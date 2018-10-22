Broken relationship #4

Here’s yet another truncated romance documented in Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, which I described yesterday, posting three specimens. I’ll post one a day for a while, and those readers who made a point of telling me they don’t like this museum can skip them.

If anybody can read the postcard, weigh in below. (Click on the first picture if it seems blurry to you.)

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 22, 2018 at 2:30 pm and filed under museums, romance. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted October 22, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    Well, since other readers have chimed in the other way, I simply have to post that I am fascinated by this museum and am quite grateful for these posts.

    IMO, there are three American masters of the romantic breakup song, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Judy Garland (written for her by others).

    Garland had both the mad and the sad breakup song (“The Man that Got Away” and “Last Night When We Were Young” respectively.)

    In his 2nd and 4th albums, Bob Dylan wrote 3 strong break-up songs, TWO of which became quite famous (“Don’t Think Twice” and “It Ain’t Me Babe”) and one which languished in obscurity (“I Don’t Believe You”). That last one is less noble and edifying, but is more cathartic and deserved a wider audience.

    As for Mitchell, there is of course “Both Sides Now”.

    Reply
  2. Malgorzata
    Posted October 22, 2018 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    “Remmeber the day of our walk and do not forget”.

    Reply
  3. dariusz402014
    Posted October 22, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    Text on the postcard: “Recall (/Remember) the day of our stroll and don’t forget.”

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 22, 2018 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    I think it interesting and surprised that people would put this out in public. Not too sure I could do it. Had some events as many have, years ago but you just file them away and wonder. Any pictures were way before any on line service. Not something you sit around discussing with your wife normally.

    Reply
  5. Michael
    Posted October 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

    A sad story, but I have to wonder if she returned his affection or not (whether she acted on it is irrelevant). She didn’t specify, only giving her parents response.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: