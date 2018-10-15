Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Thus endeth the weekend, alas. Welcome to Monday. It’s Global Handwashing Day, so, you know, encourage your friends and colleagues to act like members of an advanced society and not like animals.
In birthdays we have Virgil, Roman poet (70 BC – 19 BC); James Tissot, French painter and illustrator 1836 – 1902); P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (1881 – 1975) and the man who gave us Jeeves and Wooster; and in 1953 Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, and member of The Jackson 5.
Today in history in 1878 The Edison Electric Light Company began operation. In 1888 the “From Hell” letter allegedly sent by Jack the Ripper was received by investigators. It was regarded at the time as possibly authentic among hundreds of hoax letters received at the time. However there is no consensus as to whether it was the real thing and as the ‘Ripper’ was never caught it is destined to remain a mystery.
In 1966 the Black Panther Party was created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. In 1990 Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions. In 1997 the Cassini probe launched from Cape Canaveral on its way to Saturn.
Hili is concerned about keeping up appearances today.
Hili: This window must be washed.
A: It’s not so very dirty yet.
Hili: But in this picture I look like a crying cat.
In Polish:
Hili: To okno trzeba umyć.
Ja: Wcale nie jest jeszcze takie brudne.
Hili: Ale na zdjęciu wyglądam jak zapłakany kot.
From Twitter for your delectation.
Clearly the stairs were out of order
Birthday Candles are hard
A fascinating plant
Amazing photograph of centipede eggs.
A really beautiful time-lapse by Maciej Winiarczyk. You can watch the full video here.
A remarkable video of the clearest ice I’ve ever seen
Watch the cat face
No words for this one.
More cat shenanigans
The Project Mars film winners.
God is snippy today
Victorians were weird
And the herald of the end of all sports. I mean, seriously, when the revolution comes do we really think Arnold will save us all?
Hasta la vista, baby.