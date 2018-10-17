Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Arthur Miller, American playwright and screenwriter (1915 – 2005)

Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (1938 – 2007)

Mark Gatiss, (1966) English actor, screenwriter and novelist

Eminem, (1972) American rapper, producer, and actor

Mae Jemison, (1956) American physician, academic, and first African American woman in space.

In honor of his birthday, here’s the song that made Eminem famous.

This song was from the movie 8 Mile, loosely based on his life up to that point.

And the song that for reasons known only to the gods has spawned a word that is now in the Oxford dictionary. It’s one of those curiosities, as the song goes all the way back to 2000, yet somehow it is in 2018 that stan has become an official verb. The moral of the story is, yes, the baby really is picking up everything you play on the radio. It is not “too young” to understand.

In history today, there was a tornado in London in 1091 thought to be of strength T8/F4. I didn’t think that England was tornado country, but there you go.

In 1662 Charles II of England sold Dunkirk to France for 40,000 pounds. I’m pretty sure that counts as cultural appropriation.

In 1771 the opera Ascanio in Alba, was premiered in Milan, it was composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the age of 15.

In 1814 eight people died in the London Beer Flood. London doesn’t half get odd disasters. As always, the poor got shafted and Big Business rewarded: the brewery was sued, but it was ruled an act of God and they were allowed to reclaim the duty already paid on the beer to recoup their losses.

In 1956 Donald Byrne and Bobby Fischer played chess against each other in The Game of the Century. Fischer was only 13 at the time and beat Byrne by sacrificing his queen in a move chess nerds are still talking about.

Over in Poland this morning, Hili is being cautious, and sensibly so.

Hili: I have to retreat.

A: Why?

Hili: I see a badly brought up dog.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę się wycofać.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Dostrzegam źle wychowanego psa.

Finally, on to Twitter offerings du jour.

The dignity of cats:

The majesty of elephants (Matthew is entirely to blame for this one)

You might think you're having a bad day at the office, but we bet your colleagues don't do *THIS*… 🐘🙈 #TGIF @FerdyOmondi pic.twitter.com/YOLzs4PqAL — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) October 5, 2018

A happy child. Wait til he discovers ice cream.

Unfettered happiness when you meet your challenge….pic.twitter.com/FzA87DAT14 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 14, 2018

More children being cute

BREAKING NEWS: Residents told to stay indoors as ferocious grizzly bears go on wild, bloodthirsty rampage. pic.twitter.com/B0hUC8qMAs — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 15, 2018

The cat portion of Twitter:

Current events Twitter:

I think the Ecuadorian Embassy is taking notes from Jordan Peterson or something.

Holy crap I thought this was the Onion! https://t.co/bU5hP5pd1r — Lone Pats Fan (@LonePatFan1) October 16, 2018

If this doesn’t convince people they need to do something, nothing will

Everybody keep calm now, but … it's worse than we thought. 😱 "#ClimateChange will cause #beer shortages and price hikes, study says" – https://t.co/RLh4t0im98 by @beckyferreira via @motherboard — Jens Notroff (@jens2go) October 16, 2018

Remember that weird new piece of ‘art’ on the wall of the White House? The internet has been busy.

Here ya go, Tiny Trump! And bravo, internet! pic.twitter.com/89IQB2md6t — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 16, 2018

Alternative version

love this one pic.twitter.com/4eGOTR6kG1 — Nathan Montague (@BuffaloHarp) October 16, 2018

Then there’s the weird glitch on Twitter today that seems to be affecting everyone except Matthew. Not even Twitter knows what it is. I’m telling you, Skynet is real.

And when the Singularity arrives, the man who made this robot twerk to Uptown Funk will be the first one against the wall.

Spot the robot dog dancing to UpTown Funk is simultaneously both terrifying and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/UNPsXZrXvh — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) October 16, 2018

The Ravenmaster at The Tower of London has revealed that the ravens occasionally tell schoolchildren to 'Bugger Off'. (Image: Colin) pic.twitter.com/V6B65JjnPc — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) October 16, 2018

Hat-tip: Blue, Heather, Matthew.