My new bathroom accessory

Yes, I bought it. It stands 22 inches high, very solid (all resin), and anatomically correct except for the annoying speculum, which extends over the whole wing. But the rest of it is accurate, including the “nail” on the bill and the leg band. (The white on his bill is a piece of the styrofoam packing). The company also has other animals proffering bogroll, like bears and dogs, but this is by far the best.

If you come visit me, you’ll have the privilege of getting your t.p. from this bathroom gnome I now call Billzebum:

At least one reader I know will object to the orientation of the toilet roll.

If you want one, they’re here, and $7 cheaper than on Amazon. But there are only two left! The customer reviews are very positive:

Two comments (the first is a bit ungrammatical):

And then there’s this for only $9.93 (includes shakers). I can vouch for the quality of these products; they are solid and cute:

Can you tell that I miss my ducks?