Neanderthal bones in Croatia

Over the years we’ve had a number of posts about Neanderthals and their genetic legacy in “modern humans” (see here for a collection), many of them written by Matthew Cobb. Croatia—in particular a hill near the small town of Krapina—is famous for its large collection of Neanderthal skeletons and relics, first discovered during quarrying in 1899. Because there were so many bones, this site afforded a unique look into a population of Neanderthals that lived about 130,000 years ago.

I reported a few days ago on my visit to the Neanderthal Museum in Krapina, which has nice dioramas of Neanderthal life, a cool movie (which, I’m told, was as accurate as possible given what we know about the subspecies), and casts of the bones.

But the bones themselves, and the Neanderthal relics, are carefully sequestered at the Croatia Natural History Museum, where they’re curated by Dr. Davorka Radovčić. My hosts here arranged for me and two of them to visit the Museum. There Dr. Radovčić spent several hours showing us the bones and artifacts, and explaining what they meant and what mysteries still remain (there are many). This required special permission from the Museum, and the visit was one of the high spots of my trip to Croatia. How often do you get to be a few inches away from Neanderthal skulls and teeth, and to hold a spearpoint chipped by one of them so long ago?

You can read more about the Krapina website here. As that article says (I’ve tweaked the English a bit):

. . . a total of 876 single fossil Neanderthal fossil remains were found, placing Krapina in the world”s scientific heritage as the world”s richest Neanderthal finding site. The Krapina proto-human, scientifically known as Homo sapiens neanderthalensis was discovered in 1899, at the time of geological and panteological explorations at the Hušnjak hill in Krapina started. The excavations lasted for six years, supervised by Professor Dragutin Gorjanović-Kramberger, a famous Croatian geologist, paleonthologist and paleoanthropologost. His works contributed significantly to the European and world science about the fossil man. The half-cave in Krapina was soon listed among the world”s science localities as a rich fossil finding site, where the largest and richest collection of the Neanderthal man had ever been found. In the sandy deposits of the cave about nine hundred remains of fossilised human bones were found – the fossil remains belonged to several dozen different individuals, of different sex, from 2 to 40 years of age. Numerous fossil remnants of the cave bear, wolf, moose, large deer, warm climate rhinoceros, wild cattle and many other animals were also found. Over a thousand pieces of various stone tools and weapons from the Paleolithic era were found, all witnessing to the material culture of the Krapina proto-human. This rich locality is approximately 130.000 years old.

And the site is here (the dots are other Neanderthal sites):

I’m going to show some of the bones and stones we saw, and explain as best I can remember what they mean.

The collection is stored in several locked metal cabinets, each containing wooden drawers with foam inserts holding the relics. Each drawer is labeled with its contents: “teeth”, “mandibles”, “patellas” (kneecaps), and so on. Here’s Davorka removing a drawer:

The first thing we saw were the crania (skulls), some of which were very well preserved. Notice the labeling of the drawer in the second photo:

This is a particularly interesting skull for a reason I’ll explain in a minute. It’s very well preserved but also has a feature unique among Neanderthal skulls known to science:

Davorka explains some of the features of the skull that set it apart from modern H. sapiens sapiens, and also identify it as a female skull:

You can see the prominent brow ridges and the upper part of the skull, which bears the cool feature:

This skull, of a young adult female (probably in her 20s or early 30s; you can tell the sex from the way the skull is shaped), has a series of 40 horizontal incisions made in the forehead at or soon after death (they aren’t healed). Their purpose isn’t known, but it seems likely it was involved with some kind of postmortem ritual, perhaps indicating a respect for the dead or even something associated with an idea of the afterlife. We simply don’t know, as Davorka emphasized. Below are two photos of the incisions and a brief video of Davorka explaining them:

Davorka explains the cuts in this video: they weren’t made to butcher or scalp the woman:

Neanderthal DNA is extracted from the middle ear capsule, as it is tough and well insulated from the environment. I erred in an earlier post in saying that DNA has been extracted from Krapina Neanderthals; Davorka tells me that Svante Pääbo and his colleagues extracted it from another Croatian Neanderthal site called Vindija.

We now know that Neanderthals interbred with “modern” humans (H. sapiens sapiens), and that the average non-African human carries about 3% of their genome from Neanderthals, including genes now used in the immune response. Although the offspring in at least one direction of the cross must have been fertile—for that’s the only way Neanderthal DNA could get into H. sapiens sapiens—we don’t know if offspring from both directions of the cross were fertile. For example, we haven’t found mitochondrial DNA from Neanderthals in modern humans. That could reflect either accidental loss of mitochondria, selection against mitochondrial DNA that did infiltrate modern human populations, or the sterility of offspring between Neanderthals mothers and H. sapiens sapiens fathers.

The middle ear capsule is at the upper left here, just above the red lettering that reads “88.11”. That’s the precious bit for paleogeneticists:

Mandibles! The teeth are relatively larger than ours, and the jaw has more space to accommodate all the molars, so the “wisdom teeth” are not crowded as they are in modern humans.

An upper and lower jaw; note the rotation of one tooth in the left row of teeth:

The “rotated” tooth between the two white-ish ones. I can’t remember what the significance of this was, but I will ask Davorka:

The jaw of a young (probably 6-7 year-old) Neanderthal, showing the deciduous teeth (“milk teeth”) and the three adult teeth that haven’t yet erupted. Neanderthals didn’t live very long: a 40-year-old individual was old:

Unfortunately, some of the mandibles were cleaned, removing the precious calculus (hardened plaque that the dentist scrapes off of your teeth at cleaning time). Davorka explains in the video how that cleaning caused the loss of precious biological information. Note the “retromolar space” giving ample room for all the molars.

Teeth, including a “shovel shaped” incisor, also found in Asian specimens of modern H. sapiens.

A well preserved molar:

A shovel-shaped incisor.

The wear patterns of these front teeth indicate that the Neanderthals held items in their teeth while processing them, like holding a skin in your mouth while scraping it with your hand. The position of the wear marks also shows that about 80% of Neanderthals were right-handed, scraping with their right arms while holding the item in the left side of their mouth. Isn’t that cool? In fact, this is about the same proportion of right-handers in Croatia today:

Arm bones. A drawer full of humerus (upper arm) bones:

This is a radius (one of the two lower arm bones) that has been chopped off and then healed, indicating that the individual lost part of his or her arm. Then it healed after the injury, so the individual survived missing a hand:

A drawer full of kneecaps. They are lighter than kneecaps that aren’t “fossilized”, as the sandstone has probably leached out many of the bone constituents:

A smashed arm bone, either trod on soon after death or smashed during death, perhaps during hunting or warfare. (Neanderthal bones show much less frequency of “warfare” damage than do the bones of earlier hominins like australopithecines. They seem to have been a peaceful subspecies.)

This Neanderthal shows a healed bash in the head (the dent in the center), along with lines surrounding the wound. Life was tough for these hominins!

Here Davorka explains that we’re not sure what the lines are: they could have been deliberately incised during skull opening (trephination) to relieve pressure on the wound from pus, or perhaps the lines could be just a taphonomic (preservation) artifact.

Neanderthals were largely carnivores, though we know they also used medicinal plants. They ate bears, beavers, and even rhinos. Here’s a juvenile rhino that I believe was killed by the Krapina Neanderthals. They would of course have had to hunt in groups, and it must have been very dangerous to spear a bear or a rhino to death.

They apparently killed birds, too, as entire bird skeletons, with some of the parts modified, are found in association with the Neanderthal bones. Here are some talons and foot bones from the white-tailed eagle, Haliaeetus albicilla, a species that is still around.

There are cut marks in the talons and foot bones to which they were attached, suggesting that Neanderthals were using the talons and bones as jewelry. This is supported by recent findings of gut “fiber” tied around part of a talon. Here are a foot bone and a talon that have been modified by having grooves cut in them.

This is a toe bone to which the talon was attached. See the cut groove at the lower end?

Modified eagle talons:

Davorka is pointing to the human-cut groove:

Here’s a paper (click on screenshot to read) in which Davorka and her co-authors suggest the use of talons as jewelry:

A bowl full of Neanderthal tools:

I got to hold a beautiful 130,000 year old Neanderthal spear point, chipped out of flint:

A scraper (the lower edge was very sharp):

And Davorka and I after our visit. It truly was one of the great experiences of my life, and I’m immensely grateful to Davorka for her instruction and kindness, and to my hosts, Igor, Damjan, Darko, and Pavel, for arranging this visit. (We all went to lunch after this, but more on that in another post.)