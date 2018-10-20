The Right uses the Left’s tactics: Nancy Pelosi viciously harassed at a Florida venue

“Who ever saw this coming? Apart from all of us, I mean. The Right has been taking notes.”
Early reports were that this took place in a restaurant (see right below), but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Rather, Pelosi was entering a venue to campaign for the congressional seat sought by Democrat Donna Shalala.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the latest politician to be harassed by angry protesters who insisted he doesn’t f*cking “belong here.”
On Wednesday, video was captured of Pelosi entering a restaurant in Florida for a campaign stop as a swarm of people being described as “Trump supporting Cuban Americans” confronted her.
“Look at Nancy Pelosi right here, look at this piece of sh*t right here. Look at this piece of sh*t Pelosi right here,” a protester is heard yelling. “F***ing communist! You don’t belong here you fucking communist! Get the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here! F**k you and your f**king Democrats!”
After she entered the building, the protesters then began pounding on the door. The mob can be seen holding several anti-communism signs.
They then chanted “Socialism sucks!”
Here’s the full video:
This isn’t your run-of-the-mill political protest, but personal harassment. It’s legal, but it’s uncivil and reprehensible. This group, at least, is a small basket of deplorables. And, I claim, this tactic was adopted by Republicans who took it from the Democratic playbook. It reflects, of course, the increasingly nasty and apparently irreconcilable gap between the Left and the Right. Journalist Benny Johnson, now on the Right, has it pretty well right:
When I posted this on my Facebook page, with an indictment of the Left for “normalizing” this behavior, one person, eager to defend the Left at all costs, wrote this:
I’m now suspicious that these are paid left wing activists acting as if they are right wingers heckling.
This shows how eager some are to demonize the other side and “angel-ize” their own. Face it, folks, we’re polarized, and Lefties can act as bad as Righties. In fact, this tactic was popularized by the Left: at colleges, by Antifa, and by all those determined to shut down free speech. And the bulk of deplatforming of speakers at U.S. colleges in the past four years has come from the Left.
Well, the Facebook conspiracy theorist was wrong: the Washington Post (click on screenshot below) identifies these people not as disguised Leftists, but as diehard right-wingers, many of them members of an extreme-Right group called The Proud Boys.
An excerpt:
The video shows a small group of protesters cursing at Pelosi (D-Calif.), and calling her a communist in English and Spanish, as she enters an event on Wednesday in Coral Gables, Fla., to campaign for Democrat Donna Shalala, who is running to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R) in Miami.
“You don’t belong here,” one says. “Afuera!”
After Pelosi calmly walks by them and enters the building, people bang on the door.
“Open up! It’s the Proud Boys in here,” one says, referencing the far-right group that was implicated in a street brawl in New York last weekend.
“Socialism sucks,” others chant.
Photographs taken of the protest around the event, which appears to have been organized by Nelson Diaz, the chairman of the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County, according to emails posted online by radio host Grant Stern, show some protesters with Proud Boys gear.
. . . “I don’t agree with Nancy Pelosi’s agenda, but this is absolutely the wrong way to express those disagreements,” Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in a shooting at a congressional baseball team practice in 2017, wrote on Twitter. “If you want to stop her policies, don’t threaten her, VOTE! That’s how we settle our differences.”
In a statement Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said President Trump and Republicans were to blame for stoking the flames of “incivility, intolerance and aggression.”
And, as if to confirm Grania’s correct diagnosis, there’s this (my emphasis):
The video did not appear to have traveled widely on YouTube, but it was seized on by fringe right-wing sites as a sign of the retribution Democrats face in the wake of other high-profile incidents where Republicans have been confronted by protesters in public at places such as restaurants.
“Nancy Pelosi was heckled at a Miami Restaurant by Trump Supporting Cuban Americans,” reported one.
“Nancy Pelosi shouted out of a restaurant — by Cuban Americans in Miami,” wrote another.
“RUN, NANCY, RUN!! PELOSI SHOUTED OUT OF RESTAURANT IN MIAMI!” wrote another.
The protest did not however take place at a restaurant. It occurred at Shalala’s headquarters, where protests during an event were widely reported earlier this week.
Well, this wasn’t at a restaurant, but it well could have been, and expect to see this kind of unruly and reprehensible behavior by both sides in the coming mobs. And yes, Trump and his insane behavior has grossly exacerbated the passions that divide Americans so sharply. But Pelosi’s spokesman doesn’t have it completely right. It’s not just Trump and the Republicans that are to blame here: it’s also the Left, which made it okay to confront political figures in public and scream abuse at them.
In my post on other incidents like this, with Republicans confronted in restaurants by angry and abusive Democrats, some readers said this kind of behavior was okay. “They deserve it”, said some, while others saw nothing wrong with disrupting people’s behavior in public by screaming abuse at them. Well, what’s sauce for the GOP goose is sauce for the Democratic gander. If you think this is okay, you’ll also have to also approve of shouting at people like Pelosi, or Barack Obama, or Joe Biden when they go out to eat. (It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re in office, of course.)
Do you want to live in a country like that? I don’t. The civility I expect on this website is the kind of civility we should exercise when politicians are in public. Listen: protest the actions of Republicans if you want, but don’t disrupt their lives or call them names. They are people and deserve some consideration; remember, many of them hold their views honestly, even if we think those views are wrong. Better yet, do what Representative Scalise said: VOTE!
When I put the video on Facebook, another person commented:
I agree we should call out awful behavior where we see it. But I’m very skeptical of claims that actions by one side or the other “make it okay” for the other side to respond in kind. Bad behavior always finds an excuse. You can probably imagine how many Trump supporters think he’s justified in calling for protesters to be beaten or say disgusting things about his opponents or one-night-stands because of some imagined offense by the left. Maybe all we can do is continue to stand for what’s right, regardless of party, and do all we can to maintain decent norms.
And I responded that the only point I really wanted to make was in his last sentence (I’ve put it in bold). I’m not so sure that “bad behavior always finds an excuse,” though. Sometimes it’s lubricated when you see others do it and those others aren’t criticized.
Seems unlikely to me that the Left invented this behavior. “Availability heuristic”, perhaps?
Well, I chalk it up to frustration since the Republicans control all three branches of government. What else is available?
I suspect even CNN would agree this is mob behavior. Once again, this is in no sense protest, it’s an attempt to inflict a penalty.
Some regulars here approved of the mobbing of Ted Cruz; perhaps they will rethink.
I wondered when something like this would happen.
From here, things will escalate.
Pretty nasty stuff. I’m just wondering how long it will take after DT is gone to undo the corruption of norms of behavior. I heard one pundit claim that DT will not run for reelection in 2020. He never wanted or expected to win in 2016, so they say, and he’s already gotten the huge income stream coming from Putin and the Saudis once he steps down. So, maybe at that point we can unwind the rhetoric and resume or normal levels of vituperation.
I think there are some lines that may have been crossed for good. I recall how people were shocked during the 1988 Republican presidential primaries when Bob Dole accused Poppy Bush of lying about Dole’s record. Shocked, inasmuch as presidential candidates had never publicly accused each other of such conduct before. Can you imagine?
Donald Trump has coarsened and debased our public discourse in a way this nation will not easily recover from. And he has his sights set now on undermining every American institution that could hold him accountable for his unlawful and unethical conduct — from the Justice Department to the intelligence community to the courts to the media to congress.
The same happened to Mitch McConnell yesterday……(It’s all over right-wing media, not left-wing media. Will be interesting to see how the Pelosi fracas is covered.)
https://www.dailywire.com/news/37392/watch-mitch-mcconnell-confronted-protesters-ashe-schow
Trumpism is getting out of control. Donald’s poorly educated mob need to be put back in their cages.
It’s not Trumpism. As Jerry noted, at length, this crap really got started on the Left, with Cruz et al.
No, it got started at Trump rallies before the election.
Also, there’s no equivalence between yelling at someone who does morally reprehensible things like separating toddlers from parents, like Kirstjen Nielsen has done, and yelling at Nancy Pelosi for liberal politics.
My god, man, have you never watched the vulgar demagoguery and incitements to violence at a Trump rally? During the 2016 campaign, Trump actually urged people to punch protesters out (as some of them eventually did) and promised to pay any legal fees they incurred as a result. He said he wanted to punch some of them in the face himself and bragged how, in the old days, they would’ve had to take protesters out his rallies on a stretcher.
This from a flabby old draft-dodging huckster who loves to play a faux tough-guy on tv.
You’ve hit it on the nose 🙂
Nothing to do with copying the left – this behaviour has a more menacing touch to it then squeaking out protests in a restaurant & leaving the premises when told to.
Trump has explicitly, verbally authorised physical violence by his base against any opposition. Should it result in injury or death he’ll put his words down to WWE showmanship – the bully will complain that he’s been misunderstood.
“You started it.”
“No you started it.”
This is all getting a bit childish don’t you think?
Pointing to readily available evidence isn’t childish.
There would seem to be a difference between individuals acting in this manner towards some politician and the head of a political party organizing people to do it.
There would be. Have you any evidence tat has been happening?
The ringleader of this harassment of Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats is the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party.
Yes. The leader of the Proud Boys (what a stupid name) Gavin McInnes was invited and recently spoke at NYC’s Metropolitan Republican club. If that’s not a political party organizing a hate-group, I don’t know what is. The speech was nothing short of a pro-violence scree against liberals. Among a litany of abusive quotes, one that stands out is: “We will kill you. That’s the Proud Boys in a nutshell.” He also argued that “violence is a very effective way to solve problems”. He wants the Proud Boys to be the GOP’s violent footsoldiers and insisted the GOP needs an organization like his. Gavin is basically making the claim that he and his group want to be the GOP’s “brown shirts”, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump backs them. I will be surprised if Trump denounces them, even if they do end up killing people.
The “Proud Boys” (so-called) attacked a “foreigner” on the streets of New York following McInnes’s appearance at the Republican Club. Here’s the video of that incident the Proud Boys shared with their compadres:
I won’t be heckling anyone at restaurants, but I’m certainly going to vote.
Is there any reason to not just call the Proud Boys a gang? That is what the founder calls them.
Exactly. The Heritage Foundation is a “far right group”. The Proud Boys are a gang.
At his Nuremberg rally in Montana this week, in the wake of the murder of a WaPo journalist and while railing against “left-wing mobs,” Donald Trump drove his mindless crowd to near ecstasy by recounting how, during a special election last year, Montana congressman Greg Gianforte had body-slammed a reporter from The Gueardian for having the temerity to ask him a question about healthcare.
Gianforte, who was present at the rally, seemed awfully proud of the act while Trump was bragging about him, but acted a whole lot less proud of it back when he was lying to police about it immediately after the fact, and later when pleading guilty in court to assault.
In normal times a president would take the lead in tamping down civil unrest. But not this president. In a Montana rally Trump praised a GOP representative for body slamming a reporter. As the Washington Post reports:
—————–
President Donald Trump on Thursday openly praised Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) for assaulting a reporter in his bid for Congress last year, as the United States faced an unfolding crisis over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed to have been killed by Saudi Arabian agents.
The remarks from Trump at a campaign rally — staged at an airport hangar here with a mountainous backdrop — drew boisterous cheers from the conservative crowd, who applauded as Trump noted of Gianforte: “By the way, never wrestle him.”
“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of — he’s my guy,” Trump said.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/at-montana-rally-trump-praises-congressman-for-assaulting-reporter/2018/10/18/1e1d0d1e-d304-11e8-8c22-fa2ef74bd6d6_story.html?utm_term=.3630c84122a0
——————–
To his cult, Trump is endorsing violence, which is a big step beyond harassing people. Trump will not condemn right wing street violence should it occur and blame it on the press. He’ll come up with a nonsensical excuse to justify it, which his supporters and party will defend. I see shades here of the early 1930s in Germany. He is the greatest threat to freedom of speech and freedom of the press since the 1790s.
Interesting that the protests seem to have been dominated by Cuban-Americans, shouting at Pelosi in Spanish as well as English. They are an immigrant population which is heavily Republican and tends toward the conservative extreme. Could their political tendency have something to do with their or their parents’ experience of Socialist life in the former homeland of Cuba? Of course, that mere experience doesn’t compare to the deep theoretical insights offered by the Democratic Socialists of America.
The politics of the Miami Cuban community are rapidly changing (and shifting leftward), as the generation of the Brigade 2506 Bay-of-Pigs veterans (and the Alpha 66 elements) die off. The reactionaries involved in this incident harassing Pelosi are throwbacks to a moribund breed.
The vibrant Miami Cuban professional class knows exactly what Donald Trump was up to when he called Indiana-born federal district judge Gonzalo Curiel a “Mexican” who was unfit to preside over the Trump “University” fraud case.
That’s a good point, Ken, and good news. Nonetheless, I suspect that the Leftward shift of younger Cuban-Americans is not toward the naive worship of anything using the word “Socialism” typical of the campus pop-Left fashion trend. Is it rather toward
a more pragmatic Liberalism, in the way the word used to be used?
Yeah, Jon, it was, initially at least, more shift toward the center. (When you start at the north pole, the first step you take is always to the south. 🙂 ) It’s moving more and more to a center-left position.
A good barometer of this shift is the district currently represented by retiring Republican congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. That district was at one time represented by Claude Pepper (whom the hidebound Republicans used to call “Red” Pepper because of his moderately liberal tendencies.) The Cuban-born Ros-Lehtinen started out as old-line Cuban hard-right, but has steadily transformed herself into one of the ever-diminishing Republican moderates. Her district is likely to flip back to Democratic in the midterms.
While I agree with most of what Jerry says, the following snippet doesn’t make sense:
———-
When I posted this on my Facebook page, with an indictment of the Left for “normalizing” this behavior, one person, eager to defend the Left at all costs, wrote this:
I’m now suspicious that these are paid left wing activists acting as if they are right wingers heckling.
———-
That sounds a whole lot less like “one person, eager to defend the Left” than the typical right-wing accusation of paid (usually supposedly by George Soros) “left wing activists acting as if…”. Which generally comes from the same far-right conspiracy theorists who speak of “crisis actors”. I don’t even see how such a statement can be construed as a defense of “the Left”.
Maybe I’m missing something.
Your Facebook commenter:
I don’t think anybody is claiming that are they (well, maybe the people actually doing the harassing are). The point is not that it makes it OK but that it makes it likely, or even inevitable.
I was about to comment on the stupidity of someone calling Pelosi a communist (she is a centrist liberal), but then I remembered that some Cuban-Americans in Florida consider anyone left of center a comrade of Castro.
Pelosi herself is not a Maxine Waters type and did not bring this on herself. She is a middle of the road politician. I think this sort of harassment is less a tactic of the left than the inevitable product of extreme ideological polarization and just as liable to occur with an extremely Right-wing group, as we have just seen. The only reason we haven’t seen more of it among the right is that fewer liberal politicians are in power. Should Democrats retake the House, Pelosi will encounter even more hatred and vitriol than she did in the Obama era.
I can tell you what’s happening here in Texas. The republican TV ads are viciously attacking Pelosi without end and trying to associate her with Fletcher and Beto. The lies are sickening to say the least. It does shows though that the bastards are running scared. Now the fool in the white house is coming to Houston on Monday to arouse the mob in support of “lying Ted” Cruz at a downtown rally. The police will be out in full force.
We’re praying to Tlaloc for a cloud burst.