Spot the owl!

Stephen Barnard sent a “spot the. . .” photo from Idaho, and in it, somewhere, lurks an owl (I don’t know the species, but I’ll ask). Click on the photo to enlarge it (twice to make it really big), and I’ll post a reveal at noon Chicago time.

This one ranks as “medium”, but please do not reveal in the comments where it is. If you found it, just note that.

17 Comments

  Mike
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Usually i struggle with these, but thankfully not today, it doesn’t help having a Cataract in one eye, thankfully it will be sorted soon.With no cost to myself, thanks to our Universal Health System, free at the point of contact Pay no attention to the ramblings of the W H Moron.

    Reply
  Mark Sturtevant
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Got it. Thanks, Stephen!

    Reply
  Terry Sheldon
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Found it. Good one!

    Reply
  George
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I would say the the owl has its back to the camera but since owls go go all exorcist with their heads, who knows.

    Reply
  Sarah
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I see it! This is about the first time I have managed to find one of these “spot the…” creatures, and it makes me thankful that I am not a predator that depends on spotting little animals for a livelihood. I would be a very emaciated predator, if alive at all.

    Reply
  Randall Schenck
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Would say that without the assistance of zoom/enlargement this one would not be seen.

    Reply
    Carl S
      Posted October 20, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Agree. Easy when enlarged, impossible (for me) at normal.

      Reply
  GBJames
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I seez him!

    Reply
  vampyricon
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Finally found one in these “Spot the ____” games!

    -Ryan

    Reply
  ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Got it…if there’s only one, that is…

    Reply
  darwinwins
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I found something, but I would be hard pressed to say it’s an owl, let alone identify the species.

    Reply
  mdeschane
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I have a definite maybe.

    Reply
  Pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I see a squirrel.

    Reply
    Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Posted October 20, 2018 at 10:25 am

      Maybe it is the owl. I do not understand what it is doing.

      Reply
  lydifeline
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I found her/him! I won’t tell! 🙂 ❤

    Reply
  Sabine
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Found him!

    Reply

