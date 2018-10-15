Well, this is absolutely beyond belief. Anna reports that Honey has returned to the pond—and to James. To quote her:
Honey is back and James seems quite happy. I’m concerned about the disgusting film in the pond though. What do you think it is?
Perhaps Billzebub proved too aggressive for her, or she got hungry (she looks a bit thin). I’m not sure what Anna means about the “film” on the pond, but it could be that white stuff on the surface at the top of the first two pictures. Readers?
First, a video of the loving couple reunited, taken by Anna. She is sure from Honey’s behavior and bill markings that it really is her. I’m very pleased.
Three photos:
And so the soap opera continues: As the Pond Turns.
Well, if there’s one thing we know from all James Pond films – he gets the girl in the end.
In the meantime, James may have been a bit shaken, but not stirred.
🙂
What kind of mushy sentimental person am I anyway?? Here I am rejoicing that a duck in Chicago has come back to the pond and her boyfriend and caregiving professor (who is away right now) and his assistant. With all the crappy news I hear (and today’s dreary weather in central PA) I am delighted to be uplifted.
+1
It looks a bit foamy to me, but hard to tell from photos. If it’s foam, here is something I found about that…
“Foam is a common problem in both outdoor and indoor fountains, usually caused by an excess of proteins and other organic compounds left behind by bacteria, plants, or animals. The compounds form a slick layer on the surface, which is then churned up into foam by the splashing water.”
I think it’s called pond scum.
Leave the repubs out of this .
Sorry, could not help myself .
Days of Our Ducks.
The Guiding Pond.
The Edge of Pond.
General Duck Pond.
Maize of Our Lives
In picture 3, the white foam in the background looks like excess organic waste in the water. A lot of duck food not eaten by ducks or turtles? Nothing but a distant guess.
Good grief! Honey’s story is beginning to sound like Madame Bovary, or something. Madame Mallard?
I’m glad for this news, I’ve always thought Honey would come back to James.
Like most (but not all) girls, Honey probably found the bad boy too much after awhile. Bad boys are exciting, sexy and fun at first, but eventually, a girl has come back to reality and to the good duck, James. Might not be as heady as hanging with the fast crowd, but it’s a lot safer, and the food is better.
I think you’re right about that. Hope she learned her lesson.
This is certainly bright news for a Monday!
Took her back, no questions asked?
He should insist she gets tested.
You had mentioned earlier, the pond was fed by a pump. Made some noise you could hear in the video. Maybe recycling the water so if there is some organic items in the water the pump might cause the foaming. Some type of filter might help?
Typical: wife leaves for a while to return and find husband made a mess of the house.
It would be helpful to have a closer up view of the scum or even better a microscopic examination, but this is what I found for whitish pond scum: Microcystis algae can change from white to green and have a gas vescicle that allows them to regulate buoyancy, migrate through the water column and pop up at the surface (can produce a toxin); protozoa, of no real concern; floating pollen if there are any fall pollinating plants around the pond.
Listening carefully to the audio on the video, I’m sure that I can hear duck vocalizations as they circle the food. Not quacks, just duck sounds. I wonder if it’s just James, or both of them? And are they’re usually that vocal when feeding?
Do you think feeding them is preventing them from heading south ?