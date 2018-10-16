Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to Tuesday, and apparently Boss’s Day in United States and Canada. (Seriously, you guys?)

Notable birthdays today are:

Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (1854 – 1900)

Michael Collins, Irish general and politician, 2nd Irish Minister for Finance (1890 –1922)

Linda Darnell, American actress (1923 – 1965)

Angela Lansbury, English-American actress, singer, and producer (1925)

Wendy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, member of Wilson Phillips (1969)

I have an ongoing bid to get Jerry to like Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd – The demon barber of Fleet Street. So far he is resistant, but I will prevail until he likes it or goes mad. If you like your heroines less bloody, here’s Angela Lansbury as Mrs Potts singing Beauty and the Beast. Otherwise here she is singing A little priest.

Wendy Wilson is of course the daughter of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson. This is a recording by her group Wilson Phillips singing their most famous hit Hold On from 1990.

In history today in 1950 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis was published, starting The Chronicles of Narnia series, although later a “prequel” was written for the series. The books are a strange mix of heady children’s adventure series with a distinct air of frowsty British academic as well as a touch of gallant sexism circa early 20th century; and heavy, unsubtle dollops of tendentious Christianity. Nevertheless, it was my first introduction to the world of Fantasy and for that I will always be grateful.

In 1975 Rahima Banu, a two-year-old girl from Kuralia in Bangladesh was the last known person to be infected with naturally occurring smallpox.

In 1984 Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In Poland the furry duo are doing important stuff on their morning rounds.

Hili: Did you check everything?

Cyrus: Yes, somebody was here yesterday.

In Polish:

Hili: Sprawdziłeś wszystko?

Cyrus: Tak, wczoraj tu ktoś był.

Twitter contributions today

I am not sure what this is but you certainly don’t see this every day.

This is an interesting find. Matthew adds: “She had good teeth too”.

5,000-year-old prosthetic eye made from a mixture of natural tar and animal fat. This incredible object was found near the city of Zabol in Iran. The world's earliest prosthetic eye, which was once painted gold, was worn by an ancient priestess who stood 6’ tall. #goldeneye pic.twitter.com/BfvPznPPs6 — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) October 14, 2018

And someone on Tumblr drew her (I’m not good at reading Tumblr posts, I can’t make out which one is the artist, I think it might be “beecharts” who appears to have deleted her account now)

And a letter from a harried employee of the Inland Revenue.

I’m pretty sure this is essentially how all wars start.

Just a raccoon having a snack 😅 pic.twitter.com/Wesl8QcbRw — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 15, 2018

It’s not just eagles, apparently bats can swim too.

Bats can swim… And they're surprisingly good at it https://t.co/FnIhlpPlrs pic.twitter.com/tgfQ6YammZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 15, 2018

My kind of facetiousness

There might be something slightly terrifying about having “houses” come crashing down out of the heavens and surround you with intent.

These people helped a homeless hermit crab choose a new shell 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lNfIiM6vH8 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 15, 2018

Some optical illusions for you, both natural and designed:

I'll cover this neat optical illusion at our #NACIS2018 Carto camp w/ @MollyOHalloran_ ! These two images of St. Helens are identical, just rotated. The left one has the light source at the bottom, so the volcano looks inverted. pic.twitter.com/kU43GLmKQF — Sarah Bell (@sarahbellmaps) October 5, 2018

Mind-Twisting Optical Illusion Painting By Rob Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/rlBIAf3RU7 — Health Article Website (@healthyvoices2) October 11, 2018

The San Siro optical illusion…The columns aren’t moving! 😮pic.twitter.com/BPh7UzTUnJ — Dirty Footballer 👊 (@DirtyFootbaIIer) October 13, 2018

Like this optical illusion. pic.twitter.com/13MGAHI8Bh — Richard Phillips (@richardlpbtn) October 13, 2018

One of these is not like the others.

BTW, a creepy optical illusion on my Christmas Album cover. My fingers look like a naked hunched over gorilla 🦍 or alien 👽. I’m talking to the record company to get it cleaned up as some people are making a big deal out of it. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ogP2RFHcY3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 8, 2018

A really impressive bit of piloting

Pilot completely nails sideways landing in 40-knot crosswinds at Bristol Airport pic.twitter.com/TEB2gCgD96 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 14, 2018

The end

I’ve never looked at it like that. pic.twitter.com/X46uMoTDCD — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) October 14, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew