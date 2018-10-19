On the way home

While Americans are sleeping, I’m waiting at the gate in Zagreb, on my way back to Chicago via Zurich. As I write this it’s 1:30 a.m. Chicago time.)
Here are a few random pictures from my visit as preparation for the last two posts about my visit to this lovely city.
The local Serbian Orthodox Church, or the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of the Lord:
A typical Croatian (actually Balkan) dish, and a wonderful appetizer. Sweet red peppers pickled and served in olive oil.
An old Opel (I know nothing about this car):
And right before my talk on free will (photo by Igor Mikloušić):
Lookin’ sharp, Perfesser. Bet you had on some natty boots, too.
That Opel looks very like the British Vauxhall PA Cresta (very probably was the same, both companies were owned by GM).
Note the utterly pointless dog-leg screen pillar that cuts back into the door space. Twice as heavy and half as strong as a normal straight one. Specially designed so that, as you swing your legs out of the door opening your kneecap hits the sharp corner of the screen with agonising knee-crippling force.
(As I know only too well, my father had one).
cr