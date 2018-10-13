My interview in Croatia(n)

The Croatian journalist Nenad Jarić Dauenhauer, who I’m told is the premier science journalist in the country, interviewed me on Skype about ten days ago, and we had a nice 1.5-hour talk about matters diverse. Nenad, a nonbeliever, asked some good questions, and I really enjoyed the interview. He wrote it up and it was published today in Index HR, a popular Croatian news site.

And yes, I was alarmed, for religious (i.e., Catholic) education during classroom hours is a regular feature of Croatian public schools, with about 92% of kids taking this class. (Students don’t want to be apostates who opt out and sit alone in a room while their peers study Jesus.)

That’s unconscionable in a country that’s supposed to be secular. But Croatia is proving more religious than I assumed, especially for a country that not so long ago was under Communist domination.

Nenad added some data on the religiosity of Croatia (high) and on the percentage of citizens who accept evolution by natural selection (44%; higher than the 19% of Americans who accept naturalistic evolution—but of course the answers depend on how the questions are asked).

However, only 10% of Croatians accept evolution as occurring “under the guidance of a supreme being”, and one could compare that to the 39% of Americans who are theistic evolutionists (evolution occurred but was guided by God); another 39% of Americans are Biblical, young-earth creationists.

Nenad added this, which I solipsistically include: “[The interview] is one of the most popular on my web site Index today. Also many of my friends liked it very much.” It is the longest interview he’s ever published but, as he said, he “had no heart to cram.”

Thanks to Nenad for a fun time and for the publicity.