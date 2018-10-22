Broken relationship #4

Here’s yet another truncated romance documented in Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, which I described yesterday, posting three specimens. I’ll post one a day for a while, and those readers who made a point of telling me they don’t like this museum can skip them.
If anybody can read the postcard, weigh in below. (Click on the first picture if it seems blurry to you.)
Well, since other readers have chimed in the other way, I simply have to post that I am fascinated by this museum and am quite grateful for these posts.
IMO, there are three American masters of the romantic breakup song, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Judy Garland (written for her by others).
Garland had both the mad and the sad breakup song (“The Man that Got Away” and “Last Night When We Were Young” respectively.)
In his 2nd and 4th albums, Bob Dylan wrote 3 strong break-up songs, TWO of which became quite famous (“Don’t Think Twice” and “It Ain’t Me Babe”) and one which languished in obscurity (“I Don’t Believe You”). That last one is less noble and edifying, but is more cathartic and deserved a wider audience.
As for Mitchell, there is of course “Both Sides Now”.
I dunno, JLH, ol’ Francis Albert Sinatra knew a thing or two about break-up tunes, too, especially after the split with Ava. Take “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)”, for example, words and music by Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen.
“Remmeber the day of our walk and do not forget”.
Text on the postcard: “Recall (/Remember) the day of our stroll and don’t forget.”
I think it interesting and surprised that people would put this out in public. Not too sure I could do it. Had some events as many have, years ago but you just file them away and wonder. Any pictures were way before any on line service. Not something you sit around discussing with your wife normally.
A sad story, but I have to wonder if she returned his affection or not (whether she acted on it is irrelevant). She didn’t specify, only giving her parents response.