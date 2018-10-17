Just for the record, Hawking was an atheist

Read about it on CNN (click on the screenshot):

Although famous scientists like Hawking and Einstein have no more or less insight into the divine than anyone else, people look to their words for support of their religion. After all, if really smart people believe in God, then maybe He exists. And both physicists wrote stuff that, taken out of context, might sort of wink-wink be interpreted as a kind-of deism.

Well, we now realize that Einstein was a nonbeliever, and now Hawking (who wrote ambiguous sentences about God earlier in his career), has made it perfectly clear: he was a diehard atheist.

A quote:

“There is no God. No one directs the universe,” he writes in “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.”
“For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God,” he adds. “I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature.”
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 17, 2018 at 11:00 am and filed under atheism. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: