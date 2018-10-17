Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’. . . could it be Satan?

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “laic”, comes with the note: “It’s another one based on that Pope report.”
The report, from Reuters, is about how Pope Francis is blaming Satan (who must be more than a metaphorical being) for trying to destroy the Catholic Church. Here’s a quote from the article:
In fact, the pope is so convinced that Satan is to blame for the sexual abuse crisis and deep divisions racking the Church that he has asked Catholics around the world to recite a special prayer every day in October to try to beat him back.
“(The Church must be) saved from the attacks of the malign one, the great accuser and at the same time be made ever more aware of its guilt, its mistakes, and abuses committed in the present and the past,” Francis said in a message on Sept. 29.
. . .“We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable,” he wrote in the document.
How can you have any respect for a man who thinks his Church is being attacked by the Hornéd One?
Maybe Trump can borrow the Pope’s excuse. Saying the devil made them do it sounds better than it was a rouge unit or an interrogation gone bad. When I was a little kid and got into trouble I always told mom that an airplane hit it. That didn’t work either.
The pope should worry less about the hornéd one and more about the horny ones in the priesthood.
lol
Popular horror culture always has the devil as having horns and hooves. Could he (she ?) be a new species of bovine ?
Pretending for the moment the Pope’s idea is correct, we should still put those priests in jail. Because even assuming the existence of tempting devils, these priests have demonstrated that they give in to these hypothetical devils more often and in worse ways than us normal people.
This excuse is sort of like saying “the TV made me do it.” Either you’re lying, in which case you’re a danger to society, or you’re telling the truth…in which case you’re a danger to society.
So that’s why God allows the Devil to exist! His followers have a useful source of excuses and denial of responsibility!
Beautifully said! (I wish that I had thought of that…..)