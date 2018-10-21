My new bathroom accessory

Yes, I bought it. It stands 22 inches high, very solid (all resin), and anatomically correct except for the annoying speculum, which extends over the whole wing. But the rest of it is accurate, including the “nail” on the bill and the leg band. (The white on his bill is a piece of the styrofoam packing). The company also has other animals proffering bogroll, like bears and dogs, but this is by far the best.
If you come visit me, you’ll have the privilege of getting your t.p. from this bathroom gnome I now call Billzebum:
At least one reader I know will object to the orientation of the toilet roll.
If you want one, they’re here, and $7 cheaper than on Amazon. But there are only two left! The customer reviews are very positive:
Two comments (the first is a bit ungrammatical):
And then there’s this for only $9.93 (includes shakers). I can vouch for the quality of these products; they are solid and cute:
Can you tell that I miss my ducks?
When I saw that there is a new bathroom accessory I immediately thought, “bidet”. But a bidet isn’t nearly as esthetic and appealing as this Billzebum! Yep, you’re a duck lover all right!
I’m no psychiatrist, but I’m anticipating some anal comments ahead.
Well, the official name of the mallard is Anas platyrhynchos.
!!!
The salt shaker duck is banded! I wonder if each one has a different number.
Oooo…good question, now I’m curious too.
Unfortunately the Amazon picture is too blurred for me to see the number.
I don’t think this addition will get your crib featured in House Beautiful magazine, but it’s a nice touch.
Yes the TP is the wrong way round ,i think a roll of TP with The snatch snatchers face on it would complete the Ensemble .
Oh good, someone else sees the error. It is actually driving me crazy seeing it with the TP that way. Anyone that visits Jerry, please reorient the TP.