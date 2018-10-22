It’s time for Democrats to get smart on immigration

UPDATE: QED, a tweet from this morning: (h/t Grania)

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

As a caravan of several thousand people moves north from Central America through Mexico, aiming to enter the United States, we—and I mean Democrats and liberals—need to reassess our stand on immigration. Trump’s policy, of course, is unconscionable, as he uses the fear of immigrants to whip up nativism, and the way our Republican government treats many immigrants (including having their children taken away) is reprehensible

But all too often Democrats seem to favor what looks like fully open borders—a stand that, while looking empathic, is unsustainable. To see this, imagine if the U.S. didn’t stop anyone who wanted to enter, and then gave everyone a path to citizenship. This holds not just for the U.S., but for other countries as well, all of whom have regulations about who should be admitted and who should be given citizenship.

I’ve discussed this with my liberal friends: not extreme Leftists but good, lifelong liberals, some of whom teach English to immigrants or work for immigrants’ rights. When I ask some of them what kind of immigration policy they want, and if they want fully open borders, they’re stymied or they waffle. This is true of many Democrats as well.

Among those who are marching north to the U.S. are those truly fleeing violence. Others seeking entry to America, like dissidents, are afraid of what will happen to them if they return to their home countries. We need to have provisions to accept these people, as America has historically been a refuge for those politically oppressed, and part of the greatness of our country is its status as a melting pot. I can’t even begin to describe the contributions immigrants have made to our culture.

But (and you may disagree) I don’t think it’s fair to equate these people with those who seek entry into America simply because they want a better material life and more opportunities. And there are many of these, as you can see here. It would be lovely if we could accommodate them all, but I don’t think any rational person thinks that is possible.

There may be ways to allow some of those in who are simply seeking more opportunities—a lottery comes to mind—but we simply can’t let them all in, or much of the impoverished world will simply empty out into the U.S. No nation can sustain that kind of burden, structurally or financially.

Yet how often have you seen Democrats, or the progressive media, propose meaningful and substantive immigration regulations? I see tons of articles and people decrying Trump, rightfully, for his draconian stand on immigration and his deploying the “fear of immigrants” to mobilize political support. I may have missed “reform” articles in the liberal media, but my own impression, which I get from reading the liberal media and from talking to my liberal friends, is that the Left isn’t keen to talk about how we can regulate the flow of immigrants into the U.S. Such discussion looks illiberal. Indeed, one gets the impression that they simply want open borders. (n.b.: I’m sure I’m missing some proposed Democratic reforms here!)

One thing is for sure: if the Left doesn’t propose humane, substantive, and meaningful immigration reform, even if they can’t enact it in the face of Republican intransigence, Trump will not only control the narrative, but he and his Republican running dogs will make more gains. Trump is already whipping up fear about the big caravan now marching north. So long as Democrats and the Left sweep the problem of immigration—and Americans’ concern about it—under the table, then Trump will make hay from the issue.

I really don’t know how to reform immigration: that’s above my pay grade. But I welcome readers’ comments.