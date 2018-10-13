Saturday: Hili dialogue (& a Leon monologue)

by Grania

Good morning! Enjoy the start to your weekend.

Today is the birthday of UK PM Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), Sacha Baron Cohen (1971) creator of Ali G and Borat, Christopher Judge (1964), American actor and producer, A.K.A. Teal’c on SG1.

Sacha can also sing, here he is Mr Pirelli the fake Italian barber in the Tim Burton adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Today in 1908 suffragette Margaret Travers Symons burst into the UK parliament and became the first woman to speak there. In 1892 Edward Emerson Barnard discovered D/1892 T1, the first comet discovered by photographic means. In 2010 The mining accident in Copiapó, Chile came to an end as all 33 miners made it to the surface after surviving 69 days underground.

Hili is casting dreadful aspersions on artists this morning.

Hili: This chair was not made with cats in mind. A: No. Hili: It must have been an artist who designed it.

In Polish:

Hili: Ten fotel nie był robiony z myślą o kotach.

Ja: Nie.

Hili: Pewnie jakiś artysta to wymyślił.

Leon, who is enjoying a Japanese cat’s snack.

Leon: I will have a bit before going back to hunting.

From Twitter this morning:

The provenance of this one one is hard to pin down, some sources say Albania, others say Germany, and it may in fact be a spooked herd of sheep who suddenly went for their shepherd. (Do not quote the Daily Mail article to me, the news they print is so fake that if they get anything right it is almost certainly unintentional.)

When you lied on your CV to get the shepherd job. pic.twitter.com/znC4MVvhqY — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) July 26, 2017

A less harrowing Ovis aries experience

I think I stumbled across some fairy lambs… pic.twitter.com/H9L8jqPyzG — Irish Archaeology (@irarchaeology) October 12, 2018

And another. Yesterday must have been Day of the Sheep or something.

Rural Dictionary entry. "Woolabomb": to be comprehensively upstaged in a photograph of oneself by a sociable sheep. pic.twitter.com/eWjHW8bsGI — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) March 18, 2016

And just in case you think you are safe at home in a no-sheep zone

I LIVE WITH A TINY PREDATOR (sorry for my shriek) pic.twitter.com/nOjzbH5Pwf — Summer (@summer95) October 11, 2018

Turning the tables

If I’ve watched this once, I’ve watched this 30 times today. Just watch the cat’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/Cq2gdmbTTR — ⚜️ Princess Markgaret ⚜️ (@ScaredOfTheMark) October 12, 2018

Possibly the first cat photo.

Possibly the first cat photograph to exist, taken in approximately the 1880’s.

Since the 1880’s, several more cat photographs have been taken.#Caturday pic.twitter.com/5uq6T3ubKN — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 13, 2018

We need to do something about the state of littering on beaches everywhere

This has to stop happening 🐢 pic.twitter.com/a7fsLF91zF — The Dodo (@dodo) October 10, 2018

Peekaboo

Everything's terrible, so here's a cockatiel playing peekaboo 🐦 📽️: squeakybeeper pic.twitter.com/OXRONxwlsf — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 12, 2018

Actually, I’d never heard this one, but if you have – it isn’t true.

This story is wild. https://t.co/mf5odw7uaW — Dr. Audra J. Wolfe (@ColdWarScience) October 12, 2018

And a whole thread on Stanley the Cat’s time-observation hypothesis.

How Cats Know What Day of the Week it is — A Theory A few years ago, I had a cat. His name was Stanley, after Kubrick, and I loved him. He died, and I was heartbroken. One of the many interesting things about him was that he always seemed to know what day of the week it was. pic.twitter.com/ortNLdYY0G — Fraser Lovatt (@fraserlovatt) October 11, 2018

An inter-species love story

This horse had never been ridden before, and this shelter cat had never had any friends — but as soon as they met, the cat jumped on the horse's back and started riding him everywhere! pic.twitter.com/wuvyncss7v — The Dodo (@dodo) October 11, 2018

We really need to sort out human-robot relations before these guys gain sentience. Afterwards, it will be too late.

Don't look now, but @BostonDynamics' robot Atlas is back. And now it can do parkour. pic.twitter.com/bfizhHNLKZ — WIRED (@WIRED) October 11, 2018

Don’t do this. (Well, also don’t punch in your password for anything in front of a recording camera).

lmao Kanye's iPhone password is 000000 pic.twitter.com/mEM5Tjq0po — Del Slappo (@misterjamo) October 11, 2018

And finally a travel advisory

Hat-tip: Matthew, Heather