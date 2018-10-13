Should I start a GoFundMe?

Reader Amy called my attention to this awesome product from The Ozark Source. Somehow I can’t justify spending the dosh on it, but oy, is it awesome!

This is too menial a task to call the duck “James,” but “Billzebub” fits it nicely.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    Is this to be set up at the pond?

  2. Frank Bath
    Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    It sure beats Toilet Duck.

  3. phoffman56
    Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Why not a GoFundMe for moving that (actual) duck out of his puddle and into the ‘mainland’ of New Zealand, or elsewhere?

    Maybe you’d get enough to move him(?) to Canada, somewhere off-limits for the hunters. But a mate there? Likely not, but then maybe get a whole new duck species. (Not likely!)

  4. mordacious1
    Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    (Sorry-I can’t help myself)

    Is that what one uses to wipe one’s quack?

    • Glenda Palmer
      Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

      😆😊

  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 13, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    Rivers Edge Products, Minnesota who are the supplier also do these two products below. You could get a discount for a bigger order:


    Classy stuff – the Milan & London decor market leaders will be taking notes! 🙂

