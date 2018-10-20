Saturday: Hili dialogue

Before we begin Grania’s last Hili post for my latest trip, I’d like to present her with a certificate. Let’s hear if for her diligence, without which the site would have been sad and empty on some days.

Now, back to her Hili:

Good morning! Jerry is back in Chicago and dealing with jet-lag. [JAC: Indeed I am; it’s 3:45 a.m. and I am wide awake after about 4 hours of sleep.]

Have a wonderful weekend.

Today is the birthday of rapper / singer Snoop Dogg (1971), Tom Petty singer / writer (1950-2017) and actor / producer Viggo Mortensen (1958), and Jelly Roll Morton (1885-1941), American pianist, composer, and bandleader.

I love that Wikipedia had to put this disambiguation notice up:

Indeed, Wikipedia. Indeed.

This gives us plenty of music from very diverse sources to listen to this morning.

Tom Petty with the song that served as his breakthrough number.

And finally this is one of the earlier hits that put Mr Dogg on the map.

Today in history:

1968 – Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

1973 – “Saturday Night Massacre“: United States President Richard Nixon fired U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refused to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was finally fired by Robert Bork.

1973 – The Sydney Opera House was opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

In Poland today, Hili is sleeping the sleep of the just.

A: Hili, breakfast.

Hili: Wake me up once everything is on the table.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, śniadanie.

Hili: Obudź mnie jak wszystko będzie już na stole.

Weird and wonderful Twitter:

Getting to Mercury is hard: 7 yrs, 1 Earth flyby, 2 Venus flybys, 6 Mercury flybys, 9 bill km total. Watch today's launch here: https://t.co/ulSpADIalx @esa @JAXA_en pic.twitter.com/5eHrbY0hta — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 19, 2018

Snow falling on the cliffs of comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko. This video was compiled using 33 images taken by the Rosetta spacecraft over the course of 25 minutes. Note the star streaking by in the upper left. pic.twitter.com/b1iHxU7R7E — Anna Hughes (@AnnaGHughes) October 19, 2018

One hopes the mongoose had the good sense to quit while it was ahead.

Good morning everyone have an absolutely furious mongoose pic.twitter.com/fCkPJgavUz — ᴴᵃʳᵘ⛅ (@Peacharu_) October 18, 2018

Try this one cool trick to get people to remember your wedding forever (see whole thread)

There's lots of ugliness in the world right now, so I think it's important to share these photos of what happened when my friend Marvin called me & said: "I'm getting married & we can only invite 100 people. You didn't make the cut. But you can come if you come as a drunk clown." pic.twitter.com/IaEXvxBEgc — Erik Patterson (@erikpatterson) October 17, 2018

This is Faa Sai, a rescue elephant. She was naughty and broke a sprinkler. Now she is the happiest elephant in the world . 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYgQl6Vp4w — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 17, 2018

More here.

This caterpillar mimics a snake perfectly when frightened pic.twitter.com/fJgCsGQ6Uk — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 19, 2018

Leaf Tailed Gecko looks like tiny dragon 🐉 pic.twitter.com/3ACWnweqZW — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 19, 2018

Silly, cute and adorable Twitter

Apparently this is a completely safe activity as long as you never stop. pic.twitter.com/TnjdXl6QQE — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 17, 2018

Moms come in all shapes and sizes pic.twitter.com/gjCbp00V5w — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 18, 2018

More sepidiine cuteness! Here are some toktokkies (Psammodes sp.) I found near Mkambati (South Africa: Eastern Cape) earlier this year. Need to find a proper way to record these cuties before my next trip! #AmazingBeetles #TOKTOK #TwerkIt #LookingForLove pic.twitter.com/oPvfvBP1K6 — Kojun Kanda (@kogent_musings) October 18, 2018

They all enjoy a good soaking pic.twitter.com/WRb5spFAkj — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) October 19, 2018

JAC: I’m adding this so you can see, in the second tweet, the chick of a kakapo, the world’s only flightless parrot and a great favorite of mine. (It’s the world’s cutest parrot.) This came from a thread that Grania highlighted yesterday:

This a thread for the aficionados – I know most of you hate graphs! Here's what it's all about though: these counts are the best we've ever had, and mean that there should lots of chicks next Mar-Apr! #kakapo #conservation #kakapo2019 pic.twitter.com/tnYWVSO6rO — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 17, 2018

Demotivational message of the day

This is the first thing to make me audibly laugh out loud today. THIS IS REAL SHIT RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/x2qoMhME8L — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) October 19, 2018

Current events Twitter

Careful now

Retweet to show your support. pic.twitter.com/VIGUHLcTJA — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) October 19, 2018

Dear god

Catholic Exorcist Holding Special Mass to Counter Witches’ Hex on Kavanaugh https://t.co/TDI1tvIZeq https://t.co/TDI1tvIZeq — Atheist Ireland (@atheistie) October 19, 2018

Is there a single person in the entire universe that believes this one? (OK, maybe Trump)

Saudi Arabia Says Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed in Consulate Fight https://t.co/a2dVDmbU3a — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) October 19, 2018

Oh

Hat-tip: Heather, Matthew