Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s the birthday of Marie of Anjou (1404 –1463) wife of King Charles VII and regent in his absence. She had 14 children (dear God); Other notables’ birthdays are E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (1894 -1962); Cliff Richard (1940), English singer-songwriter and actor; Craig Venter (1946), American biologist, geneticist, and academic; and Usher (1978), American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor.

The musical offerings are this one from way back, when musicals and movies were charmingly naive.

I’m somewhat under-educated on Mr Usher’s oeuvre, this one is melodious enough for a Sunday morning.

In history today all the way back in 1066 the Norman conquest of England was underway: during the Battle of Hastings the Norman forces of William the Conqueror defeated the English army and killed King Harold II of England. In 1656 Massachusetts enacted the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Wikipedia notes: “The marriage of church-and-state in Puritanism makes them regard the Quakers as spiritually apostate and politically subversive”.

In 1908 the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, to win the World Series; they didn’t win it again til 2016. In 1926 the children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, was published. In 1979 the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights on Washington, D.C. was held, advocating for equal civil rights.

Hili is being very enigmatical today. But she is quite correct.

Hili: Everything has to be checked. A: Why? Hili: Too many illusions are hanging around.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszystko trzeba sprawdzać.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Za dużo iluzji się tu kręci.

When the world will not cooperate with you.

When the world will not cooperate with you.

I know we are living in the future, but I am not sure the world needs this. Couldn't we just get hoverboards? (I bet Douglas Adams would be kicking himself for not dreaming up this an an alternative plot for Hotblack Desiato). Amy Winehouse's family announced that the late-singer will go on tour as a hologram. Fans are debating the idea.

A fine fossil. The tweet author also added “The eater is Mioplosus Labracoides, an early- to mid-Eocene fish. The eatee is Knightia Eocaena, the state fossil of Wyoming, related to herrings and sardines.”

He died doing what he loved.

Kundt's Tube: 👂All sound is caused by vibrations and travels through matter as pressure waves 👂In the absence of a medium of transmission, such as in the vacuum of space, sound cannot travel 👂Sound travels as a longitudinal wave (the matter affected moves along the wave)

Because everything sucks, please enjoy this dad making a roller coaster out of a laundry basket.

Because everything sucks, please enjoy this dad making a roller coaster out of a laundry basket.

If J. Michael Straczynski ‏ says it, then it’s true.

Optical illusion 3D painting titled

There is nothing better than a cow cuddle

What an incredible jump. I honestly wouldn't have thought it possible.