Thursday: Hili dialogue

The perils of assuming that people speak fluent pictogram.





Or as Terry Pratchett once put it:

Teppic peered closely at the dense hieroglyphics. ” Thin eagle, eye, wiggly line, man with a stick,

bird sitting down, wiggly line’,” he read. Dios winced. “I believe we must apply ourselves more to the

study of modern languages,” he said, recovering a bit.

Deliberately misunderstanding signs can be a fun if otherwise fruitless activity.

In History today: a little lesson on the relative merits of religion and science.

320 – Pappus of Alexandria, Greek philosopher, observed an eclipse of the Sun and wrote a commentary on The Great Astronomer (Almagest).

614 – King Chlothar II promulgates the Edict of Paris (Edictum Chlotacharii), that defended the rights of the Frankish nobles while it excluded Jews from all civil employment in the Frankish Kingdom.

629 – Dagobert I was crowned King of the Franks.

(Sorry, couldn’t help myself.)

1009 – The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a Christian church in Jerusalem, was completely destroyed by the Fatimid caliph Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, who hacked the Church’s foundations down to bedrock.

Hili is being a realist today, or perhaps a defeatist.

Andrzej: Let’s not delude ourselves.

Hili: Why? It would be against nature not to.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie oszukujmy się.

Hili: Dlaczego? To byłoby wbrew naturze.

(Further notes from Malgorzata on Hili if you are finding today’s ruminations cryptic: Humans have a propensity to delude themselves and Hili knows that. She thinks it’s futile to fight against it as it is in their nature)

Kakapo feeding season has begun. Kakapo don’t usually breed every year – it depends on how much food is available. Also, the weight of the birds affects the sex of the chicks. Each kakapo has a collar so they can only get a certain amount of food from the feeding stations in any 24 hour period.

This week our rangers will start feeding #kakapo on Anchor Island. Feeding is already underway on Whenua Hou. This means that the big 2019 breeding season has officially started! #conservation #parrots #endangeredspecies pic.twitter.com/2G2q7EcX5q — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 16, 2018

More impressive than the drunks outside my apartment on a Saturday night, but probably much the same message.

This white-cheeked gibbon makes a magnificent wake-up call.

Video via https://t.co/Or4WMEwUR5 pic.twitter.com/2PgbrEcTds — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 17, 2018

As winter storms rush though Japan's Zao Mountain Range, the trees begin to collect thick, juicy layers of snow and ice. The trees freeze into these fascinating forms, which have been dubbed "Snow Monsters" pic.twitter.com/Z1dZPg0ajy — 41 Strange (@41Strange) October 17, 2018

Cute baby starfish alert. 2 species in the samples, Luidia sarsi (5 arms) & L. ciliaris (7 arms). As plankton they have a larval body & are known as bipinnaria larvae. Then the juvenile “rudiment” develops tube feet, detaches or absorbs the larval body and sinks to the seabed. pic.twitter.com/4vuxUnUNvr — Dr Steve Widdicombe (@steve_swi) October 17, 2018

Matthew’s to blame for this one too

folks time to pipe up: what was your favorite combo on the multiplication table??? mine was 9 x 9 = 81. it always felt really “adult,” like, “we’re no longer fucking around here.” — garth “HELLFUCKER” purkett (@garbagecoven) October 14, 2018

All the horizontal lines are actually parallel and I can’t stop staring at them. pic.twitter.com/ChUaYwjRd7 — (Nick Harvey) (@mrnickharvey) October 14, 2018

It’s either a stylized horror movie or British family snaps.

Sinister Vintage Kodachrome Snapshots Of The British at Play – https://t.co/jwZidRfstg pic.twitter.com/1a5K3dloyU — Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) October 17, 2018

“Why can’t anyone hear pterosaurs go to the bathroom?” “Uh, because the ‘p’ is sile-“ “BECAUSE WE’RE DEAD, JERRY. IT’S BECAUSE ALL OF US ARE DEAD.” pic.twitter.com/WjFrqNIibR — BOO the UNDEAD T. rex 👻🦖 (@SUEtheTrex) May 31, 2018

"Omen" is named spookiest horror film, by leading authorities in such matters. pic.twitter.com/nXwgOCYc9O — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 17, 2018

Don’t miss the angry argument that ensues in the comments about how fast chloroform works.

Seeing if Chloroform works. pic.twitter.com/1vhxEuQGhI — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) August 29, 2018

We are a day or two away from Trump claiming Khashoggi dismembered himself https://t.co/pi8ogrUG57 — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) October 17, 2018

"Gentle butterfly graces a calm doggo's snoot" pic.twitter.com/t1oD1OECug — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) October 17, 2018

This guy's been taking care of this rescued stork named Malena for 25 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9XJiZPdgB3 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 17, 2018

If this isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen today then idk what is pic.twitter.com/DPeLwejlZ8 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 17, 2018

I met my wife at a bus stop. We got on with each other so we got off with each other. — Scattered remnants of MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) May 10, 2018

@DickKingSmith 🥴must stay so very…very…still Not so much as a flick of a whisker… https://t.co/epvItLrz0o — Funkykidsradio (@Funkykidsradio) October 17, 2018

ICYMI: Intimate footage of one of the most poorly known wild cats in the world – CHINESE MOUNTAIN CAT (Felis bieti). Kudos to ShanShui Conservation Center, based at @PKU1898, for the footage. For the story, see https://t.co/BFHykochQt pic.twitter.com/91QSueRdcp — Birding Beijing 北京观鸟 (@BirdingBeijing) October 16, 2018

