The Right uses the Left’s tactics: Nancy Pelosi viciously harassed at a Florida venue

Now it’s become common practice to viciously harass in public politicians you don’t like. It’s happened recently with Republicans Ted Cruz, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia. I haven’t seen much of this kind of public harassment happen to Democrats, but it has now—and it will happen more frequently. I’ve decried this practice as uncivil, and a disturbance of the privacy that people should have when they’re eating or trying to avoid attention as they go about their business in the street. And some the harassment of Democrats to come is the fault of the Left. Grania sent me the tweet below, with the excerpt of a longer video that I’ve added below. She added these words:

“Who ever saw this coming? Apart from all of us, I mean. The Right has been taking notes.”

Mob rushes Nancy Pelosi on her way into a campaign stop calling her a "F**king communist!" Security had to hold back the anti-communism protesters as a frightened Pelosi was rushed into a doorway. Mob chanted "Communism sucks!" while beating on the doorhttps://t.co/5EAgqOq3Ma pic.twitter.com/SqMlPKYKfx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 19, 2018

Early reports were that this took place in a restaurant (see right below), but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Rather, Pelosi was entering a venue to campaign for the congressional seat sought by Democrat Donna Shalala.

The slightly erroneous report from Mediaite (it wasn’t a restaurant):

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the latest politician to be harassed by angry protesters who insisted he doesn’t f*cking “belong here.” On Wednesday, video was captured of Pelosi entering a restaurant in Florida for a campaign stop as a swarm of people being described as “Trump supporting Cuban Americans” confronted her. “Look at Nancy Pelosi right here, look at this piece of sh*t right here. Look at this piece of sh*t Pelosi right here,” a protester is heard yelling. “F***ing communist! You don’t belong here you fucking communist! Get the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here! F**k you and your f**king Democrats!” After she entered the building, the protesters then began pounding on the door. The mob can be seen holding several anti-communism signs. They then chanted “Socialism sucks!”

Here’s the full video:

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill political protest, but personal harassment. It’s legal, but it’s uncivil and reprehensible. This group, at least, is a small basket of deplorables. And, I claim, this tactic was adopted by Republicans who took it from the Democratic playbook. It reflects, of course, the increasingly nasty and apparently irreconcilable gap between the Left and the Right. Journalist Benny Johnson, now on the Right, has it pretty well right:

When I posted this on my Facebook page, with an indictment of the Left for “normalizing” this behavior, one person, eager to defend the Left at all costs, wrote this:

I’m now suspicious that these are paid left wing activists acting as if they are right wingers heckling.

This shows how eager some are to demonize the other side and “angel-ize” their own. Face it, folks, we’re polarized, and Lefties can act as bad as Righties. In fact, this tactic was popularized by the Left: at colleges, by Antifa, and by all those determined to shut down free speech. And the bulk of deplatforming of speakers at U.S. colleges in the past four years has come from the Left.

Well, the Facebook conspiracy theorist was wrong: the Washington Post (click on screenshot below) identifies these people not as disguised Leftists, but as diehard right-wingers, many of them members of an extreme-Right group called The Proud Boys.

An excerpt:

The video shows a small group of protesters cursing at Pelosi (D-Calif.), and calling her a communist in English and Spanish, as she enters an event on Wednesday in Coral Gables, Fla., to campaign for Democrat Donna Shalala, who is running to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R) in Miami. “You don’t belong here,” one says. “Afuera!” After Pelosi calmly walks by them and enters the building, people bang on the door. “Open up! It’s the Proud Boys in here,” one says, referencing the far-right group that was implicated in a street brawl in New York last weekend. “Socialism sucks,” others chant. Photographs taken of the protest around the event, which appears to have been organized by Nelson Diaz, the chairman of the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County, according to emails posted online by radio host Grant Stern, show some protesters with Proud Boys gear. . . . “I don’t agree with Nancy Pelosi’s agenda, but this is absolutely the wrong way to express those disagreements,” Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in a shooting at a congressional baseball team practice in 2017, wrote on Twitter. “If you want to stop her policies, don’t threaten her, VOTE! That’s how we settle our differences.” In a statement Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said President Trump and Republicans were to blame for stoking the flames of “incivility, intolerance and aggression.”

And, as if to confirm Grania’s correct diagnosis, there’s this (my emphasis):

The video did not appear to have traveled widely on YouTube, but it was seized on by fringe right-wing sites as a sign of the retribution Democrats face in the wake of other high-profile incidents where Republicans have been confronted by protesters in public at places such as restaurants. “Nancy Pelosi was heckled at a Miami Restaurant by Trump Supporting Cuban Americans,” reported one. “Nancy Pelosi shouted out of a restaurant — by Cuban Americans in Miami,” wrote another. “RUN, NANCY, RUN!! PELOSI SHOUTED OUT OF RESTAURANT IN MIAMI!” wrote another. The protest did not however take place at a restaurant. It occurred at Shalala’s headquarters, where protests during an event were widely reported earlier this week.

Well, this wasn’t at a restaurant, but it well could have been, and expect to see this kind of unruly and reprehensible behavior by both sides in the coming mobs. And yes, Trump and his insane behavior has grossly exacerbated the passions that divide Americans so sharply. But Pelosi’s spokesman doesn’t have it completely right. It’s not just Trump and the Republicans that are to blame here: it’s also the Left, which made it okay to confront political figures in public and scream abuse at them.

In my post on other incidents like this, with Republicans confronted in restaurants by angry and abusive Democrats, some readers said this kind of behavior was okay. “They deserve it”, said some, while others saw nothing wrong with disrupting people’s behavior in public by screaming abuse at them. Well, what’s sauce for the GOP goose is sauce for the Democratic gander. If you think this is okay, you’ll also have to also approve of shouting at people like Pelosi, or Barack Obama, or Joe Biden when they go out to eat. (It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re in office, of course.)

Do you want to live in a country like that? I don’t. The civility I expect on this website is the kind of civility we should exercise when politicians are in public. Listen: protest the actions of Republicans if you want, but don’t disrupt their lives or call them names. They are people and deserve some consideration; remember, many of them hold their views honestly, even if we think those views are wrong. Better yet, do what Representative Scalise said: VOTE!

When I put the video on Facebook, another person commented:

And I responded that the only point I really wanted to make was in his last sentence (I’ve put it in bold). I’m not so sure that “bad behavior always finds an excuse,” though. Sometimes it’s lubricated when you see others do it and those others aren’t criticized.