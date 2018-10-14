Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
It’s the birthday of Marie of Anjou (1404 –1463) wife of King Charles VII and regent in his absence. She had 14 children (dear God); Other notables’ birthdays are E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (1894 -1962); Cliff Richard (1940), English singer-songwriter and actor; Craig Venter (1946), American biologist, geneticist, and academic; and Usher (1978), American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor.
The musical offerings are this one from way back, when musicals and movies were charmingly naive.
I’m somewhat under-educated on Mr Usher’s oeuvre, this one is melodious enough for a Sunday morning.
In history today all the way back in 1066 the Norman conquest of England was underway: during the Battle of Hastings the Norman forces of William the Conqueror defeated the English army and killed King Harold II of England. In 1656 Massachusetts enacted the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Wikipedia notes: “The marriage of church-and-state in Puritanism makes them regard the Quakers as spiritually apostate and politically subversive”.
In 1908 the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, to win the World Series; they didn’t win it again til 2016. In 1926 the children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, was published. In 1979 the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights on Washington, D.C. was held, advocating for equal civil rights.
And now on to business.
Hili is being very enigmatical today. But she is quite correct.
Hili: Everything has to be checked.A: Why?Hili: Too many illusions are hanging around.
Hili: Wszystko trzeba sprawdzać.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Za dużo iluzji się tu kręci.
I know we are living in the future, but I am not sure the world needs this. Couldn’t we just get hoverboards? (I bet Douglas Adams would be kicking himself for not dreaming up this an an alternative plot for Hotblack Desiato).
A fine fossil. The tweet author also added “The eater is Mioplosus Labracoides, an early- to mid-Eocene fish. The eatee is Knightia Eocaena, the state fossil of Wyoming, related to herrings and sardines.”
And this is a dad in action
Angry Australians
If J. Michael Straczynski says it, then it’s true.
An optical illusion
Cow gets scritches
Finally, one step for man, etc…
Ah, Hotblack Desiato, spending a year dead for tax reasons.
I’ve always suspected Disaster Area was modelled on Pink Floyd, if for no reason other than that he was invited to play at a Pink Floyd concert on his 42nd birthday.
Quite right that Adams would have loved the Winehouse’s hologram idea.
Sorry, for “he” read Doug Adams, of course. Apologies for being even more obscure than usual 😦
Well I never had the honour of meeting him, but I don’t think he would have loved it. I think he would have regarded it as more evidence that the World is at least as bonkers as the one in his book.
I think the following is apposite.
Those laws made being a Quaker a hanging offense, as in the famous case of Mary Dyer, the Quaker mother of eight who was hanged in Boston after refusing to renounce her Quakerism before the colonial governor.
C’mon–Australia, where nearly every cold-blooded animal is venomous or vicious and can eat you or kill you (or so it seems). In Australia, _every day_ is Halloween!
And don’t mess with the poison-spur male platypuses, either!
I’d always heard Cliff Richards referred to as “the English Elvis,” but from that clip he seems more like the English Frankie Avalon.
Oh, that three dimensional optical illusion is wonderful! What a pleasure!