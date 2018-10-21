Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is back, with effusive thanks to Grania for taking over the Hili Dialogues during my stint in Croatia. It’s Sunday, October 21, 2018, and I’m off to Paris in less than two weeks. This means a strict diet between now and then! That abstemiousness is promoted by the unappetizing nature of today’s food holiday: National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day. Oy gewalt! Soon the pumpkin spice lattes will be upon us as well: signs of upper middle class female whiteness. It’s also a day to call attention to a much better snack: International Day of the Nacho, celebrating a dish invented around 1943. Here are some Fun Facts about this snack, vastly superior to pumpkin-flavored cheesecake:

Nachos originated in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, just over the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. In 1943, the wives of U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Duncan in nearby Eagle Pass were in Piedras Negras on a shopping trip, and arrived at the restaurant after it had already closed for the day. The maître d’hôtel, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, created a new snack for them with what little he had available in the kitchen: tortillas and cheese. Anaya cut the tortillas into triangles, fried them, added shredded cheddar cheese, quickly heated them, added sliced pickled jalapeño peppers, and served them. When asked what the dish was called, he answered, “Nacho’s especiales“. As word of the dish traveled, the apostrophe was lost, and Nacho’s “specials” became “special nachos”. Anaya went on to work at the Moderno Restaurant in Piedras Negras, which still uses the original recipe. He also opened his own restaurant, “Nacho’s Restaurant”, in Piedras Negras. Anaya’s original recipe was printed in the 1954 St. Anne’s Cookbook.

Would you like some of these right now? I would!

On this day in 1512, Martin Luther joined the theology faculty of the University of Wittenburg. Exactly eight years later to the day, Ferdinand Magellan discovered the strait that now bears his name. On October 21, 1797, the USS Constitution (nicknamed “Old Ironsides”) was launched in Boston Harbor. It’s still there with its 44 guns: the oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat. On October 21, 1854, Florence Nightingale and her team of 38 nurses were sent to the Crimean War. Here she is four years later:

On this day in 1879, Thomas Edison applied for his patent on an incandescent electric light bulb. In 1940, this day saw the publication of Hemingway’s novel For Whom the Bell Tolls (in truth, the only novel of his I really like is The Sun Also Rises, but I rank his short stories at the top with that one). Exactly four years later, the Japanese launched the first kamikaze attack against an Australian ship off Leyte Island.

On October 21, 1945, women were allowed to vote in France for the first time, and in 1959 Dwight Eisenhower issued an executive order allowing the transfer of Wernher von Braun and other German scientists to NASA. And so the most excellent Tom Lehrer song:

It was on this day in 1983 that the meter was formally defined as “the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.” Finally, it was on this day in 1994 that North Korea and the U.S. signed a pact that required the DPRK to agree to stop developing nuclear weapons and to agree to inspections. That was one of many agreements broken by the DPRK, and a lesson not learned by “President” Trump.

Notables born on this day include Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772), Alfred Nobel (1833), Oswald Avery (1877; look him up), Don Byas (1912), Georg Solti (1912), Dizzy Gillespie (1917), Ursula Le Guin (1929), Carrie Fisher (1956), and of course Kim Kardashian (1980). Those who expired on October 21 include Horatio Nelson (1805), Jack Kerouac (1969, age only 47), Hans Asperger (1980), François Truffaut (1984), George McGovern (2012), and Ben Bradlee (2014).

I campaigned for McGovern when he ran for President in 1972 and wrote this campaign poem for him.

McG! McG!

Yes, he’s the man for me.

Though his head is bald as a billiard ball,

He’s the savviest one of all.

McG! McG!

Yes, he’s the man for me.

Needless to say, he lost big time—and to Nixon. I was heartbroken, for McG was a good man. I remember watching the election returns on television in the lobby of the Rockefeller University student center (that’s where I began grad school), sitting on a couch next to the philosopher Saul Kripke. As the bad news came in, Kripke davened back and forth like a praying Jew. Bradlee, though a good editor, was a man I had little use for, as on one occasion he insulted me gratuitously. But that’s a story for another time.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn and all over Poland, today is election day. Malgorzata is on her way to vote, but encounters a campaigning Hili:

Hili: Vote for me. Małgorzata: Why? Hili: To make my rule look democratic.

In Polish:

Hili: Głosuj na mnie.

Małgorzata: Dlaczego?

Hili: Żeby moje rządy wyglądały demokratycznie.

Nearby, at the site of his future home, Leon is feeling the change of seasons.

Leon: It’s colllllllld! I’d better be going home!

In Polish: Ziiiiiiiimno, zbieram się do domu!

Theologists continue to grapple with the problem of Missing Evidence for the Divine (h/t Diana MacPherson):

A tweet from reader Jim, and I hope no readers here make these mistakes:

Reader Rick sent some tweets of X-rays taken at the Oregon Zoo.

From reader Blue, we have a future Alex Honnold:

From reader Paul, a real scientist reacts to a pretend scientist:

A few tweets from Matthew, beginning with the weirdest-looking squirrel I’ve ever seen. Apparently it’s both leucistic and melanistic, giving it a Phantom of the Opera appearance:

I still don’t understand the trick here. Some reader please explain it to me!

The first tweet, was posted yesterday by Grania, but there’s a followup from Matthew:

From reader Florian. How did things change so fast? I am dubious.

