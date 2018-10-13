Rutgers cancels free-speech lecture because of “Islamophobia”

Rutgers, a high-quality university in New Jersey, is proving itself to be one of the more censorious and Authoritarian Leftist campuses in America. Now it’s canceled yet another speech by someone who might have offended the campus community, Lisa Daftari.

Click on the screenshot to read the story from Mediaite, which I think leans toward the left (you can also find the story on various Rightish websites, of course):

Part of the Mediaite report:

Fox News contributor Lisa Daftari had a speaking engagement cancelled on her by Rutgers University. Daftari, a Middle East and counterterrorism analyst who was a graduate from Rutgers and an Iranian Jew, was scheduled to speak on “Radicalism on College Campuses,” which would put focus on free speech on college campuses. However, a student-led petition accused her of Islamophobia, citing this remark she said to the Heritage Foundation as a “small sample of harmful rhetoric.” “Islamic terror takes its guidance and teachings from the Quran, which is Sharia law.”

Well, that statement happens to be true. If it’s harmful, my response would be, “Are you harmed by the truth? If so, too bad for you! And you have no right not to be offended, especially on a campus.”

More from Mediaite:

Rutgers’ associate director of public and media relations Neal Buccino told the Jewish Journal that they “postponed” the event, saying the university “will continue to go forward on events that reflect a wide variety of perspectives.”

Mr. Buccino (contact information here) will hear from me. Look that his weaselly statement!

I wouldn’t doubt that Muslim student organizations were behind the petition to deplatform Daftari, especially because that petition was started by one Adeel Ahmed.

Part of the Islamist playbook, which has proven remarkably effective among Leftists and credulous college students, is to prevent criticism of Islam by labeling its critics “Islamophobes” or “racists”. It worked in this case, but we need to stand up against the censorship of criticism, especially against religion, which tries mightily not to answer criticism, but to prevent it.

I’ve just writen Neal Buccino, to wit:

Dear Mr. Buccino, I read with dismay your statement on the cancellation/postponement (which is it?) of Lisa Daftari’s talk on Islam and free speech. If Rutgers values a diversity of opinion, as you claim, why do you allow your campus to censor a critic of Islam (not of Muslims, but of a religious ideology)? Do you think that the true statement that ISIS justifies its actions using the Qur’an, the basis of sharia law, should be suppressed at Rutgers? If so, I’d like to know why. I consider myself a liberal, but also a free speech advocate; and I’m appalled that your university is deplatforming an already-invited speaker and that you have issued an ambiguous statement supporting free speech but at the same time implicitly saying it’s ok to censor a speaker. Please let me know what is behind Rutgers’s action, and whether you intend to host Ms. Daftari in the future. What is most distressing is that this censorship was the action of your own university. Universities are supposed to be venues of free speech, to which you pay lip service while at the same time denigrating it. Cordially,

Jerry Coyne Professor Emeritus

Department of Ecology and Evolution

The University of Chicago

I also sent a copy to Rutgers’s President, Robert Barchi. Any bets on whether either of them replies, or replies with a substantive answer?

