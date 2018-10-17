The Left eats its own: The New Yorker criticizes Elizabeth Warren for checking her ancestry, asserts that idea of biological differences among people is “pernicious”

The more I read the New Yorker, the more I realize two things. First, it’s rapidly become a sophisticated version of HuffPo, a liberal magazine marinated in Authoritarian Leftism. That became palpably clear when the editor, David Remnick, who was scheduled to interview Steve Bannon onstage at this month’s New Yorker Festival, disinvited Bannon. (Several speakers, equally craven and eager to parade their virtue, said that they’d withdraw were Bannon to appear.) From now on Remnick will bear the middle name of “Invertebrate”, sharing that monicker with Evergreen State College President George Bridges.
The second issue, which I’ve mentioned before, is that in general the New Yorker is anti-science, touting “other ways of knowing” and attacking science in oblique ways. A while back, during the Siddhartha Mukherjee epigenetics fracas (one in which Remnick again was resistant to correcting his magazine’s bad science), I reproduced part of an email written to me by a colleague:
The New Yorker is fine with science that either serves a literary purpose (doctors’ portraits of interesting patients) or a political purpose (environmental writing with its implicit critique of modern technology and capitalism). But the subtext of most of its coverage (there are exceptions) is that scientists are just a self-interested tribe with their own narrative and no claim to finding the truth, and that science must concede the supremacy of literary culture when it comes to anything human, and never try to submit human affairs to quantification or consilience with biology. Because the magazine is undoubtedly sophisticated in its writing and editing they don’t flaunt their postmodernism or their literary-intellectual proprietariness, but once you notice it you can make sense of a lot of their material.
. . . Obviously there are exceptions – Atul Gawande is consistently superb – but as soon as you notice it, their guild war on behalf of cultural critics and literary intellectuals against scientists, technologists, and analytic scholars becomes apparent.
Well, the anti-science has once again surfaced in a big way, in a new column by Masha Gessen in the online magazine. Click on the screenshot to read it:
The premise of the article is that Elizabeth Warren, by publicizing genetic tests showing that she has a small part of Native American DNA in her genome—more such genome than does the average American—is playing into the Trumpian and racist idea that different ethnic groups are genetically different. Here we have the Left consuming the Left.
However, the idea that ethnic groups are genetically different, and can be identified with great accuracy by using a combination of different genes, is uncontestably true. It is not racist to say that, but scientifically accurate. Gessen is not only wrong, but denies scientific fact in the service of his (and the New Yorker‘s) anti-trump politics.
Warren released the data, of course, to confirm that, as she had earlier asserted several times, she did indeed have Native American ancestry: ancestry that Trump denied and mocked by calling her “Pocahontas”. (Whether it was Cherokee ancestry, as Warren claimed, isn’t at all clear.)
Trump was an idiot to use the “Pocohontas” slur, but nevertheless there’s evidence that, before she had the DNA data, Warren was touting her “minority” status without knowing it for certain. The Snopes investigation of her claim says this, for example:
. . .the senator has often spoken of her Native American ancestry.
. . . The legitimacy of Warren’s claims to Native American heritage has certainly been challenged by many critics, and it is true that while Warren was at U. Penn. Law School she put herself on the “Minority Law Teacher” list as Native American) in the faculty directory of the Association of American Law Schools, and that Harvard Law School at one time promoted Warren as a Native American faculty member. But specific evidence that she gained her position at Harvard (at least in part) through her claims to Native American heritage is lacking. Warren denied applying for special consideration as a person of Native American heritage during her career, and when the matter was examined in 2012 in response to Brown’s claims, people with whom Warren had worked similarly denied her ancestral background’s factoring into the professional opportunities afforded her. . .
So Warren did represent herself as a “minority law teacher” without knowing if that was the case, though it’s pretty clear she gained no personal benefit from so doing. Well, if a tiny fraction of Native American DNA makes her a minority, so be it, but I can’t be bothered much about it, even if Trump makes a big deal of it. Warren may have stretched the truth a bit when she didn’t know her background for sure, but that’s nothing compared to the lies that our “president” emits daily; and I’d vote for Warren over Trump any day.
The release of that data, and the video that Warren just released (below), suggests that she will indeed be a Democratic candidate for President in 2020. (I’d rather vote for Biden, even if he is a bit long in the tooth, but Warren is better than any Republican candidate I can imagine.)
But back to the science and the New Yorker. First, here’s Warren’s new video:
Well, the video is a bit self-serving, but remember that Warren is up for re-election for her second term as a senator, although she’s not going to lose no matter what Trump says. The video is, I think, largely about her future candidacy for the Presidency.
But New Yorker author Masha Gessen criticizes Warren for playing into Trump’s “Pocahontas” rhetoric by even trying to determine her ancestry:
Warren ended up providing one of the clearest examples yet of how Trumpian rhetoric shifts the political conversation. The woman who is hoping to become the most progressive Democratic nominee in generations is not merely letting herself get jerked around by a Trumpian taunt. She is also reinforcing one of the most insidious ways in which Americans talk about race: as though it were a measurable biological category, one that, in some cases, can be determined by a single drop of blood.
Ross Douthat at the New York Times also argues that Warren’s “Cherokee fight” will hurt her chances of being elected, saying “But what Warren should have done when the story resurfaced, what she obviously should have done, was to simply express mild regret for letting her enthusiasm for family lore carry her away into identifying as someone who might possibly receive affirmative-action consideration, apologize to Cherokee groups for any offense, and literally never speak of the matter again.” Well, this will all be forgotten in two years, I suspect, so I’m not a fan of this Monday-morning quarterbacking.
I’ve talked about race before, and yes, there is no finite number of biological races, like “Blacks” or “Caucasians”, into which everyone can be neatly slotted. Not only are a lot of people the result of admixture between ethnic groups, but the groups themselves are not absolutely distinguishable by using a single gene. We have a constellation of genetic differences that shifts as one moves from area to area across the planet.
But using a combination of genes, one can determine one’s ancestry with pretty good accuracy; one can tell where one’s ancestors came from and what ethnic group someone belongs to. This is because different geographic populations differ on average in the frequency of different genetic variants, and by combining a lot of variants, as DNA tests now do, you can get a good idea of someone’s genetic makeup. The small frequency differences between groups can, when combined, add up to a good diagnosis of someone’s background. That is why DNA tests are generally accurate.
But look how Gessen gets it wrong:
It is important to understand that, contrary to the impression created by television and online advertising, a DNA test can never provide definitive information about one’s heritage. Ancestry-testing services deal in correlations: they collect data on genetic markers on the one hand and personal narratives on the other. If all or most of the people who identify as, say, Ashkenazi Jewish have a certain genetic marker, the database will learn to recognize the marker as “Ashkenazi Jewish”; chances are, most Palestinians in this world would have this marker as well, but as long as none of them has used this particular service, the marker will be known as “Jewish.”
The errors here include the claim that DNA databases rest on a correlation between “personal narratives” and DNA markers. In fact, much of the data come from collecting DNA from people in different places in the world, not relying on “personal narratives.” The rest of the paragraph, which rests on using a single marker, not only is wrong about how the databases are constructed, but is further wrong in implying that single markers are how companies like 23andme determine ancestry. They do it in fact by using a combination of many variants that differ geographically, markers that have been associated with ethnicity largely by sampling people from different areas. Doesn’t Gessen know that? After all, he does have some background as a science journalist.
Gessen steps deeper into the quicksand when he says this:
Genetic-test evidence is circular: if everyone who claims to be X has a particular genetic marker, then everyone with the marker is likely to be X. This would be flawed reasoning in any area, but what makes it bad science is that it reinforces the belief in the existence of X—in this case, race as a biological category.
Not that he’s using in his argument a single genetic marker, not a combination of markers, which was used to diagnose Warren’s background. And his “circularity” argument is just plain wrong, not just in using a single marker, but in how people’s backgrounds are diagnosed, which is based on using a database of known background.
Well, race (ethnicity if you will, or geographic origin if you will further) is correlated with genetic composition; if this were not the case, DNA companies would be wrong nearly all the time. True, there are no fixed differences between “races”, and no finite number of easily identifiable groups, but rather a constellation of populations around the world that grade into each other, but which can be identified quite accurately by looking at a lot of genetic markers.
If, to Gessen, race is not a “biological category”, what does it mean to him? Is it, as many anti-science Leftists claim, simply a “social construct”? The “social construct” idea is wrong because there are genetic differences underlying different populations and ethnic groups that enable an individual’s ancestry to be identified quite accurately. The idea that ethnic groups differ on average in their genes is is NOT a social construct, but a biological reality. You do not gain Black “racial identity” by being a Caucasian and simply claiming you’re black, as Rachel Dolezal learned to her sorrow. But if race was a social construct with no genetic underpinning, Dolezal could say she was of whatever ethnic background she wanted.
And this paragraph is where Gessen really goes off the rails (my emphasis):
Warren, meanwhile, has allowed herself to be dragged into a conversation based on an outdated, harmful concept of racial blood—one that promotes the pernicious idea of biological differences among people—and she has pulled her supporters right along with her.
The pernicious idea of biological differences among people? Really?
Here we see the real reason why Gessen objects to using DNA to determine ancestry and ethnic background: because it is pernicious. Gessen is clearly one of those benighted souls prepared to deny biological reality in the service of his (and his magazine’s) ideology.
It happens to be true that there are biological differences among people—among groups of people living in different places in the world, among different ethnic groups. That’s not “pernicious” but a fact, and Gessen denies that fact because he wrongly believes that such denial will eliminate the racism supposedly based on biological essentialism. In this rejection of fact for ideology, Gessen is no different from a Biblical creationist who rejects evolution because it threatens his faith.
It is a staple of Leftist anti-science that it denies inconvenient truths, like biological differences between groups as well as between men and women (the latter two sexes contain largely the same genes, but the genes are turned on and off differently, and thereby affect behavior, morphology, and physiology).
Leftists reject genetic differences because they think that admitting those differences will promote sexism and racism. This has indeed happened in the past, but it need not be true now, as I’ve written repeatedly. People deserve equal opportunities regardless of their genetic background, but you can decide that even knowing that people of different backgrounds are genetically or behaviorally different. In general, morality and social welfare should not rest on a fulcrum of ethnicity or gender.
I have to restrain myself from calling Gessen names, as I have no use for those who deny the scientific truth in service of their ideology. Gessen is simply a latter-day Lysenko who thinks he’s helping the world by distorting genetic data. I have no use for the man, or for the magazine that would publish such blather about genetics.
I’ll close with a quote from the reader who called my attention to Gessen’s piece. I asked this reader what he/she especially disliked about the piece, and the response was this (“SJW” is, of course, “social justice warrior”):
Well, that last sentence in particular! 😉 [JAC: the one I’ve put in bold above.] What is it about science that SJW-type leftists hate so much? On the one hand, they want all sorts of special treatment for—what do we call races when we deny the concept of races?—for people of, um, certain lineages, with grievances; but at the same time they argue against any sane bases for defining, let alone identifying, said populations.
I am not renewing my subscription to the New Yorker when it expires—not unless they start taking science seriously. Did anybody actually vet Gessen’s article or check the validity of his scientific claims? Is there a scientist on the staff, or anyone with a respect for the scientific truth?
Gessen is a woman.
You racist. You are probably stating that based on some genetic factor. 😁
The Blank Slate was published in 2003. Can we chip in to get Masha a used copy for like $2?
I do find it a bit troublesome that she (and the schools she taught at) advertised her as minority, even if there was no material gain from it. It’s a lie in practice if not in technicality, and she’s (and they) are smart enough to know that; this was intentional deception. Would that stop me from voting for her? No. But it counts as something like “room for improvement on cultural sensitivity, going forward.”
Having said that, I think Douthat actually got something right this time around. Warren’s best response would’ve been something like “look folks, this is just a bit of my family history that got blown out of proportion. My family claimed one ancestor 6 or so generations back, and the test shows one ancestor 6 or so generations back. That’s it. There’s no greater claim to tribal membership or cultural participation here.”
Politically, I think she had to address this, or be slammed on it over and over again by Trump in 2020. The result may not have improved her chances of being President, but not addressing the issue would’ve been worse.
I hope you will write a letter to the magazine protesting the inaccuracies of Gessen’s article. Whether it will motivate better writing on the part of the author is doubtful but we need educated people to call out the uneducated ones whenever possible in the hope that journalism will shift toward more fact-based reporting. Thank you for all you do!
Masha Gessen clearly missed the mark here. But I suggest not to fall into the tribal trap of dismissing her entirely henceforth.
Her other writings have a refreshing perspective on the authoritarian tendencies of the Trump administration because of her upbringing in the Soviet Union and activism in Russia.
Masha Gessen was born in the Soviet Union and emigrated with her parents to the United States in 1981, per Wikipedia. She has been a strong advocate for LGBT rights and a staunch critic of Putin. It’s too bad she wandered into areas (such as genetics) that she apparently knows little about. I have read many of her other columns for the New Yorker and have found them quite informative. From the political point of view, whether Warren should have taken Trump’s bait can be debated. Her heritage will almost certainly not change how any person will vote.
Gessen has written about her background in this article published in the New York Review of Books. She should not be judged by this one New Yorker article alone.
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2018/02/08/to-be-or-not-to-be/
Excellent post and is just the science this story needs. I also suspect in Warren’s case, she comes from a large part of the population that finds it desirable to have some native American in your background. Just like some find it exciting when they find some Italian or Greek or Scottish in their past. However, in today’s world the minefields and traps are all over the political world and Warren has discovered this the hard way. The sad part is, if she were a prejudice and disgusting person such as our president, it wouldn’t matter, because then it would just be another normal day.
Masha Gessen is a she — one who’s adopted a bit of butch look, perhaps, but a woman nonetheless.
This article, with all its incredibly obvious “mistakes” (that, among other things, completely change the nature of how DNA testing is done and what it means), and with the fact that these “mistakes” end up serving Gessen’s agenda, makes it clear that he’s either a “journalist” who is willing to lie again and again to support his views, or he’s extremely incompetent and incredibly lucky that his incompetence produces the results he needs.
That excerpt from your colleague’s email was an excellent description of why I stopped reading The New Yorker and other publications in its sphere. I wish I could express myself as well as your colleague does.
It’s a shame to be sure, but there is a LOT of good writing in the rag. No publication is going to be ideologically pure, but one would hope the New Yorker would make some effort to be scientifically accurate when it drifts into that territory.
I assumed Gessen was a man based on Jerry’s post, so my mistake.
That Ashkenazi Jew thing was convoluted. No, it doesn’t negate others from being Jewish, it shows that the type of Jew you are is Ashkenazi because that particular type of Jew has particular genetic markers. I was actually surprised I had no Ashkenazi in me because my great-grandmother was German and Jewish. I suspect, she introduced the genes from N. Africa/middle east as those markers showed up in my DNA and was only from my mom’s side (my dad also had his DNA analyzed & it wasn’t from him) but it didn’t make her not a Jew FFS.
The reason liberals tend to deny the scientific validity of the reality of genetic differences in regard to race and ethnicity is that this condition has been used countless times by dominant groups as a rationale to discriminate against, enslave, or even kill those people they didn’t like. Liberals should avoid the scientific argument because it gets them nowhere. They should emphasize that in all the important aspects of life, ethnic or racial differences play no inherent role in an individual’s abilities or moral worth. This is the best way to fight white supremacists, anti-Semites, and all the other haters. Being on the losing end of a scientific argument does not serve their cause.
In the larger sense I agree, Historian. Since I assume you believe that genes do matter (at least somewhat), do you think whether and to what extent biological differences do play a role in society, including things like intellectual preferences and abilities, medical therapies and childhood development, etc, they ought to be studied? The anti-science left has made it so that these questions cannot even be broached, much less studied. IMO, as a result, we are condemned to making the same mistakes over and over.
You seem to imply that the scientific investigation of possible differences in intellectual abilities between various ethnic and racial groups should proceed apace. I have very mixed feelings as to whether this should happen. Generally, I am very opposed to any effort to impede scientific research. But, in this particular situation, a nest of very dangerous hornets may be unleashed. Suppose through incontestable scientific research it is shown that group X has a slightly lower intellectual ability than group Y. Suppose also that it is pointed out that this finding represents an average and that many people in group X are intellectually superior to many people in group Y. Would this caveat play any role in the thinking of the general public? I think not. It is likely that the finding would open members of group X to the severest discrimination. It would provide justification for what racists have been saying for centuries. You may say that this represents a gross distortion of the findings and you would be right. But, so what? Political debate is hardly characterized by rational discourse. People like Trump and David Duke would be overjoyed at such a finding.
On the other hand, perhaps scientific research would reveal that there is no intellectual difference between group X and group Y. This would be a good thing. But, is this a risk we want to take? Do we want to risk the shattering the ideals that the American republic has evolved to over the last 250 years? You may retort that scientific truth should come out regardless of the consequences. I respect such a view. I am open to hearing arguments from all sides on this issue. It is an extremely important one that could shape the future of world history.
It has been shown. Why should it matter any more than all the other reasons we prefer some humans to others? Adding numbers to it really doesn’t add anything of relevant value. Of course some people have higher IQs than others–just as some people are taller, fatter, more conscientious etc than others. So what? Where is it written that one’s moral or legal worth is closely attached to such numbers?
More pointedly, it is a charming thought that the readers of Daily Stormer are agog at the latest publication in Nature: Genetics, to see if they are allowed to be racist. Racism isnt going to go away by denying genetics, any more than it comes about through studying genetics. I suggest that a better approach is to detach moral worth from these sorts of facts. As we do all the time.
Thanks, Historian. I think you’ve teased out many of the real problems here. I agree it’s a hornet’s nest and, like the homes of our Vespian neighbors, we must be very careful when messing with it.
I agree that we cannot just bomb ahead with any scientific inquiry as they can touch deeply on issues of ethics and morality, which must be carefully examined. But to ignore the help that properly constructed science can give us is to ignore one of the most powerful and useful tools we have invented. There has to be a middle way.
To add one more argument to HelenaHandbasket’s, opposing such science is going to make you look bad. It’s going to make it look like you want to hide something. Actually, that is what you are saying, that this kind of data should stay or remain hidden or undiscovered. Then, when the science is done and does indicate differences between groups the “optics” are even worse.
Historian, I agree with you. Setting aside Gessen’s ignorance regarding the study of human population genetics, I’m willing to be a bit lenient toward her statement about “the harmful concept of racial blood,” by expanding it just a bit. I think (I hope) she meant “one that promotes the pernicious idea of biological differences among people as determinant of their worth in society.”
Warren’s mendacity is clear. Matt put up a series of comments on the other post, if anyone has doubts. It extended over a long period. That she gained no advantage is neither clear nor particularly relevant; that she tried to is clear and quite relevant. The Democrats can and should do better.
Neither will this be forgotten in two years. Her candidacy is over. Voters will rush off certain kinds of lies, but not this kind.
Thanks for all that clear news. Trump does more lying before breakfast everyday than she does in a lifetime. It’s really killing him.
One of the things I find intriguing about this approach is that it implies that human worth could be based on genetic differences. Hence the desperate claim that no such differences (could or must) exist. Given that biological differences most certainly do exist, then ones morals are being held hostage to science–and thats not a terribly stable situation.
An escape would be to keep facts and values separate–unless there is a pressing need to collpase one into the other. I submit that nothing about genetics forces us to rank people in terms of value, so why not leave genes to the the geneticists? While we are about it–those humanties types could actually earn an honest living by rejecting post-modernism and offering some more insightful work on what makes human life meaningful. Like novelists, artists, and playwrights used to do before POMO poisoned the arts
You are undoubtedly correct on the science, professor, and I’m surprised Gessen’s errors regarding genetic testing made it past The New Yorker‘s once-vaunted fact-checkers.
But there’s no gainsaying that the traditional use to which “biological differences” have been put has indeed been “pernicious,” especially as it pertains to the concept of (as Gessen puts it) “racial blood” — the notion that a single despoiling drop can condemn one for life to a disadvantaged category, the way a drop of ink irreparably taints a bowl of milk.
This “racism is a social construct” is such a bad argument in so many ways. To use it is to accept the battle on the terms of the “bad guys,” those that argue that science supports their racist ideas. It forces “SJWs” into the position of having to deny science which only plays directly into the hands of their opponents. It’s a twisted version of the naturalistic fallacy. It’s as if they believe the naturalistic fallacy is not fallacious and that the only recourse is ideological propaganda to cover up the truth.
This bad argument also divides them from their allies. People like Jerry, me and many others here that also detest racism but would never accept denying the science except when it is demonstrated to have been in error by the continuation of further science.
By far the better tactic would be to not play by the bad guy’s rules and to simply maintain that racism is morally wrong. This tactic provides no pressure to deny science and creates no divisions between you and your allies.
Gessen’s analysis is flawed but she got a few things right. Warren’s response to Trump’s trap was over the top. She needed to do the DNA test in order to counter the accusation that she was lying but her announcement should have been brief, telling of the DNA test, giving a link to the details, and calling out Trump for yet another fake conspiracy theory. Her video makes it a bigger issue than it should have been.
I feel like this is the Left’s version of Creationism. Conservatives are skeeved out by the idea that we have animal DNA and Progressives are skeeved out by the fact that we have non-identical DNA. For whatever reason, DNA and evolution are just one of those topics that people are prone to getting really weird about.
Seeing as how 90% of the merchandise I am passively exposed to whilst shopping now assures me that I am not actually a human but rather a unicorn or mermaid, I myself am DEEPLY offended when someone does not recognize that I have mermaid DNA, and quite frankly think 23&Me should apologize to me for not including “ocean” in my DNA background profile.