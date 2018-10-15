Cambridge University students vote against “Remembrance Sunday”

I was a conscientious objector, but my stand was always that there could be such a thing as “just wars” in which it would not be immoral to fight and kill. One of those just wars was World War II. (I wouldn’t fight in Vietnam because it wasn’t a just war but a useless and meaningless one.
Students at Cambridge University, however, have voted against promoting the “Remembrance Day,” which honors those killed in all British wars, on the grounds that it “glorifies war.” I haven’t time to dissect this, but read the Torygraph at the screenshot, or MetroUK:
Now there is some merit in campaigning against “glorifying war”, or in recognizing the victims of war beyond just dead British soldiers. But this, I think goes beyond that, and, to my mind, at least devalues the sacrifices of the British in the the last just war: World War II. For without those sacrifices, these students would be offering resolutions in German—if they were allowed to offer resolutions at all.
It is a mean spirited form of virtue signaling. I doubt that the same thing will happen in Australia and New Zealand on ANZAC Day.
Honoring the people who enlisted (or were drafted) to fight for your country and died doing it isn’t “glorifying war.” They didn’t choose the war they died in. There’s a reason we have memorials for those who died in wars, regardless of whether or not the war was “just.”
This is reminiscent of the vandals who defaced the Kipling poem because of Kipling’s views on the Empire. The idea is that anything related to something they don’t like must be erased.
Yeah and I don’t think there are missile parades in Britain are there? I know in Canada it’s solemn and when I was a kid awful because they showed us gruesome WWII footage of death camps (What were they thinking? With that, Old Yellar & the Cold War no wonder I grew up riddled with anxiety).
You have to wake up too early in the morning for ANZAC day ceremonies to protest them. 😉
Shades of the King and Country debate: Moved “that this House [the Oxford Union] will in no circumstances fight for its King and Country” (Feb. 9, 1933).
Yes, I agree. Once again, as is usually the case, this opposition to glorification of militarism is nothing new, although since most people think history started ten years after they were born, do not understand this. A very similar debate took place in Britain during the years between World War I and World War II. The most famous one, at least for its time, took place at the Oxford Union on February 9, 1933. As Wikipedia puts it: The motion, “that this House will in no circumstances fight for its King and Country”, was carried by 275 votes to 153.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_King_and_Country_debate
Surprise, surprise! When World War II broke out, attitudes rapidly changed. We must not forget that most college students are immature in their political and other views. The real danger is that some of them never outgrow their immaturity.
Was World War II the last just war that America fought? Perhaps, but I think a case can be made for the Korean intervention. I am sure most citizens of South Korea would think such. I think a case can be made for the first Gulf War, under the leadership of George H.W. Bush.
It was certainly the last declared war.
As a volunteer at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton Ontario, I can say we get a few visitors that suggest the museum glorifies war. But they are a very small minority.
Mostly it helps people realize what those airmen (often family members) went through, a realization that those of the glorification persuasion seem to be sadly missing.
Hey! I was just there this summer to see the Lancaster fly. You guys do good work.
Korea seems to have been a just war. I can think of others.
But your main point is right. Next will they object to Holocaust memorials for glorifying genocide?
How is acknowledging that many people died premature and often horrifying deaths in wars a glorification? Remembering the true cost of war is a good way to reduce the likelihood of future wars.
Yeah, better to just forget all about it and then make all the same mistakes all over again.
Very true. But these things can be turned into jingoistic “dulce et decorum est” exercises, too.
If you look at the poppy used by poppy sellers ,on the black bit in the middle is the name Haig ,all this annual farce does is remember him.
If this Great Britain of ours really cared about it’s returning soldiers it would provide proper pensions for them .
In Martin Middlebrook’s book “The First Day On The Somme “in which he contacted veterans he tells of one out of work ex soldier who had to go before a means test panel ,he says
“There was a fat woman there cuddling a Pekinese ,she said “we all have to pull our belts in a hole or two these days ” .The ex soldier got angry and told her “That bloody dog has had more to eat today than i have ” anyway he overturned the table and got charged with common assault and got three months in jail.
Poppy sales are a major source of income for the Royal British Legion – that’s where the money goes. It is not an “annual farce” sir!
Yes it is ,there should be no need for charity .
Even Germany treats it’s ex soldiers better,i once read that even members of the SS get a state pension .
@Coxill I don’t accept your vague decades-encompassing premise that’s anchored by an anecdote about a 100 year old means test on a Private Kidd who ended up in the Scrubs. That was more than 20 years before we had a welfare state & any form of social insurance. The end of WWI saw millions of ex-forces returning to civilian life & to a land of broken promises. Everyone’s expectations got screwed over in a country limping along in debt & with insufficient jobs to go around. They were promised “Homes Fit For Heroes” & mostly it didn’t happen.
The British armed forces pension scheme TODAY is one of the best public sector schemes – it is a non-contributory defined benefit scheme with a very reasonable “early departure” payment for those who want their money now – that single fact puts it miles ahead of other workplace schemes. That’s the situation now.
If you want to talk about ex-services disability we are an example to the world on the physical disability & rehabilitation side of things, but much less so on the diagnosis & treatment of psychological conditions [you’d have to be a peculiar ex-soldier who has seen war NOT have a condition frankly].
There’s much to be done to reduce homelessness, unemployment & anti-social behaviour [crime, violence, prison numbers] among ex-services personnel. There’s the added problem that ex-soldiers aren’t lauded today – there’s no presumption of respect for service. In these times The Royal British Legion is an essential extra arm that does great work – especially among the elderly ex-forces.
Screwed up the quotes. The first line is Mr Coxhill’s. The second paragraph is mine.
I happen to know of a cemetery near Cambridge that is a very pretty and well kept place. When I was there many years ago while in the service I walked around the place and was very impressed. It was an American cemetery to honor Americans who died in WWII. If you are an American visiting England it is worth a look and if you are in the American military service and stationed in England you should certainly take a look as I did.
Thanks for mentioning that, Randall.
Kind of ironic. If you look this place up on the internet, it was created in the early 50s by the University of Cambridge donating the land, some 30 acres for the cemetery.
Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial ,is the place you mean .
Coxhill:
No. The poppy has never displayed the word “Haig” – it used to have “Haig Fund”, but that stopped 25 years ago!
Since then the ENGLISH poppy has the words “Poppy Appeal” on the black plastic boss. The SCOTTISH poppy also says “Poppy Appeal” today even though Poppyscotland is a member of The Royal British Legion group of charities, and is a trading name of The Earl Haig Fund Scotland. I have no idea of the wording on the Irish, Welsh, NZ, Australian, Canadian poppies – nor the first poppy – the American one.
Canadian plastic poppies are less posh than your poppies and the centre is green. I don’t think it has anything written on it. I always feel sad because every time I get a poppy, I lose it.
Once there was a big uproar because some people put little Canadian flag pins in the centre to hold the poppy on better.
I have not seen the green thing in years. As for losing them … those silly pins. They used to have a little plastic ring as a stopper but they are long gone too. Some sort of latch pin is desperately needed!
Yeah the stopper is needed for sure. It usually pokes me to death in the fingers somehow which I take as a way to remind me that war is way worse than a pin prick. 🙂 Perhaps they changed from green. I always remember them as green.
One solution I’m going to try this year is putting some earring stoppers on the back. They make plastic tubular ones so that might help. Probably will still stick me though.
The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy does a “Tie Tack” version – no pointy pin! Easily adapted for none-tie use I expect. Only 10 CAD
Oh cool, thanks. That would be so much better.
It was a WWI Canadian physician who wrote the poem that inspired the poppy tradition – after witnessing the death of a friend. Though rather mediocre poetry it naturally touched the hearts of a lot of people at the time. I don’t much like the 3rd verse, but I’m thinking on it.
Yes. Every Canadian kid learns that poem and it is read at a lot of Remembrance Day ceremonies.
John McCrae, from Guelph.
I have never in over five decades noticed such a thing on the Canadian poppy. I cannot say though that it ever occurred to me to disassemble it in search of something I can feel smugly outraged by, so I cannot swear to it.
It doesn’t require disassembly – the wording I describe is on display – on the front of the black boss at the centre of the Brit poppy, where [young] passing eyes can all read it.
Fissher ,no H in my surname ,didn’t know that ,as i said haven’t bought one .
If you ask the average Brit ,they know sod all about “The Great War For Civilisation “,yet every year public pressure forces them to wear a poppy .
I thought to qualify for CO status under the applicable US statute and Department of Defense regulation, one had to be opposed to war in any form rather than to object to participation in a specific war.
I just happen to be reviewing a great book about WWI, The Guns of August, Barbara Tuchman. If you read any books on WWI, let this be one of them. Belgium was considered a neutral country and other countries – France, Germany and England had signed up to this fact. The Germans had no respect for this treaty and planned to attack France by going right through Belgium. They even thought it would be helpful if they gave Brussels an Ultimatum of their intentions, basically saying, stand by and let us pass and we won’t kill every last one of you. Belgium had 12 hours to respond, so what do you think they said. They said NO.
What would you say…
If I had known what was coming over the next four years, I might have said yes.
Sounds a bit like what the reactionaries used to say about the French, especially after France declined to participate in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. I used to like to point out to them that, if Lafayette hadn’t’ve had Gen. George Washington’s back at the Battle of Yorktown, they’d all be speaking English today — and not good old American English either, but that fruity “loo, lift, petrol” Pommie stuff, like a common Hugh Grant. 🙂
Oh yeah?! Well if Octavian has lost the Battle of Actium all power would have shifted to the east. No Western dominance at all. I think this would be an interesting alternate history book. It would be funny if the twist was it ended up the same.
Yeah, if Octavian had taken the pipe at Actium, these punk kids at Cambridge would be offering their resolutions in Ptolemaic Greek. 🙂
And if you Grandmother had had Testes ,she would be your Grandfather .
And if Ögedei Khan hadn’t kicked the bucket in 1241, allegedly because of a drinking bout, all of that petty European stuff between Octavian and Mark Anthony would have been a footnote because we’d all have been part of the Greater Mongolian Empire.
It should be said that the modern conception of the French in Anglophone countries: “cheese eating surrender monkeys” is totally unfair when applied to the First World War. The French army bore the brunt of the German assault for more than half the war. In the Battle of the Frontiers – the first major engagement – the French lost 72,000 men in under a week. The entire British army in France at that time was only 90,000.
In the Battle of Verdun, they lost nearly 400,000 men killed or injured and another 200,000 in the Battle of the Somme, which was happening at the same time.
It should be said that the modern conception of the French in Anglophone countries: “cheese eating surrender monkeys” is totally unfair when applied to the First World War. The French army bore the brunt of the German assault for more than half the war. In the Battle of the Frontiers – the first major engagement – the French lost 72,000 men in under a week. The entire British army in France at that time was only 90,000.
Sorry about the double post. Pease delete one.
I suspect that few, if any, veterans of wars think that Remembrance services and poppies glorify war in any way at all. My grandfather certainly never did and he arrived in France in Sept 1914, serving as an artillery officer on the Western Front until Feb 1917 when he became an officer instructor in the UK. Once, he picked up the pieces of his best friend after a shell exploded nearby.
So if his remembering his friend, and all the other men who were killed, was “glorifying” war then the people who think it is should have listened to him during his final illness in the 1970s when his mind returned back over 50 years and was on the Western Front, screaming about “wizz-bangs” and “gas”. PTSD after all that time.
Sherman got it right: “I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, for vengeance, for desolation. War is hell.” My grandfather would have agreed 100%,
I cannot think of any sense in which Remembrance Day glorifies war.
Are we to cancel further performances of Benjamin Britten’s magnificent War Requiem??
The similar Oxford Union debate in 1933, which passed the resolution “that this House will in no circumstances fight for its King and Country”, reflected a mood of gestural pacifism that was also evident in a wing of the Labour Party. Labour’s leader from 1932 to 1935 was George Lansbury, who opposed rearmament in the face of the Fascist threat, and proposed instead unilateral disarmament, the disbanding of the RAF, and the holding of incessant peace conferences. [See his entry in Wiki. Labour is now passing through a phase strangely reminiscent of its 1932-35.]
Labour came to its senses in 1935, and Lansbury resigned as Party leader. Afterward, he remained in Parliament, welcomed the 1938 Munich Agreement enthusiastically, and devoted himself to personal meetings he held with Mussolini and Hitler, in the hope of converting them to Christian Pacifism. These efforts of Lansbury’s did not exactly achieve success, but they did provide him with material for the book “My Quest for Peace”.
We should not forget that this November Remembrance is the 100th anniversary of the WW1 armistice.
My grandfather served in both WW1 and WW2 and lost his life in WW2 when his armed cruiser HMS Forfar was torpedoed by a German submarine off Ireland on its way to protect a convoy from Canada.
My father served in WW2 on arctic convoy protection duties and other conflicts after WW2 in the RN.
I served in the RAF from 1961 through various overseas troubles and the cold war.
We were all volunteers, none of us conscripted and I am not ashamed of my families military heritage which is lengthy.
I shall attend the remembrance parade here in Bedford Nova Scotia Canada and I will remember my family and friends who I lost defending their country and my chosen country Canada.
These students are lucky to have their youth untouched by conflict and I played my part in this good fortune and I am ashamed for them. Here in Canada I am recognised as a veteran and proud of it.
Lest we should forget.
“Harry Leslie Smith, a 92-year-old World War Two RAF veteran, has not worn a poppy since 2013 because he believes “the spirit of my generation has been hijacked” by latter-day politicians to “sell dubious wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-34720464
I once saw an interview with a pilot in the British Air Force who had participated int he fire-bombing of Germany. Horrified by the whole thing, he reflected that there is no such thing as a just war, but there can be such a thing as a war for just causes.