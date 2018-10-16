Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to Tuesday, and apparently Boss’s Day in United States and Canada. (Seriously, you guys?)
Notable birthdays today are:
Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (1854 – 1900)
Michael Collins, Irish general and politician, 2nd Irish Minister for Finance (1890 –1922)
Linda Darnell, American actress (1923 – 1965)
Angela Lansbury, English-American actress, singer, and producer (1925)
Wendy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, member of Wilson Phillips (1969)
I have an ongoing bid to get Jerry to like Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd – The demon barber of Fleet Street. So far he is resistant, but I will prevail until he likes it or goes mad. If you like your heroines less bloody, here’s Angela Lansbury as Mrs Potts singing Beauty and the Beast. Otherwise here she is singing A little priest.
Wendy Wilson is of course the daughter of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson. This is a recording by her group Wilson Phillips singing their most famous hit Hold On from 1990.
In history today in 1950 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis was published, starting The Chronicles of Narnia series, although later a “prequel” was written for the series. The books are a strange mix of heady children’s adventure series with a distinct air of frowsty British academic as well as a touch of gallant sexism circa early 20th century; and heavy, unsubtle dollops of tendentious Christianity. Nevertheless, it was my first introduction to the world of Fantasy and for that I will always be grateful.
In 1975 Rahima Banu, a two-year-old girl from Kuralia in Bangladesh was the last known person to be infected with naturally occurring smallpox.
In 1984 Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In Poland the furry duo are doing important stuff on their morning rounds.
Hili: Did you check everything?
Cyrus: Yes, somebody was here yesterday.
In Polish:
Hili: Sprawdziłeś wszystko?
Cyrus: Tak, wczoraj tu ktoś był.
Twitter contributions today
I am not sure what this is but you certainly don’t see this every day.
This is an interesting find. Matthew adds: “She had good teeth too”.
And someone on Tumblr drew her (I’m not good at reading Tumblr posts, I can’t make out which one is the artist, I think it might be “beecharts” who appears to have deleted her account now)
And a letter from a harried employee of the Inland Revenue.
I’m pretty sure this is essentially how all wars start.
It’s not just eagles, apparently bats can swim too.
My kind of facetiousness
There might be something slightly terrifying about having “houses” come crashing down out of the heavens and surround you with intent.
Some optical illusions for you, both natural and designed:
One of these is not like the others.
A really impressive bit of piloting
The end
Did not know it was the Apple’s terms but then the devil made me do it. That cross wind landing was about as extreme as it gets.
No problem with the Saudi murder. It was an accident. They also have a bridge to sell.