Zagreb, Day 1

I’ve been busy sightseeing (that includes eating), the weather is absolutely gorgeous, and I’ve been having a lot of fun. First, where I’m located: in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia (right edge of photo in the middle). Italy, Austria, and Slovenia are right next door.

Yesterday included several large meals (not including the breakfast buffet in the hotel), and dinner last night as well as lunch today (Sunday) will appear in the next installment. The day began with my new friend Darko Polšek (a professor of Ethnology and Cultural Anthropology at the University of Zagreb) showing me around the center of the Old Town. This is a lovely city that was barely touched during the Second world War.

On Saturday there’s a big market, which runs every day but is busiest on the weekend. Flowers:

A stall that sold almost nothing but dried figs:

The cheeses of Croatia, which, as Anthony Bourdain discovered, are superb:

Honey and olive oil are big local products:

Peppers are ubiquitous in the Balkans, and so here; I’ve already eaten them several times:

Fresh dates for sale (the unit of currency is the Croatian kuna, worth about sixteen U.S. cents), so these dates are about $6.50 per kilo:

The fish market is busiest on Friday (this is, after all, a Catholic country), but was humming on Saturday as well:

I don’t know the species:

Zagreb Cathedral, described by Wikipedia as. .

. . . a Roman Catholic institution and not only the tallest building in Croatia but also the most monumental sacral building in Gothic style southeast of the Alps. It is dedicated to the Assumption of Mary and to kings Saint Stephen and Saint Ladislaus. The cathedral is typically Gothic, as is its sacristy, which is of great architectural value. Its prominent spires are considered to be landmarks as they are visible from most parts of the city.

It was rebuilt in the 13th century after being destroyed by the Mongols; it was again rebuilt after being largely destroyed by an earthquake in 1880.

Some local priests or monks or whoever wears these kind of frocks:

The “upper town”, part of Old Town, is located atop a small hill; there sits the government offices and other interesting sights. Note the sight indicated third from the bottom:

Yes, it’s the famous Museum of Broken Relationships, wherein resides the residua of failed marriages, betrothals, and other unsuccessful romantic entanglements. This is one place I will definitely be visiting. Here’s the entrance, and you can read more about it at the Wikipedia link above. I will report further after my visit:

An icon in the alleyway, where a mother and daughter kneeled to pray:

St. Mark’s Church, built in the 13th century and altered in the 14th. The tiled roofs are more recent, and represent the coat of arms of Zagreb (the white castle) and Croatia (the partly checkered shield to the left):

I’m told this is the world’s shortest funicular, which must take about one minute to ascend. It runs between the upper and lower parts of Old Town and costs one tram ticket to ride (trams are the public transport in Old Town):

Lunchtime at this traditional restaurant:

My lunch started with paški, a famous sheep cheese from the Adriatic island of Pag. I’m told the island is bare and small, and so the sheep graze on salty and fragrant herbs. (Thanks to Pavel for getting the food names for me.)

My main course: vješalica: pork rolls filled with melted cheese and wrapped with bacon. Note that peppers are in both courses.

. . . washed down with a local brew. The beer is very good here. I’m limiting myself as far as possible to traditional Croatian food and local beer, although Croatian food overlaps heavily with other Balkan cuisines like Serbian. Beers come in 0.3 and 0.5 liters; I favor the latter, of course.

A view over the lower town and the cathedral:

The next two photos are by Darko. The first is by a government building, and the last word on the sign is the Croatian word for “Croatia,” (“Hrvatske”), which I am totally unable to pronounce (the “r” is rolled”).

And a selfie with Darko and me:

More photos and tales tomorrow, including our visit to the Neanderthal Museum and two more excellent meals.