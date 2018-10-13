Should I start a GoFundMe?

Reader Amy called my attention to this awesome product from The Ozark Source. Somehow I can’t justify spending the dosh on it, but oy, is it awesome!
This is too menial a task to call the duck “James,” but “Billzebub” fits it nicely.
Reader Amy called my attention to this awesome product from The Ozark Source. Somehow I can’t justify spending the dosh on it, but oy, is it awesome!
This is too menial a task to call the duck “James,” but “Billzebub” fits it nicely.
Is this to be set up at the pond?
It sure beats Toilet Duck.
Why not a GoFundMe for moving that (actual) duck out of his puddle and into the ‘mainland’ of New Zealand, or elsewhere?
Maybe you’d get enough to move him(?) to Canada, somewhere off-limits for the hunters. But a mate there? Likely not, but then maybe get a whole new duck species. (Not likely!)
(Sorry-I can’t help myself)
Is that what one uses to wipe one’s quack?
😆😊
Rivers Edge Products, Minnesota who are the supplier also do these two products below. You could get a discount for a bigger order:
Classy stuff – the Milan & London decor market leaders will be taking notes! 🙂