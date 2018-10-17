Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Other birthdays today belong to:
Arthur Miller, American playwright and screenwriter (1915 – 2005)
Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (1938 – 2007)
Mark Gatiss, (1966) English actor, screenwriter and novelist
Eminem, (1972) American rapper, producer, and actor
Mae Jemison, (1956) American physician, academic, and first African American woman in space.
In honor of his birthday, here’s the song that made Eminem famous.
This song was from the movie 8 Mile, loosely based on his life up to that point.
And the song that for reasons known only to the gods has spawned a word that is now in the Oxford dictionary. It’s one of those curiosities, as the song goes all the way back to 2000, yet somehow it is in 2018 that stan has become an official verb. The moral of the story is, yes, the baby really is picking up everything you play on the radio. It is not “too young” to understand.
In history today, there was a tornado in London in 1091 thought to be of strength T8/F4. I didn’t think that England was tornado country, but there you go.
In 1662 Charles II of England sold Dunkirk to France for 40,000 pounds. I’m pretty sure that counts as cultural appropriation.
In 1771 the opera Ascanio in Alba, was premiered in Milan, it was composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the age of 15.
In 1814 eight people died in the London Beer Flood. London doesn’t half get odd disasters. As always, the poor got shafted and Big Business rewarded: the brewery was sued, but it was ruled an act of God and they were allowed to reclaim the duty already paid on the beer to recoup their losses.
In 1956 Donald Byrne and Bobby Fischer played chess against each other in The Game of the Century. Fischer was only 13 at the time and beat Byrne by sacrificing his queen in a move chess nerds are still talking about.
Over in Poland this morning, Hili is being cautious, and sensibly so.
Hili: I have to retreat.
A: Why?
Hili: I see a badly brought up dog.
In Polish:
Hili: Muszę się wycofać.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Dostrzegam źle wychowanego psa.
Finally, on to Twitter offerings du jour.
The dignity of cats:
The majesty of elephants (Matthew is entirely to blame for this one)
A happy child. Wait til he discovers ice cream.
More children being cute
The cat portion of Twitter:
Current events Twitter:
I think the Ecuadorian Embassy is taking notes from Jordan Peterson or something.
If this doesn’t convince people they need to do something, nothing will
Remember that weird new piece of ‘art’ on the wall of the White House? The internet has been busy.
Alternative version
Then there’s the weird glitch on Twitter today that seems to be affecting everyone except Matthew. Not even Twitter knows what it is. I’m telling you, Skynet is real.
And when the Singularity arrives, the man who made this robot twerk to Uptown Funk will be the first one against the wall.
According to several sources, the most recent being the Met Office, we have more per square mile than the USA. I have only ever seen one, while at work in East Yorkshire; many apparently occur over water around the coast and also in the somewhat wild areas where they remain unobserved (which begs the question how they are known about, maybe weather radar).
Berkshire by the look… https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-33136737
Well remembered. The most recent reference I saw was last night on an ITV ‘weird weather’ programme. There was a BBC weather picture in the last couple of weeks that was a viewer’s picture of one in Cumbria (I think), so Tomasz Schafernaker treated us to another ‘more tornados than the USA’ quote.
“we have more per square mile than the USA”
Yes but – I think an awful lot of the USA is not ‘tornado country’. So if the tornadoes there are divided by the area of the whole country it results in quite a low density.
Also, I suspect UK’s tornadoes may not be as big as many US ones.
Probably. 🙂
cr
Exactly!
I have no knowledge of the maximum damage ever caused (probably minimal), I do remember the aftermath of a Midlands ‘tornado’ where the damage seemed to mostly consist of lots of wheelie bins being blown away down the road 🙂 🙂
Here’s a pic of the 2005 B/ham, UK tornado damage – more than a few wheelie bins. No loss of life, cars up in the air, 1,000 trees uprooted & £40M in damage to housing. I called it the Small Heath [a B/ham district] improvement scheme:
That is surprising. However, that most of the tornadoes are on the lower end of the scale is not. I think most of the really big tornadoes are created east of the rocky mountains where the cooler air masses hit the warm humid air in the Midwest. I always thought Oklahoma was first in tornadoes here but in numbers both Texas and Kansas have more. Tornado season is spring time but they can happen almost year round. The really powerful thunderstorms occur in this part of the country.
Not so surprising when one compares the relative land areas… I have no idea why it is such a popular statistic.
England should consider itself lucky. That the tornadoes are on the lower end of the scale and maybe of shorter duration. With the density of population they do not have to travel far to hit something. Here in Kansas a big tornado can go a long way on the ground without hitting much. What surprises me here is how often hail is associated with a storm. Sizing the hail becomes the entertainment for the weather forecasters.
Ravens are pretty smart birds, so I suspect they are mimicing Yeoman Warders telling children to bugger off 🙂 That or the old scamps are spending their time teaching them the phrase.
Reminds of a hilarious episode from my youth. A group of friends would get together regularly to play poker at our one friend’s apartment. She had a bird, a cockatiel of some sort if I recall correctly. I can’t recall exactly how this started, just a result of the general atmosphere of ribbing each other, but one evening we got to teasing our friend Greg by encouraging the bird to say “Greg’s a douchebag.” This actually irritated Greg which of course we found hilarious and which only served to egg us on. But the bird wasn’t interested and didn’t utter a peep.
Another evening a few weeks later we are again playing poker together, the attempted avian linguistics training session forgotten. As we are talking back and forth we are suddenly interrupted by a loud squawk from the bird, almost like an attention-getting signal, followed by a loud and perfectly enunciated “Greg’s a douchebag!” We just fell about the place. Which made Greg angry! Which of course only made it worse.
“In 1814 eight people died in the London Beer Flood.”
Well, if ya gotta go… 😎
cr
Game Of The Century move sequence :
http://www.chessgames.com/perl/chessgame?gid=1008361
Not a video. It’s surprisingly short to examine. Not so short to learn the strategy.
Yes, it’s a wonderful game, and us chess nerds are still talking about it, but IMO it was more of a harbinger of Fischer’s eventual brilliance and domination of chess in the years to follow. His other games, though less flashy, are more studied and revered than this one.
But Fischer still remains one of the icons of the game, in the way similar to how The Beatles are still the touchstone for popular music. As my Prufrock chess parody would have it, “In the room the patzers think so small/Talking of Fischer and of Tal.”
Remember: If caught in a beer flood, don’t inhale; swallow.
Recently, a devastating tornado ripped through a densely populated area of Scotland leaving a path of destruction. Damage was estimated at £11.50
(I’ll get my coat)
First they came for the banana, and I did not speak out—
Because I was an omnivore.
Then they came for the meat, and I did not speak out—
Because I was an omnivore.
Then they came for the coffee, and I did not speak out—
Because I was an omnivore.
Then they came for the beer, and I … hey!