This is how my hosts and I celebrated after my final talk in Zagreb (the topic was our lack of free will, and it was delivered at the University of Zagreb’s philosophy lecture hall).
Voilà: the Giant Meat Platter, designed to feed six, preceded with pickled red peppers and flatbread, washed down with beer, and finished off with dessert and slivovitz (the local plum brandy).
My hosts hastened to tell me that they don’t always eat like this, and I hasten to tell you that I don’t, either. This is Traveling Food. But it sure was good!
Looks like something Da Bearsss fans would eat on SNL. Come to think of it, I bet some of those guys were Croatian-Americans.
OMG. Wish I coulda been there for that meal. Well, the talk too, but that meat platter . . .
If there is no free will, why do people respond differently to the exact same stimuli? Are the determinists claiming we are all programmed to respond as we do, uniquely?
Essentially yes, the response is considered an emergent property of a complex series of inputs (genetic, environmental, experiential)over a lifetime. That meat platter made my mouth water, my vegetarian mother would probably have a different response.
Yes. How on earth could that possibly pose a problem? Given that the “programming” is everything each individual has experienced since conception how could you suppose that anyone could possibly have the same programming as someone else? Rather, it is impossible for any two people to have the same “programming,” even identical twins.
I’ve eaten my apple and my orange, all I have left is a banana, it’s six hours until dinner time, and you put that in front of me…. 😉
Must have taken two to carry that to the table.
I’m on a diet, but put a spread like that in front of me and I would admit I do not have free will.
I love the implication that the greens for this meal amount to maybe a third of a lettuce leaf each; and the carbs are perhaps three saute spuds each. That’s getting your priorities right!
Many years ago I consumed a large quantity of slivovitz one night. But then it was called Yugoslavian peach brandy.
Funny how booze outlives politics.
Alan.
“…designed to feed six…”
Six *what*???
I wonder how you wash a plate that size when all is said and done…
Put it on the floor, the cat and/or d*g will run it through a rough tongue cycle
Rough tongue cycle +1
Ready to put back in the cupboard😻
No idea how I double posted that! Sorry
That meal needs a campfire setting
A neanderthal feast?
rz
✔️✔️
Jerry, what are the meats?