Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Thus endeth the weekend, alas. Welcome to Monday. It’s Global Handwashing Day, so, you know, encourage your friends and colleagues to act like members of an advanced society and not like animals.

In birthdays we have Virgil, Roman poet (70 BC – 19 BC); James Tissot, French painter and illustrator 1836 – 1902); P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (1881 – 1975) and the man who gave us Jeeves and Wooster; and in 1953 Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, and member of The Jackson 5.

Today in history in 1878 The Edison Electric Light Company began operation. In 1888 the “From Hell” letter allegedly sent by Jack the Ripper was received by investigators. It was regarded at the time as possibly authentic among hundreds of hoax letters received at the time. However there is no consensus as to whether it was the real thing and as the ‘Ripper’ was never caught it is destined to remain a mystery.

In 1966 the Black Panther Party was created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. In 1990 Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions. In 1997 the Cassini probe launched from Cape Canaveral on its way to Saturn.

Hili is concerned about keeping up appearances today.

Hili: This window must be washed.

A: It’s not so very dirty yet.

Hili: But in this picture I look like a crying cat.

In Polish:

Hili: To okno trzeba umyć.

Ja: Wcale nie jest jeszcze takie brudne.

Hili: Ale na zdjęciu wyglądam jak zapłakany kot.

From Twitter for your delectation.

Clearly the stairs were out of order

Better to wait than exercise. pic.twitter.com/rehOSpT9gN — Only In Asia (@Crazyinnasia) October 14, 2018

Birthday Candles are hard

Some super heroes don't wear capes pic.twitter.com/LpIhQcBhkL — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 14, 2018

A fascinating plant

Meet Mimosa Pudica, The Shyest Plant pic.twitter.com/XkJ0WY0Za7 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 14, 2018

Amazing photograph of centipede eggs.

Female centipede gardening her eggs. © Bryce McQuillan 2018 pic.twitter.com/Wmg4kgysor — Bryce McQuillan (@Bryce_McQuillan) October 14, 2018

A really beautiful time-lapse by Maciej Winiarczyk. You can watch the full video here.

A remarkable video of the clearest ice I’ve ever seen

Can you believe water can have an ice that's so crystal clear? A lake among High Tatras Mountains in Slovakia has it https://t.co/6Q4abEBwDZ pic.twitter.com/o9GLji4nlo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 14, 2018

Watch the cat face

"My cat powers up his attacks." pic.twitter.com/aL69kZGnNL — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 13, 2018

No words for this one.

I’m both amazed and terrified pic.twitter.com/8m21QhzfCt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 14, 2018

More cat shenanigans

So, you’ve lovingly painted your headboard with metallic bronze. It’s touch-dry in twenty minutes. What is the one thing you expect the cats to do? That’s right. George! Freddie! Which one of you was it? SHOW ME YOUR PAWS! #CatsAreBastards pic.twitter.com/bxFeYZ9LP6 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 14, 2018

The Project Mars film winners.

Congratulations to the winners of the Project Mars Film Competition Grand Prize, with the video "Rendezvous with Mars"! https://t.co/fBbzcXZjtQ And all winners and finalists are showcased at https://t.co/YZJYGRVBk2 — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) October 14, 2018

God is snippy today

Victorians were weird

Victorian children's books knew what to give the little ones. CANNIBAL COWS. pic.twitter.com/hnFAk6yy2Q — Undine (@HorribleSanity) October 14, 2018

And the herald of the end of all sports. I mean, seriously, when the revolution comes do we really think Arnold will save us all?

Hasta la vista, baby.