Here’s the owl!

I hope you found the owl in Stephen Barnard’s photo this morning. It wasn’t all that hard, I think. He’s circled it in the reveal below (click to enlarge):

What’s the species? Stephen reveals it below with a photo he’s taken of this individual:

I’ve attached another photo of the Great Horned Owl [Bubo virginianus] in a more typical pose. It’s worn away the bark on its favorite morning perch, so it can be spotted from a long distance by looking for that feature.

He added this:

This owl is really chill. I walked up from far away (using the “just looking for my keys” tactic) and it never even fully opened its eyes. They like to bask in the morning sun after a cold night hunting.

  1. rickflick
    I imagine the morning light is very bright for a night owl.

