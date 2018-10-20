Heron in a Dutch perfume shop

Reader Peter posted a link earlier today to this video, which shows a gray heron (Ardea cinerea) that somehow wandered into a perfume shop in the Netherlands. After perusing the wares, and making a raucous squawk, he flies around a bit and manages to exit the shop. I’m glad he didn’t run into anything!

Here’s a translation from Google Translate, which didn’t do a bad job:

A perfumery in the center of Gouda got a special customer in the shop last Wednesday: a heron walked inside. The animal walked quietly into the store while the customers and staff looked surprised. The traveler, after a short walk, spread his wings to come out again. ‘For a moment I thought it would be chaos, but it was not so bad,’ says a shop assistant. After having flopped back and forth a few times, the big bird managed to fly out again without loot.

Maybe it was looking for cheese and not perfume.