has already worked in parts of Europe, particularly London.
Coming from Corporate America, I dispute this “wet dream” meme. Same with Dems wanting immigrants so they can become Dem voters. Yes, the Dems will welcome voting by legal immigrants but the idea that they want open borders for this purpose is just ludicrous and a right-wing fantasy.
+1
“I can’t even begin to describe the contributions immigrants have made to our culture.”
This – to me – conjures the argument against abortion- something like “what if Beethoven had been aborted.” Obviously that’s bogus reasoning.
In this immigration case then, I don’t think anyone can dispute that immigrants have become heroes in the US. Sadly then, I think it has to be set aside – for not every immigrant will become a hero.
And with that, I drown myself because I’m not going to be able to go to the mat over it.
I see your point but I think it is mistaken. You are right, the Beethoven/abortion reasoning is definitely bogus. The “immigrants have made great contributions” argument is based on fact with rational arguments behind it. First, it takes great determination and self-sacrifice to give up one’s birth country and move to a strange country. Therefore, immigration is a selection process that tends to pick the kind of people that succeed in starting businesses, etc. They also tend to be more educated and intelligent in order to see the value of being in the US. Of course, our selecting only the best immigrants would be part of that. Then there’s the case of people who send their kids to US universities for an education. This is a huge win for the US. There should be a path for graduates to stay in the US. US economic strength going forward will rely on a smart, educated population. We need to foster education for our own citizens and work to keep those that come here for an education.
For immigrants as a whole, and those who pass our legal immigration process, this definitely seems to be true. But it doesn’t seem to me that illegal immigrants are especially well-educated or intelligent, or make great contributions to the nation. They also commit crime at an elevated rate (unlike legal immigrants who commit less crime than the average American).
It is likely that the Democratic Party’s waffling on the immigration issue will result in a net loss of votes as Trump stokes up white fears. Because the Democratic Party is composed of a coalition of different identity groups, as opposed to the Republican Party being composed of one big white identity group, it can’t risk offending any one of its constituent groups. In my view, the Democratic Party would be better off acknowledging that those in the party who advocate for “open borders” are in a minority and that it repudiates such a policy while calling for a sensible policy that allows enough immigration that the country could absorb while recent immigrants are encouraged to assimilate. Again, the Party must be prepared that certain of its elements will be aghast at something so sensible, but so be it.
In 2017, Peter Beinart, a liberal, published an extensive article in The Atlantic, which criticizes the Democratic Party on the immigration issue and offers recommendations for a sensible immigration policy.
He concludes with these remarks:
“In 2014, the University of California listed melting pot as a term it considered a “microaggression.” What if Hillary Clinton had traveled to one of its campuses and called that absurd? What if she had challenged elite universities to celebrate not merely multiculturalism and globalization but Americanness? What if she had said more boldly that the slowing rate of English-language acquisition was a problem she was determined to solve? What if she had acknowledged the challenges that mass immigration brings, and then insisted that Americans could overcome those challenges by focusing not on what makes them different but on what makes them the same?”
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/07/the-democrats-immigration-mistake/528678/
I do not believe that Republicans resist primarily immigration from south of the border because of economic reasons, such as that these immigrants would take jobs away from Americans. They oppose such immigration because of cultural and racial reasons. They view brown people as inherently incapable of become “true” Americans. This view of the dominant majority towards “different” people is American as apple pie. In the 19th century, the Protestant majority viewed Catholics from Europe as inherently incapable of becoming Americans. The Catholics proved them wrong and their white skins eased their path to acceptance by the majority. Since brown people cannot change their skin color, they have a tougher task. This is why rapid assimilation is the best strategy for acceptance. Democrats made a mistake by emphasizing multi-culturalism as something inherently good. It is not. As is the situation now in the United States and other countries, the presence of groups with very different cultures create instability and open the path to violence and authoritarianism. Ultimately, a country where must people believe in the same shared values is necessary for its stability and the prosperity of all its citizens. The Democratic Party’s failure to acknowledge this opened the door for Trump and the far right wing. It may cost them dearly in this election since it could mobilize the Republican base. White, conservative America is fighting a losing battle against demographics. But, they are fighting tooth and nail to retain power. Only through assimilation can this country hope to have social peace restored.
Personally, I’ve never heard a leading Democrat actually advocate for complete “open borders.” That’s a myth, largely perpetuated by Donald Trump, who whipped the crowd at one of his rallies a couple weeks ago into a lather by making the completely bogus claim that every Democratic senator had signed onto (the non-existent) “Open Borders Bill” drafted by California senator Diane Feinstein.
It was all gibberish, of course, but his crowd ate it up, and nary anyone called him on it, since it got lost in the avalanche of all his other lies.
I think you’re right that no leading Democrat has called for open borders if by that you mean anybody can enter the country at any time for any reason. The right wing has attempted to pin such a position on retiring Illinois congressman Luis Gutierrez, although I haven’t been able to find where he advocated such a thing.
There are probably some fringe elements on the left that support open borders, but interestingly I have found that some on the right support it. See this article by Jeffrey Miron. I assume he is on the right (I could be wrong) since he is affiliated with the libertarian Cato Institute.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/07/31/open-borders-help-economy-combat-illegal-immigration-column/862185002/
You are right, Dems politicians don’t advocate for open borders but they allow the meme to stick from lack of a coordinated response. They know they don’t want open borders but seem to not know what they want in its place.
USA is 3rd largest in population of all world nations, after China and India. China and India. Just sayin’.
Population density is the more interesting stat. For India it is 1055 people per square mile, China 375, USA only 86 — 191st in the world for population density. Seems like there’s plenty of room for more!
Years ago I decided to move to France so I mailed the French Consolate asking them what I would need to make that happen. They sent me back a big fat book that outlined everything imaginable. To make a long story short I needed to prove that I had enough cash or income to live for several years and that I could purchase a medical insurance plan. On every page it was stressed in big bold letters that, if I’m moving from the US, I would receive no benefits of any kind not could I hold a job in France. I know this is different for French community citizens and don’t what the picture looks like now. Seattle looked pretty good from that point.
You are correct, the U.S. needs a policy that makes sense. For years they have not been able to agree to anything, only verifying that our congress is pretty much useless. Another major action that should be taken is at the source. What is wrong in Honduras that is causing this and attempt to fix it. Our current administration is not interested in fixing anything and any form of real foreign policy work is not available. Maybe, in the mean time, work out something with Mexico to keep them there, also out of the question with our current administration. Everything is simply America first.
Yeah and not only that. The screw-up in chief is now threatening to take away foreign aid to Honduras and El Salvador as punishment for their problems. Now that’ll really help the situation.
“one gets the impression that they simply want open borders.”
This is a Republican talking point. It’s absolutely not true for the majority of Democrats.
I said one gets the impression, and that’s the impression I’ve gotten talking to my friends, who I admit are on the more leftist side of the Left.
” What is wrong in Honduras that is causing this and attempt to fix it. Our current administration is not interested in fixing anything and any form of real foreign policy work is not available.”
Don’t the USA already have a pretty negative history of interventions abroad that broke things rather than fixing them?
I am not an American, but that’s what’s missing in the conversation a lot the way I see it too. C. Powell’s “pottery barn doctrine” applies.
The statement that those right of center see democrats as wanting unlimited immigration is correct. That was the source of a lot of republican and libertarian votes in 2016. I know democrats who hold that position. They want citizenship for all who cross the border with no questions asked. I am not making this up.
Hillary’s stated goal was a global society with no borders. She was the candidate which made it difficult to argue with the democrats who do want open borders and to argue with the republishing thought that was what they wanted.
For the record, the prior administration, which was headed by a democrat, also separated children from their parents. Not on the scale this current one did. Arguing that they did not is not being honest and not being honest is not helpful.
I have already seen posts on Facebook reposted by my republican friends concerning the oncoming caravan. The original post is written by Newt and it is pretty bad. That is not surprising but the post will be effective. He is opposes to letting the caravan enter the country and accusing democrats of wanting them in do they can vote Democratic. .
FYI, open borders are more defensible than you seem to think, and the data does not, in fact, suggest that an open-borders policy would result in a vast flood of immigration. Economist Bryan Caplan has written and spoken quite a bit on this topic; Google should give you lots of hits, including video of debates between him and opponents, etc. I am an open-borders advocate, personally; I think it is a matter of basic human rights and freedom. But at the same time, I agree that the Democratic Party, which clearly does not want open borders to be part of its platform (for better or worse) could be much smarter about their messaging in this area. Open borders is certainly not a politically winning position right now, so from a political perspective, the Democrats should clearly and forcefully repudiate it to take the wind out of the Republicans’ sails.
Caplan is an interesting fellow, in a forensic way at least. He argues that only Libertarians are really moral for instance. Attacked by colleagues for being closed minded, he decided his level of closed mindedness was just exactly the correct one.
But readers should be aware that in technical discussions in the economic literature, “open borders” does not mean unrestricted immigration. Hence some of the arguments presented by economists do not actually apply directly to the question at hand.
The Gang of Eight proposal by four Democratic and four Republican senators in 2013, and the proposal put forward by Democratic senator Dick Durbin and Republican Lindsey Graham just last January, come readily to mind. The latter fell apart amid Donald Trump’s “shithole countries” rant.
I think it is meaningful in discussions like this to differentiate between refugees (whether they be political, economic or what have you) and immigrants. My personal thought is that a caravan like the one we are reading about would likely be made up of a majority of refugees. I heard the audio of them trying to cross the bridge into Mexico and it was heartbreaking. Who would attempt a journey like this except for a person with no other options?
I don’t know the fix either, but any fix has to recognize that immigration must be subject to laws. There is a difference between opposing immigration and opposing *illegal* immigration. The Democrats, in general, persistently ignore this.
“There is a difference between opposing immigration and opposing *illegal* immigration. ”
In practice, there isn’t. Most people who are upset about “illegal immigration” are really upset about “immigration”. The “illegal” part is a fig leaf to make them feel righteous.
This is similar to why “law and order” is often considered a dog whistle used by the right, because it’s used as a weapon to keep minorities under control.
And Dems, in fact, do not ignore the difference between illegal and legal immigration. It’s the GOP that doesn’t really care.
Thank you for illustrating my point.
I am curious about the timing of this “caravan”, just before the congessional election.
You think they are trying to meddle in our election?
I make no hypotheses. Just seems convenient…
Very few Dems want open borders.
Dems cannot make conservatives happy by moving right. Being unhappy is merely a ploy to generate political power, so conservatives will never be satisfied with whatever Dems agree to.
Dems have been made fools of again and again by failing to realize this.
That seems true to me. I’d like some concrete examples of prominent Democrats (eg those who have run for office at state or national level) advocating completely open borders. It’s not as if the borders were open in 2009 and 2010, when the Democrats had the presidency and majorities in both parts of Congress.
“Caravan” rubs me the wrong way. I hear that word and think of a narrow line with approximately the same number of camels as people. Also, they are a function of commerce usually moving surplus items of trade. This conglomeration of refugees has as more reasons than can be processed in short order.Trump’s trauma drama rhetoric is off 180 degrees. HE (dRUMPf)is not sustainable.
I hear “Caravan,” I think Van Morrison and Duke Ellington. 🙂
That’s much better than hearing “caravan” and seeing a Dodge minivan.👈
Good to see you goin’ old-school, boss. Gotta get medieval on their asses (figuratively speakin’) in the midterms two weeks from the morrow.
Well stated. This is the hard conversation that must be had. And it’s very hard to have it when most of the energy goes into one extreme reacting to the other.
So what are the downsides of allowing unlimited immigration? The only arguments I can see for any kind of control is that infrastructure and services need to expand to cope with the extra people.
Is it so terrible that people want something of what we have already got?
The UK is facing similar immigration questions but we decided to answer them by systematically destroying our country so that nobody will want to come here.
Nativists on this continent have been tryin’ to pull the ladder up behind them ever since the first Pilgrim off the Mayflower pivoted on Plymouth Rock, kicked the gangway out from under the second Pilgrim, and said “Not so fast, foreigner.”
Human population. How is it that there is no serious conversation about our numbers? Any other species with out of control population growth would be called an infestation.
Given that birthrate goes down as women’s education and rights goes up and that birthrate goes down when the average standards of living go up it could be argued that allowing refugees and immigrants from poorer countries into the US is a net benefit for controlling population increase overall.
“Every time you see” _____ “think of and blame” ______.
Does anyone see a pattern here?
The fact that immigrants still want to come to America makes me think Trump’s effect on them can be overlooked by the potential prosperity. On that bittersweet note, it’s nice to see people do stuff with no concern to our orange president.
What’s wrong with Central America? It should be like Hawaii but times 1000. Some of the most beautiful places on the planet, some of the most amazing animals and plants.
One start would be: convert all of the churches into public libraries and schools. Get the people (especially women) educated and within a generation or two Central America will be a place everyone wants to migrate to instead of away.
And, *stop meddling* (to the US political establishment in both parties).
The 2013 bipartisan Gang-of-Eight common-sense immigration reform bill passed the US senate 68-32, with the votes of all 54 Dems and 14 Republicans. But Speaker John Boehner couldn’t even bring to to the House floor for a vote because of the red-hot, far-right immigration crazies in the Republican caucus. It was the constant agita of dealing with the wingut wing of his own Party that drove Boehner to seek a second career playing golf, drinking gin, and getting rich off legalized pot.
Exactly so. And once we got Mr. Anti immigration in office, the idea of any reasonable policy flew out the window. I do find it very interesting this large caravan suddenly gets going just on cue with the up coming elections. Perfect for Trump and a little hard to believe.
Enforcing the law is not an unreasonable policy.
That is what the government is supposed to do.
Don’t like to see the law enforced, get the law changed.
The difference between 2013 and now is that there are no longer 14 Republicans in the senate with the cojones to vote for commonsense immigration reform. Donald Trump has the rabble roused on this issue, and congressional Republicans are deathly afraid, should they support anything less than deport-them-all, that they’ll be labelled RINOs and draw primary opponents from the hard right.
The irony of the situation is that Donald Trump doesn’t really give a shit about immigration reform himself. Sure, he’d generally like everyone permitted to enter this country to be white — Norwegian supermodels, if he had his druthers — but immigration policy isn’t something he’s ever thought seriously about. That much was made clear when he had his televised meeting at the White House with Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the congressional delegation last January and told them he’d sign anything they could agree on regarding DACA and the Dreamers and other immigration issues.
Trump walked that back a couple days later, of course, after the Freedom Caucus crazies jumped all over it. But it goes to show that his tough-on-immigration posturing was merely a branding exercise for his 2016 campaign, all about exciting his base’s biases with demagoguery over “Build a Wall!” and the intentional infliction of cruelty on newcomers.
Yes, in terms of policy Trump doesn’t give a shit about immigration or anything else except his financial interests. He is so insecure that more than anything else he craves to be adored. By pandering to the base, his dream is realized.
I think America’s original need to populate a continent required a very open boarder policy. These days I think they would be better served to have a more prudent approach to immigration. One that includes a merit based approach to satisfy economic conditions – similar to what Canada does.
Refugees are a separate concern that doesn’t have to have this merit based approach.
+
What we’re looking at here is a turning point event. Most people don’t see the trickles or lines of people coming into the country legally or otherwise, but this migration can’t be ignored or swept under a rug. When that mass of people hits the border, Trump is going to be tested on his rhetoric and we are going to be tested as a country. Given the nature of our sociopath in chief, I doubt this Grinch is going to find his heart, and I greatly fear that this might turn into a tragedy.
How will Trump stop them from entering?
To what lengths will Trump go to stop them from entering?
Who will follow orders, and who will excuse atrocity?
Will this become the American equivalent of the Massacre of Amritsar?
Trump is already calling these people “hardened criminals”, will that be enough to kill all available humanity in those under his sway?
In a stalemate situation, we’ll probably see a kind of refugee camp rise up along the border with lots of tension as some make a run for it under the rifle scopes of border patrol agents. How many months or years could such a shanty-town sustain itself, what humanitarian relief efforts will be made?
How do you disperse thousands of people who have nowhere else to go?
I don’t know but that is Mexico’s problem since they are in Mexico, not in the U S. And they should not be allowed into the US.
We have laws that should be enforced. Until the laws are changed they should be enforced.
No exceptions, even for the ones with legitimate asylum claims?
Hillary made it very clear that she was in favor of open borders (“My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders”) which is one of the reasons (there are too many others to count) why I couldn’t hold my nose and vote for her.
Among my liberal friends (and living in Portlandia, that’s the only kind I have), their views on immigration regularly astound me. They not only don’t use the word “illegal,” they don’t seem to understand the concept (if I hear the argument “No human being is illegal” one more time I may scream). When I try to explain the difference between someone being invited into your home (or even welcomed, as should be the case with refugees) and someone breaking into your house, their eyes glaze over. And these are intelligent people.
There’s no question that this is not an easy issue and that we need serious immigration reform. But until then, we need to either ditch the laws altogether or enforce them.
Hillary’s comment regarding open borders was for trade, not people. There is a big difference. You are mimicking a false Republican talking point.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-presidential-debate-fact-check/2016/10/trump-misrepresents-clintons-position-on-open-borders-230045
Everybody gotta have a dream, Gary, just ask Martin.
I totally agree that this is a big issue. The Dems have no coordinated response (and often no response at all) to the “Dems want open borders” challenge. This is terrible for all the reasons you give here.
One of the biggest problems, IMHO, is the lack of rational discussion by politicians on both sides. My guess is that they really aren’t that far apart but never really get to an agreement because of partisan bickering or Trump simply blowing it up.
What is really needed is a migrant worker program. It has been shown my many studies that there are many jobs in the US that its citizens don’t want. We should make it possible for workers to come over the border to do these jobs. Such workers should be on a short leash and not be considered US citizens or permanent residents. The path to true immigration should be a separate one where we only let in those we really want to let in. I suspect there would be arguments about so-called “chain migration” but surely some compromise could be reached. Similarly for political and economic refugees.
No genuinely serious conversation about immigration, one that truly wrestles with this issue’s complexities and sincerely strives for the best possible outcome, can even begin to take place as long as the Trump creature squats in the White House and his brain-dead enablers continue to dominate the rest of the federal government.
The forthcoming election will tell us whether this kind of conversation can become a much-needed possibility during the present crisis or remain just another fantasy that will never become a reality.