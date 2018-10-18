This is how my hosts and I celebrated after my final talk in Zagreb (the topic was our lack of free will, and it was delivered at the University of Zagreb’s philosophy lecture hall).

Voilà: the Giant Meat Platter, designed to feed six, preceded with pickled red peppers and flatbread, washed down with beer, and finished off with dessert and slivovitz (the local plum brandy).

My hosts hastened to tell me that they don’t always eat like this, and I hasten to tell you that I don’t, either. This is Traveling Food. But it sure was good!