Saturday: Hili dialogue

Before we begin Grania’s last Hili post for my latest trip, I’d like to present her with a certificate. Let’s hear if for her diligence, without which the site would have been sad and empty on some days.
Now, back to her Hili:
Good morning! Jerry is back in Chicago and dealing with jet-lag. [JAC: Indeed I am; it’s 3:45 a.m. and I am wide awake after about 4 hours of sleep.]
Today is the birthday of rapper / singer Snoop Dogg (1971), Tom Petty singer / writer (1950-2017) and actor / producer Viggo Mortensen (1958), and Jelly Roll Morton (1885-1941), American pianist, composer, and bandleader.
Tom Petty with the song that served as his breakthrough number.
And finally this is one of the earlier hits that put Mr Dogg on the map.
1968 – Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.
1973 – “Saturday Night Massacre“: United States President Richard Nixon fired U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refused to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was finally fired by Robert Bork.
1973 – The Sydney Opera House was opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.
In Poland today, Hili is sleeping the sleep of the just.
A: Hili, breakfast.
Hili: Wake me up once everything is on the table.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, śniadanie.
Hili: Obudź mnie jak wszystko będzie już na stole.
One hopes the mongoose had the good sense to quit while it was ahead.
Try this one cool trick to get people to remember your wedding forever (see whole thread)
More here.
JAC: I’m adding this so you can see, in the second tweet, the chick of a kakapo, the world’s only flightless parrot and a great favorite of mine. (It’s the world’s cutest parrot.) This came from a thread that Grania highlighted yesterday:
Is there a single person in the entire universe that believes this one? (OK, maybe Trump)
Technically, I think Richardson and Ruckelshaus both resigned rather than get fired by Nixon on that Saturday night 45 years ago.
After the Watergate affair some wondered how low could politics go. Today of course we know this exactly. There is no bottom.
Jet lag. The traveler’s curse.
Trump doesn’t believe the Saudis’ risible story any more than anyone else does. (Hell, Trump and Jared Kushner sent MbS the clear signal that whatever human-rights abuses he wished to visit upon his fellow Saudis would be of no concern to the Trump administration.)
Trump is simply dissembling right along with the Saudis, as he can always be expected to do when the interests of one of his strong-men financial benefactors diverge from the interests of the United States.
Exactly this.
Yes. Putin and the Saudis are his friends. I’m surprised the Chinese didn’t get involved in funding him as well.
The Chinese ponied up half a billion dollars for a theme park in Indonesia that Trump has a stake in (and approved Ivanka’s Chinese trademarks) the same week the Trump administration agreed to lift sanctions on the Chinese tech giant ZTE, notorious for ripping off US intellectual property.
“OK, Mon Goose, we have you surrounded! Come out with your hands up!”
“SCREW YOU YA BASTARDS YOU’LL NEVER TAKE ME”
***hail of gunfire***
ZeFrank needs to voice-over this one.
Elephant #1: “I wish we had a bidet.”
Elephant #2: “Hold my beer.”
I found the story of that drunk clown at the wedding to be rather tragic. Man thinks he’s good friends with other man. Other man tells him, “sorry, there are at least 100 other people in my life I care about more than you. Well, I guess you could come to my wedding, but only if you make a fool of yourself for my amusement.”
The orangutan caring for those tigers extracted a prolonged and purely instinctual “awwwwwwwww” from me.
“A priest is appointed to the office of the exorcist by a diocesan bishop, according to the Catholic Herald. An exorcism is a specific form of prayer the church uses to fight against the devil’s power.” – this from the Newsweek article on the “exorcist” priest.
Well, since the catholic church still believes in evil demons and exorcism (according to Frankie, the devil is real, after all) then it’s fair play for Witches to put a hex on Kavanaugh. Now, *that’s* a ceremony I could get behind. Would be fun to attend!
Since I first discovered jazz in highschool, Jelly Roll Morton has been one of my favorites. This is one of the first recordings I ever heard of his, a piano solo of King Porter Stomp. I was introduced to it by a great collection called “Leonard Feather’s Encyclopedia of Jazz on Records,” which seems never to have been released on CD. Of course he also had a great band (the Red Hot Peppers) and did occassional small groups, which are also fantastic.
Terry Waldo does a nice description of Morton’s contribution to music. The explaining starts at about 4:00.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwIHiAL4nuY
The comet link didn’t seem to work so I found an article about it. Amazing!:
https://www.geekwire.com/2018/animated-gif-shows-snow-falling-rosettas-comet-sends-chills-around-world/
They buried Lindsey Graham’s spine with John McCain. What a sniveler he’s turned into!
But…but…but…lest one forget: today is the birthday of Bela Lugosi, the best Dracula ever.
