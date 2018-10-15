Well, this is absolutely beyond belief. Anna reports that Honey has returned to the pond—and to James. To quote her:

Honey is back and James seems quite happy. I’m concerned about the disgusting film in the pond though. What do you think it is?

Perhaps Billzebub proved too aggressive for her, or she got hungry (she looks a bit thin). I’m not sure what Anna means about the “film” on the pond, but it could be that white stuff on the surface at the top of the first two pictures. Readers?

First, a video of the loving couple reunited, taken by Anna. She is sure from Honey’s behavior and bill markings that it really is her. I’m very pleased.

Three photos:

And so the soap opera continues: As the Pond Turns.