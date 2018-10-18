The Saudi Arabian columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote critical pieces about his country for the Washington Post, disappeared on October 2 when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get permission to divorce his first wife so he could marry his fiancée.

He was apparently killed, almost certainly on the orders of, or with the knowledge of, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. There are reliable reports of 15 Saudis arriving in Turkey right before Khashoggi was killed and leaving soon thereafter; this is likely to have been an “assassination squad.” The mind reels.

Wikipedia tells what we know, and also discusses the speculation that Khashoggi was murdered by being vivisected, a horrible scenario (see also here and here):

On 15 October, CNN reported that Saudi Arabia was about to admit to the killing, but would claim that it was an “interrogation gone bad,” as opposed to a targeted death squad killing. This claim drew criticism from some, considering that Khashoggi was reportedly dismembered and that his killing was allegedly premeditated, and the circumstances, including the arrival and departure of a team of 15, included forensic specialists presumed to have been present to hide evidence of the crime, on the same day. On 16 October it was reported by the Middle East Eye that according to an anonymous Turkish source, the murder took about seven minutes and forensic specialist Salah Muhammed al-Tubaigy cut Khashoggi’s body into pieces while Khashoggi was still alive, as he and his colleagues listened to music. The source further claimed that “Khashoggi was dragged from consul general Mohammad al-Otaibi’s office at the Saudi consulate … Tubaigy began to cut Khashoggi’s body up on a table in the study while he was still alive,” and “There was no attempt to interrogate him. They had come to kill him.” The Wall Street Journal reports from anonymous sources that Khashoggi was tortured in front of top Saudi diplomat Mohammad al-Otaibi, Saudi Arabia’s consul general. Reuters reported that Al-Otaibi left Istanbul for Riyadh on 16 October. His departure came hours before his home was expected to be searched in relation to the journalist’s disappearance.

The Saudi regime is odious, disgusting, and theocratic; and if they did this, which they almost certainly did (I don’t know about the vivisection part), the world must shun them, call them out, and stop being friendly to them (“President” Trump, in his usual hamhanded way, has already ratcheted down his anti-Saudi rhetoric). What we should be doing is shaming this theocracy in the world, stop buying their oil, and stop selling them arms and other goods.

Killing a journalist on foreign soil is an unforgivable crime, and the Saudis first denied it but now seem to admit that Khashoggi was indeed killed, though as an accidental result of a “bad interrogation”. Seriously, does anybody buy that?

It’s doubly sad, then, to read Khashoggi’s last column for the Washington Post, which is about freedom of expression, the “crime” for which he was killed. You can read it by clicking on the screenshot below. It was submitted to the Post by Khashoggi’s assistant and translator the day after he disappeared (the editor has a saddening introduction):

A few excerpts:

I was recently online looking at the 2018 “Freedom in the World” report published by Freedom House and came to a grave realization. There is only one country in the Arab world that has been classified as “free.” That nation is Tunisia. Jordan, Morocco and Kuwait come second, with a classification of “partly free.” The rest of the countries in the Arab world are classified as “not free. As a result, Arabs living in these countries are either uninformed or misinformed. They are unable to adequately address, much less publicly discuss, matters that affect the region and their day-to-day lives. A state-run narrative dominates the public psyche, and while many do not believe it, a large majority of the population falls victim to this false narrative. Sadly, this situation is unlikely to change. . . . My dear friend, the prominent Saudi writer Saleh al-Shehi, wrote one of the most famous columns ever published in the Saudi press. He unfortunately is now serving an unwarranted five-year prison sentence for supposed comments contrary to the Saudi establishment. The Egyptian government’s seizure of the entire print run of a newspaper, al-Masry al Youm, did not enrage or provoke a reaction from colleagues. These actions no longer carry the consequence of a backlash from the international community. Instead, these actions may trigger condemnation quickly followed by silence. As a result, Arab governments have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate. There was a time when journalists believed the Internet would liberate information from the censorship and control associated with print media. But these governments, whose very existence relies on the control of information, have aggressively blocked the Internet. They have also arrested local reporters and pressured advertisers to harm the revenue of specific publications.

You can see why he was killed. And these are the very last words he wrote:

The Arab world needs a modern version of the old transnational media so citizens can be informed about global events. More important, we need to provide a platform for Arab voices. We suffer from poverty, mismanagement and poor education. Through the creation of an independent international forum, isolated from the influence of nationalist governments spreading hate through propaganda, ordinary people in the Arab world would be able to address the structural problems their societies face.

