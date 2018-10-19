Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to Friday! Jerry has started on the long journey back to the States and will check in with us when he can.

In History today:

1453 – The Hundred Years’ War ended with the French recapture of Bordeaux

1466 – The Thirteen Years’ War ended with the Second Treaty of Thorn.

1649 – New Ross town, County Wexford, Ireland, surrendered to Oliver Cromwell.

1805 – Austrian General Mack surrendered his army to the Grande Armée of Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Ulm; 30,000 prisoners were captured and 10,000 casualties inflicted.

1914 – The First Battle of Ypres began.

(Luckily now we have the EU and European countries don’t invade each other much any more.)

Hili is being woke, or she has found a whole new level of snobbishness,

Cyrus: Who do you prefer, dogs or cats?
Hili: Neither species nor race matters. The important thing is culture.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co wolisz, psy czy koty?
Hili: Ani gatunek, ani rasa nie mają znaczenia. Ważna jest kultura

 

Here is a thread of self-referential philosophy of Twitter and its effect before we examine the results of the real purpose of Twitter: posting cute animal gifs.

 

Current events Twitter

God comes out as a doggist. (Warning: if you click through you’ll find people sharing their photos and memories of their dogs)

And a thread about Kakapo breeding. Heather ntes: the third tweet is a new-hatched kakapo chick!

Real-life slut-shaming of a kakapo

Who trawls through years of Donald’s blatherings to find these things, is what I want to know.

Cool stuff on Twitter

Not a lot of people get to say: This is my wife parking her warship.

 

Strange and weird Twitter

 

This is cruelty to a bot. On the other hand, this may be the best TED Talk in a decade.

Harhar

Cute and adorable Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

Hat-tip to Heather and Matthew.

  1. Ken Kukec
    (Luckily now we have the EU and European countries don’t invade each other much any more.)

    Maybe between Brexit and an American president who’s urged France and other nations to leave the EU, that will all change. That’s what a former KGB colonel to the East is hopin’.

    • jeremy pereira
      I may be wrong, but I think that the last time an EU country invaded another EU country was Britain and Germany respectively in 1945. Of course, neither was in the EU at the time.

      • Ken Kukec
        To my knowledge, two functioning democracies have never gone to war against each other.

    • Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Today, no European armies invade European countries but tourists do. In some places they have become the most feared invaders. 🙂

