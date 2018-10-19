Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to Friday! Jerry has started on the long journey back to the States and will check in with us when he can.

In History today:

1453 – The Hundred Years’ War ended with the French recapture of Bordeaux

1466 – The Thirteen Years’ War ended with the Second Treaty of Thorn.

1649 – New Ross town, County Wexford, Ireland, surrendered to Oliver Cromwell.

1805 – Austrian General Mack surrendered his army to the Grande Armée of Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Ulm; 30,000 prisoners were captured and 10,000 casualties inflicted.

1914 – The First Battle of Ypres began.

(Luckily now we have the EU and European countries don’t invade each other much any more.)

Hili is being woke, or she has found a whole new level of snobbishness,

Cyrus: Who do you prefer, dogs or cats?

Hili: Neither species nor race matters. The important thing is culture.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co wolisz, psy czy koty?

Hili: Ani gatunek, ani rasa nie mają znaczenia. Ważna jest kultura

Here is a thread of self-referential philosophy of Twitter and its effect before we examine the results of the real purpose of Twitter: posting cute animal gifs.

This is another reason I think Twitter is so bad for society. It convinces intellectuals and commentators that practically everyone who's on their side is an extremist. Which makes them tolerate extremism out of a (false) feeling of necessity. — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 18, 2018

Current events Twitter

God comes out as a doggist. (Warning: if you click through you’ll find people sharing their photos and memories of their dogs)

All dogs go to heaven. And from now on, that's it. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 17, 2018

And a thread about Kakapo breeding. Heather ntes: the third tweet is a new-hatched kakapo chick!

New rimu results are in, and they're good! Sites ranger Theo + team have just counted rimu fruit on Whenua Hou, and 39.5% of tips still have new fruit. This means there'll be a big rimu mast in the summer, with most #kakapo breeding. #conservation #phenology pic.twitter.com/SSulO0M8KH — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 17, 2018

Real-life slut-shaming of a kakapo

Today we're moving Felix, from Whenua Hou to Hauturu. He's a victim of his own success: he's had too many offspring (12 living), so we want to give someone else a chance. He'll replace Dobbie on Hauturu. #kakapo #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/umv8tXdtZv — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 17, 2018

Who trawls through years of Donald’s blatherings to find these things, is what I want to know.

Cool stuff on Twitter

Not a lot of people get to say: This is my wife parking her warship.

A while ago, in a response to a tweet about my wife driving her warship, somebody made a comment about women drivers. This is my wife berthing her ship between a container ship and a destroyer. No tankers, no fuss, not easy (video speeded up for ease). pic.twitter.com/yylVCLT9af — Rich Harris (@pusserinwales) October 17, 2018

This is an Olive Legless Lizard from near Boorowa today. The scaly flaps (red arrow) are vestigial limbs. These are hind legs that have become functionless over the course of evolution. These limbs & the visible ear holes tell us that this is no snake. pic.twitter.com/36bLrSwxpw — Dave Smith (@davidgregsmith) October 17, 2018

Just a bit of mother and son time! The best bit, for me, is the connection at the end. Brilliant. ❤️🧡💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/lckaNTUiTF — Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) October 18, 2018

so this is clearly the coolest thing we’re all going to see this week pic.twitter.com/0cSrhajmW1 — Ian Laking (@IHLaking) October 17, 2018

8 Easy Physics Tricks To Try At Home pic.twitter.com/vV8XlUxZrw — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) October 18, 2018

Strange and weird Twitter

i think about this guy a lot pic.twitter.com/sDgKtnXNLY — hiba (@iatemuggles) October 17, 2018

This is cruelty to a bot. On the other hand, this may be the best TED Talk in a decade.

I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of TED Talks and then asked it to write a TED Talk of its own. Here is the first page. pic.twitter.com/FpGz25q9zc — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) October 18, 2018

Harhar

Cute and adorable Twitter

On the 18th of #Arachtober I give you high speed vids of jumping spiders "jumping" (note: not all jumping spiders are very good at jumping) pic.twitter.com/io8kIimDID — Will Wiggins, PhD (@willwigg21) October 18, 2018

This cat is about to take a crazy leap — with his BED 🙀 pic.twitter.com/Z4QvLCR6Ha — The Dodo (@dodo) October 18, 2018

This loyal dog helped her human sister take her first steps at age 4 🐶💜 pic.twitter.com/mu1p6hxgA9 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 18, 2018

I think this might be the most guilty face I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/WXP5Q5ECg9 — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 18, 2018

Snuggly fluff ball pic.twitter.com/vTJ2MHixvh — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 17, 2018

This is Faa Sai, a rescue elephant. She was naughty and broke a sprinkler. Now she is the happiest elephant in the world . 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYgQl6Vp4w — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 17, 2018

