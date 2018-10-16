Does Harvard discriminate against Asian-American applicants?

I’ve always been in favor of affirmative action, and if that means you must discriminate against some people in favor of others, regardless of “merit” scores like grades and SATs, then so be it. I consider affirmative action to be both a form of reparations issued to those discriminated against in the past (blacks in particular), but also as a way to ensure diversity, which I see as a good part of college. But I’m also in favor of affirmative action based on other aspects of diversity, like family income, politics, viewpoints, ideology, and social class. After all, one wants in college not just exposure to those of different ethnicities, but to those of different backgrounds and ideas.
The Supreme Court has ruled that colleges can take race into account along with other factors in its admissions policies, so long as this doesn’t lead to “race quotas”, similar to the “anti-Jewish quotas” used in the past by schools like Harvard (in the past there was a cap on Jewish students based on anti-Semitic bias).
Whether colleges have in fact adhered to the Supreme Court’s policies is not clear. They do use multiple criteria for admissions, including race, but schools like Harvard have had a remarkably similar ethnic representation over the past several years, implying quotas. Just using grades and other “meritocratic” criteria, as well as extracurricular activities (clubs, social work, and so on), one would predict a higher proportion of Asians and a lower proportion of blacks and Hispanics among entering students than what is actually seen (read below). SSFA claims that if grades and other “meritocratic” criteria were used, the Asian population of Harvard would be 43%; it’s now 23% compared to 6% in the U.S. population as a whole.
But that’s what affirmative action does, and I have no objection to its limited use by universities to ensure diversity. .
Now, however, a group representing Asian students rejected by Harvard, Students for Fair Admissions (SSFA), has taken Harvard to court claiming that Asians are indeed discriminated against (see here, here and here for the particulars and background of the case). SSFA is supported by Trump’s Department of Justice, which opposes affirmative action.
Both sides were heard in Federal district court in Boston yesterday, and it’s a bench trial, so the judge will decide if Harvard violated the Supreme Court’s dictum by having quotas.
Whoever loses will appeal the case, and it’s likely to go to the Supreme Court, where most of us can guess what will happen: the new, more conservative court is likely to dismantle the use of any racial or ethnic features in deciding college admissions.
This case, then, is a landmark case for affirmative action, and the judge forced Harvard (who fought this tooth and nail) to disclose how, exactly, it decides who gets into that prestigious school.
What was revealed seems to be this: while Asian-Americans rank the highest in meritocratic criteria like test scores and grades, as well as extracurricular activities, they were apparently ranked lower than other groups in “personality characteristics.” That is apparently why Harvard is not 43% Asian-American. Further, the personality rankings were lower not from personal interviews conducted by alumni, but from the admissions office itself, who, I think, make such judgments based on written applications alone. I’m not sure how you can judge personality without an interview, but so be it.
Harvard contests this analysis, but I haven’t seen them disputing the statistics. Here’s what the student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, reports:
Anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions accused Harvard admissions officers of assigning discriminatory “personal” ratings to Asian-American applicants and attempting to “racially engineer” incoming classes, according to briefings filed in federal court Friday morning.
The briefings marks the latest development in the ongoing lawsuit against Harvard which SFFA first brought in Nov. 2014,
Using statistical analysis and opinions from outside experts—as well as newly public (though heavily redacted) accounts of Harvard’s highly competitive admissions process—SFFA reported that College admissions officers consistently scored Asian-American applicants lower than applicants of other races on “personal traits” like “positive personality,” “likability,” “kindness,” and “humor.”
The personal traits rating is one of several factors the Admissions Office considers when making admissions decisions, according to the court filings. Harvard admissions officers numerically rank applicants for their personal traits on a scale of 1 to 6—1 being the highest, and 6 the lowest.
SFFA filings note that Asian-American applicants to Harvard typically score higher than do applicants of any other race on other factors considered in the admissions process—factors including academics, extracurriculars, and recommendations from teachers and college counselors.
“No rational factfinder could conclude that Harvard’s admissions system complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act,” SFFA argued in its briefing. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, among other qualities.
Lawyers for the University, in a filing submitted later Friday morning, rejected the notion that any differences in scoring constituted discrimination.
“Nothing in the record suggests any effort by Harvard to limit the number of Asian-American students, which fluctuates considerably from year to year,” Harvard’s filing reads.
Yet an internal Harvard review that was secret until the court forced it to become public showed that Asian students were indeed downgraded on their “personality scores”. As these scores are quite important in the admissions process, this lower ranking undoubtedly contributed to Asian-Americans’ reduced representation in the entering classes. Click on this screenshot from the Harvard Crimson to see the article (emphasis is mine):
Some quotes:
Harvard’s internal research office concluded the College’s admissions policies produce “negative effects” for Asian Americans in a series of confidential reports circulated among top administrators in 2013, according to court documents filed early Friday morning in an ongoing lawsuit against the University.
In the reports, which were never made public, Harvard’s Office of Institutional Research [OIR] also concluded the College’s admissions process advantages legacy students and athletes more than it does low-income students.
In one 2013 report, OIR employees wrote that “Asian high achievers have lower rates of admission.” In others, OIR found that Asian American applicants earned consistently lower “personal” ratings from Harvard admissions officers than did applicants of other races despite earning consistently higher rankings for their academic records and tests scores.
. . . Following a period of information gathering in late 2012 and early 2013, OIR wrote a report titled “Admissions and Financial at Harvard College.” In addition to examining issues of gender and early action admissions, the report was specifically meant to address the question: “Does the admissions process disadvantage Asians?”
Using 10 years of admissions demographic data and logistic regression models, OIR (Harvard’s Office of Institutional Research) created a model that estimated the probability of admission for individuals based on certain characteristics.
This model included estimated demographic breakdowns of classes admitted given different weighting of various characteristics used to evaluate applicants. One of the breakdowns considered the demographics of a class that would be admitted if Harvard judged only by rankings and ratings of academics success.
Under this scenario, “the percentage of Asians would more than double to 43 percent,” according to SFFA’s Friday filings. SFFA’s document alleges representatives from OIR met with Fitzsimmons to present its findings and that Fitzsimmons took little—if any—further action to address the report.
“Following this presentation, Dean Fitzsimmons [William Fitzsimmons, Harvard’s Dean of Admissions] did not request any additional work from OIR into whether Asian-American applicants were being disadvantaged in response to the February 2013 Report,” the document states. “Dean Fitzsimmons did not share or discuss the February 2013 Report with anyone else in the Admissions Office or any senior leaders outside the Admissions Office.”
It looks, then, as if a.) Harvard did given Asian-Americans lower personality scores, and this accounts at least in part for the fact that they constitute only 23% of the entering class instead of more than 40%, and b.) Dean Fitzsimmons covered up this report, or at least did not pursue it.
I can’t find any explicit denial by Harvard that Asian-Americans were indeed given lower personality scores than were members of other groups. This then leaves Harvard in a double bind. They must then admit one of two possibilities, neither of which makes Harvard look good:
a. Harvard deliberately downgraded Asian-Americans in their personality scores as a way of keeping them from constituting too great a fraction of the entering class (this would be an illegal use of “quotas”).
or
b. Harvard sees Asian-Americans as having less attractive personalities as potential students than do members of other ethnic groups.
The fact that the personality downgrading was done by the admissions office rather than personal interviewers, who could actually talk to the students, supports scenario a.
Either way, Harvard looks bad—and I’m not even talking about their preferential admission of athletes and the children of alumni (“legacy admissions”), which is something Harvard doesn’t want to talk about.
This case is a precedent because it’s the first time in recent years that a minority group has claimed it has been discriminated against in admissions because of preferential admission of whites and other groups.
I have no way of knowing how it will come out, except that the judge, appointed by Obama, has a reputation as a liberal, and so may rule for Harvard. But that won’t be the end of it. This case will no doubt work its way up to the Supreme Court, and their decision will be the definitive ruling on affirmative action by race in American colleges.
I’m interested in readers’ reaction here, so read the background material above and please comment below.
We will always be fighting this fight as long as admittance is subjective. “Likability”? “Sense of humor”? These are qualifying criteria for a dating app, not admission to University.
This is one of those difficult issues with fairness being the argument both sides use. The problem is that admittance to University is ALWAYS discriminatory. It must be, except where there are no qualifications and everyone who applies gets accepted. What everyone is arguing about is who gets discriminated against.
If it goes to SCOTUS Affirmative Action as we know will be dead.
Affirmative action as we know it is unfortunately not about tearing down artificial barriers, but rather erecting them.
Good riddance.
sub
I’m slightly surprised; I think there’s a lot to be said for MLK’s “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character”.
If Kavanaugh et al outlaw affirmative action then I’d be ok with that.
Outlawing AA doesn’t mean that we’ll automatically get character-based admissions.
Racist means to justify “non racist” ends.
In this case, though, the end result ends up being racist as well. This is because the groups that enter with lower standards will not perform as well, which fuels stereotypes (Bayesian priors) everyone will have that members of those groups are less competent.
They also stand a greater chance of not graduating, and (I suspect but haven’t seen data on) will tend to migrate out of the “precision majors” (engineering, math, physics, biology, etc) into the soft, subjective majors.
If you are a competent member of a group faced with easier standards, other people’s Bayesian priors will rationally assume you are less competent than you are, so you by default will face the uphill fight of having to force them to update their priors and recognize your competence.
This (in non-Bayesian terms) is one reason philosopher Susan Haack is skeptical of affirmative action too.
“But I’m also in favor of affirmative action based on other aspects of diversity, like family income, politics, viewpoints, ideology, and social class.”
This is a very difficult issue that perhaps requires a common sense solution which is in short supply.
I often think of Hungary before the war.
I cannot remember the extact figures, but Jews were only around 12% of the population while producing 70 to 90% of graduates in many important disciplines.
Would you just let it be or have a discriminatory quota system against Jews? Imagine losing the latent of a Von Neumann.
(In the US Feynman was barred from many top universities because of the quota system)
The problem I see with affirmative action is that the assumption is made that some minorities are underrepresented ONLY because of past injustice.
If we cannot have an honest discussion about gender and ethnic differences we will have a lot of resentment and unrealistic goals.
We are not allowed to even ask those questions, Eric, much less discuss them. We’ll have to address these issues without that knowledge.
Sometimes I have this apocalyptic vision that we will end with apartheid lite gender/race institutions.
A univercity for black women and another for Japanese men, a queer hispanic college etc.
I can’t imagine how Harvard (and other elite private colleges) will argue their way out of this damning graph [disclosure, I am an Indian American]. See the chart titled “Californi dreaming” at this Economist link. https://www.economist.com/briefing/2015/10/03/the-model-minority-is-losing-patience
To quote,
“They point to Asians’ soaring academic achievements and to the work of Thomas Espenshade and Alexandria Walton Radford of Princeton, who looked at the data on admissions and concluded that Asian-Americans need 140 SAT points out of 1,600 more than whites to get a place at a private university, and that blacks need 310 fewer points. Yet in California, where public universities are allowed to use economic but not racial criteria in admissions, 41% of Berkeley’s enrolments in 2014 were Asian-Americans and at the California Institute of Technology 44% were (see chart).”
I have seen those stats many times, and they do seem jarring.
What just occurred to me, though, is that they probably average in a) athletes and b) legacies.
Both these groups will have lower than average scores. Also, athletes are unlikely to be “racially representative.”
Factoring out these two groups that receive preferential treatment, and I’ll be the average score gaps decrease significantly.
“bet”
Yale will be in the frying pan as well. https://yaledailynews.com/blog/2018/10/16/yalies-stand-by-affirmative-action-as-harvard-admissions-trial-begins/
An institution can limit over-achieving minorities in two ways. A percentage lid as Harvard once used for jews, or invent some phony-baloney subjective criterion as it now apparently does with students of asian ancestry. A cruel reward for being a member of a compliant “model minority.” Both policies are very wrong. Whether this sort of thing is the inevitable result of affirmative action, I don’t know.
The use of the phony-baloney subjective criteria in the sacred cause of Diversity was the inevitable outcome of three factors. Only one was Affirmative Action taken as a pragmatic policy. The second was the Supreme Court’s rulings against overt racial quotas. The third and decisive factor has been the sanctification of “Diversity” to a sacred cause, elevated to a holier level than little things like honesty, logical consistency, or adherence to fact. This outlook is now commonplace in the academic world. Haven’t we known for years that the admissions offices were using phony-baloney tricks to maintain Affirmative Action without seeming to use overt racial quotas?
Sub
I suspect those precedents will be the first to fall, post-Kavanaugh.
I think people underestimate the institutional conservatism of the Supreme Court, and that they dislike reversing themselves. The Justices are not guided merely by their politics and personal beliefs.
Affirmative action has been hanging by a thread for a couple decades now. Before she retired, Justice O’Connor even suggested putting a twilight provision on it. It’s also a line of cases that Chief Justice Roberts — who in other areas might act as a moderating influence on his conservative colleagues — has been a vocal critic of. The Court’s new majority will have no qualms over abandoning it.
Wouldn’t surprise me to see the new majority use such cases to establish some new precedent regarding the abandonment of precedent, to pave the Appian Way for the overruling of Roe.
I had thought about that sort of thing when someone first taught me about stare decisis and the insistence that it must be allowed to even enthrone mistakes. I wondered then too how on earth *that* got settled.
I have mixed feelings about affirmative action. In general I feel it is wrong to try to redeem past action by slighting individuals in the present (except where the institution’s recent leadership has engaged indiscriminatory practices). I can see where Harvard might not want 43% of its student body to be Asian, but at the same time I wonder what does it matter? It only matters if race is viewed as the only determinant of who they are. Asians represent a spectrum of cultural, religious, political, and sexual viewpoints and identities. Race is reductionist. Ultimately, though, I think a college does a disservice to itself and its students, if it doesn’t select students who are likely to be happy and successful there, and I have to think that academics are a big part of that.
This isn’t a condemnation of Harvard. It’s a condemnation of all the parents of children from other ethnic groups who have let their kids focus on football and video games instead of academic achievement.
That’s a good point, but it suggests that if kids are brought up so tightly wound around academic success we may end up with graduates without well rounded personalities. Being exposed to music and sport can broaden personality, I think, and probably make people more creative problem solvers.
I remember when Amy Chua was called Tiger Mom for bringing up her children in the strict, traditional Chinese way. I cringed when she described forbidding sleep-overs with other children. What would become of her kids? Will they become highly competent but lack interpersonal skills? Will they be recreationally crippled?
I think that the main problem is the forced hypocrisy on the institutions, that have to come up with contorted explanations to reconcile the obvious discriminatory (and racist) measures with the fact that these measures are discriminatory and racist.
I think that it would be beneficial to stop using obfuscating language, and clearly state that in order to advance and maintain a certain target demographics we morally accept to put in place discriminatory measures that overall produce a positive benefit for the society.
In the same spirit, we should clearly write on certain job openings “only women are allowed to apply”, and/or “only people of color are allowed to apply”. A fully disclosed set of rules would in my opinion shift the debate to the substance of the acceptability of racist measures versus the benefit for the society, rather than focusing on pointless “your institution is racist although it cannot be racist” (pointless because the measures we are discussing are by definition racist.)
“In the same spirit, we should clearly write on certain job openings “only women are allowed to apply”, and/or “only people of color are allowed to apply”.”
Good point about hypocrisy but do we really want to live in a society where discrimination is based on gender, race and sexual issues??
What is wrong with meritocracy?
One problem is the aggegration of values problem: there is no one value (e.g.) “being a good student”. There are many things, like intellectual curiousity and study habits. I am much better at the former than the latter, alas, for a personal example.
good point
How do you figure a “fully disclosed set of rules” would pass constitutional muster in the courts?
To paraphrase Yossarian, that Equal Protection clause is some catch.
SAT scores are not the be-all and end-all of admission criteria. Their correlation to academic success is not that great. That is especially true for students who have been explicitly trained to score high on SAT tests. It would be nice to see some research on just how good is the SAT as a predictor of academic success, and what other factors enter into it.
While public universities should stick to standardized admission processes because they are publicly funded, I hope private colleges and universities can retain the right to select their incoming classes based on a wide range of criteria. There are lots of clever intelligent people who do not score particularly well on multiple choice exams. It would be a shame to homogenize American colleges and universities across the board.
I’ve had leftists tell me flat out that asians ‘don’t count’ as minorities because they obviously aren’t oppressed, seeing as how well they do.
Harvard’s underhanded tinkering with its racial composition is surely about several factors. But the sociopolitical milieu that enables such tinkering is grounded in the odious doctrine of equality of outcome, not of opportunity.
I thought it was interesting how Asians frequently don’t count (or “count” as white), but Sarah Jeong is an oppressed person of color.
I think they only count sometimes, depending on whether it’s useful for them to count…
In the Oppression Olympics what matters most is your seeding.
I think affirmative action in education is the one place where I might support it, since students don’t really need to depend on each other to succeed (i.e. if somebody else is poorly qualified that doesn’t hurt you and might even make you look better by comparison), and education is probably the thing most likely to help underperforming minorities perform better.
But in other parts of society? I have a hard time understanding how “diversity is our strength” especially when the diversity they really care about is based on skin color and sex, and not viewpoints and ideas.
How does it increase the strength of a firefighting team to hire people too weak to carry a ladder, hose, or body, or to chop down a door, or people who don’t understand how fire spreads (i.e. people who don’t meet the physical or intellectual standards, which are being eliminated to foster such diversity)?
How does it increase the literal strength of an infantry platoon when some people lack the strength to can’t carry even their own equipment over a march, or when medics can’t carry a body, or when an engineer can’t carry the toolbox? How does it help cohesion when some people stand by while others do the hard work of digging trenches, unloading ammunition crates, setting up tents, etc, or when others don’t meet even the minimum physical requirements that you are held to? (Most women in the military don’t, so the requirements are not enforced for them.)
How does it increase the strength of a medical team to add people who did very poorly on their MCATs and struggled in medical school?
How does it increase the strength of a software development team to hire people who do a very poor job of programming?
I might not mind attempts to get people into better careers if they were honest about it, but we should call things what they are. Lowering standards does not make us stronger. Prioritizing skin color and sex over ability does not make us stronger.
In particlar, K-12 education. It is inequality in K-12 education, due to the way we fund it, that makes affirmative action necessary in higher education and beyond. Addressing unequal K-12 funding is the crucial need, but I don’t know that it can be done in a Federal system that makes State and Local government responsible for funding it.
Agreed. The real solution is to have high quality K-12 education for all. You can’t pretend someone is prepared to take advantage of a demanding college education without that.
It is like breaking someone’s leg and then offering them a slot in the Olympics to make it up to them.
“How does it increase the strength…”
I agree with you, however there are some diciplines where you might want to have ethnic/gender representation such as
police and social workers.
Maybe Harvard can give those qualified Asian kids some of the spots currently reserved for lamebrained legacy admissions and the mediocre spawn of big-dollar donors (like Charles Kushner’s boy, Jared).
I think affirmative action is justified if it causes admittance of students whose entry qualifications do not reflect their potential
because of poor schools or a home environment which is not conducive to academic achievement. If this was the case, students admitted under such dispensation would have grades in the final two years in college – where any effect of previous education should be minimal – which were similar to those with better qualifications on admission. I have never seen this question addressed except anecdotally, which leads me to suspect either that the question is considered too sensitive to be even investigated, or that the results would provide arguments against affirmative action.
Affirmative action is immoral regardless if it is legal. To even judge a human on skin pigment is the lowest, crudest form of discrimination. Diversity is not a virtue. Diversity of ideas and skills is good but diversity of shoe sizes, hair color or any visual attributes that contribute nothing to thought, perspective or skill level is worthless. To try to help one ‘group’ over another ‘group’ or an individual, regardless of past injustices, is futile and impossible on an objective, moral level. Sorry to see Jerry so irrationally and tribally ideological on this issue.
Well, the argument is that those “visual attributes” (as you put it), often reflect a “diversity of ideas and skills”. IOW, it isn’t their skin color they want, it’s their perspective and outlook that comes along with it. This is not a crude or low concept, but implementing it has consequences that are much too similar to the problem it is trying to solve. There’s the rub.
“To even judge a human on skin pigment is the lowest, crudest form of discrimination. ”
Sure, but a strong case can me made that a specfic group should receive positive discrimination to “reset” society such as in the immediate aftermath of Apartheid.
This question is not as simple as you seem to believe – however I agree in principle.
The problem from my perspective is that their are innate group difference, they are generaly small but they are serious enough to cause serious problems.
The example I gave above is that Jews outperformed and dominated Hungarians by a large margin in the 1920/30’s causing serious resentment.
How would you address a hypothetical scenario where a visible minority such as whites in South Africa produce 90% of software engineers while being only 8% of the population?
You might not be tribal, but most people are, it is dangerous to ignore human nature.