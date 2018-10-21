Zagreb: The world’s shortest tram and the Museum of Broken Relationships

On my last free day in Zagreb, I went to the Museum of Broken Relationships, and was very glad I did. I combined that with a gratuitous but important ride on the Zagreb Funicular (Zagrebačka uspinjača). Reputedly the shortest public-transport funicular in the world, it’s only 66 meters long and takes 64 seconds to make a very short climb—a climb you could make by walking up the adjacent stairs in about two minutes. (It travels from the “lower town” to the “upper town”.) It was built in 1890 and was originally steam-powered but now runs on electricity. In 1969 it was renovated, taking four years to resume operation. Preserving the original appearance and much of the “constructional properties,” it’s now a national cultural monument.
I wanted to film the ride, so I bought a 5-kuna (80¢) ticket and rode it up. Here are some photos and a film of the ride.
The entrance (yes, that’s the top right above):
The ticket:
View from inside going up:
Side view (I love the old-fashioned shape). There’s only one rider; after all, you can walk down in a minute!
Top view: There’s a trip every 10 minutes, with one car going up and the other down. Here they pass each other:
And the video of the whole trip—just about a minute long:
Close to the upper “station” of the tram is one of the strangest and most affecting museums I’ve seen, The Museum of Broken Relationships. Opened in 2010 (there’s a knock-off copy in Los Angeles), it highlights objects involved with unsuccessful relationships, along with written statements from those involved about the meaning of those objects. The stories are almost all deeply moving, and not all of them are about amorous relationships. There are failed parent-child relationships, with parents dying, children being estranged, and so on. Wikipedia adds this:
In May 2011, the Museum of Broken Relationships received the Kenneth Hudson Award, given out by the European Museum Forum (EMF). The award goes to “a museum, person, project or group of people who have demonstrated the most unusual, daring and, perhaps, controversial achievement that challenges common perceptions of the role of museums in society”, rating the “importance of public quality and innovation as fundamental elements of a successful museum”. The EMF’s judging panel noted:
-
The Museum of Broken Relationships encourages discussion and reflection not only on the fragility of human relationships but also on the political, social, and cultural circumstances surrounding the stories being told. The museum respects the audience’s capacity for understanding wider historical, social issues inherent to different cultures and identities and provides a catharsis for donors on a more personal level.
Here’s the entrance. It’s not a large museum; you can see everything in about an hour even with careful reading, but I’m told that the Museum has a huge collection donated largely by heartbroken lovers, and it’s stored in a warehouse (they rotate some of the items):
Some explanation about the items, and an interior view. Note the asymmetrical sex ratio of donors (lower right):
I’m going to show just three items and their explanation today; I figured that I have enough photos to put up one object per day for at least ten days. I think they’re more poignant when displayed singly like that.
Object #1 and explanation (each one gives the duration of the relationship):
Object #3 and explanation:
There’s a book, too, in which people leave their own tales:
“We will never break off!” I don’t think that’s a good prediction. . . .
More to come. . . .
I can see how that museum could keep one enthralled for hours. I like the mixture of pathos and humor.
And thanks for the virtual tram ride.
Unusual and interesting, that “thing” that makes the world go round.
“We will never break off”
i wonder how the ended. Not good i suspect.
That caterpillar ritual seems morbid.
The axe has my imagination going ~ “used only for therapeutic purposes”
I order in what way is it an “ex” axe. Like an ex-parrot pining for the fjords?
I wondered if it’s a Croatian grammar translation blip.
I meant “wonder”…
I can’t imagine a museum that could possibly appeal to me less. It’s a fantastic idea, but I don’t think I could handle it!
I was in tears before the end of the first photo in this post. I expect I’d be a wreck at the real thing. It’s a great idea, but hits too close to home.
Too bad, BJ, I hear they’re thinking of dedicating a new wing to your college years. 🙂
They’ll need a hell of a lot more funding!
(Nah, I imagine my college years were pretty average. A few girlfriends. Nothing to write home about)
But you, with your silver tongue…who knows what you got up to…
I was never all that smooth talking to women; best I could usually hope for was to make ’em laugh a little.
Count on the Croatians to take the fun out of funicular.
Ouch!
lol
Weird and wonderful, both museum and funicular.
Who is it that uses the funicular the most, I wonder? Tourists perhaps, and I imagine it would be quite beneficial to the elderly or those with knee or back issues. As for the museum, it makes me want to donate my handmade Groucho doll. It’s all I have left of a brief but lovely relationship that I still wish could have been more… she could have at least made me the rest of the Marx Bros. before she broke my heart!
À propos of kitties ( always on topic) a vet friend on Maui just sent me this wonderful Italian word:
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/sgattaiolare
Notice the “gatta” in the middle.