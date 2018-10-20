Heron in a Dutch perfume shop

Reader Peter posted a link earlier today to this video, which shows a gray heron (Ardea cinerea) that somehow wandered into a perfume shop in the Netherlands. After perusing the wares, and making a raucous squawk, he flies around a bit and manages to exit the shop. I’m glad he didn’t run into anything!

Here’s a translation from Google Translate, which didn’t do a bad job:

A perfumery in the center of Gouda got a special customer in the shop last Wednesday: a heron walked inside. The animal walked quietly into the store while the customers and staff looked surprised.

The traveler, after a short walk, spread his wings to come out again. ‘For a moment I thought it would be chaos, but it was not so bad,’ says a shop assistant. After having flopped back and forth a few times, the big bird managed to fly out again without loot.

Maybe it was looking for cheese and not perfume.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 20, 2018 at 2:45 pm and filed under birds, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. mordacious1
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    I know my girlfriend is in here, I can smell her perfume.

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 20, 2018 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    We know that game wardens use Calvin Klein’s Obsession to lure tigers – it works better than tiger piss [or whatever it is tigers use to mark territory & attract mates].

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: