New evidence that Jamal Khashoggi tortured and killed by Saudis

Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Turkish consulate in Istanbul a week ago, seeking permission to divorce his first wife so he could marry his Turkish fiancée. He never came out. It’s possible, and now likely, that he was tortured and murdered by the Saudis for criticizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a nasty piece of work who pretends to be modernizing his country.
As CNN reports below, Khashoggi’s Apple watch may have given a clue to his fate (click on screenshot), though CNN could not verify the Turkish story:
CNN:
Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have recorded his own death, a Turkish newspaper reported Saturday morning.
Khashoggi turned on the recording function of his Apple Watch before walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 , according to Sabah newspaper.
The moments of his “interrogation, torture and killing were audio recorded and sent to both his phone and to iCloud,” the pro-government, privately owned newspaper paper reported. The Turkish newspaper said conversations of the men involved in the reported assassination were recorded.
Security forces leading the investigation found the audio file inside the phone Khasshoggi left with his fiancé, according to Sabah.
Upon noticing the watch, Sabah reports, Khashoggi’s assailants tried to unlock the Apple Watch with multiple password attempts, ultimately using Khashoggi’s fingerprint to unlock the smart watch. They were successful in deleting only some of the files, Sabah reported.
However, on its website, Apple does not list fingerprint verification as one of the Apple Watch’s capabilities. A representative from the company confirmed to CNN the watches do not have the feature.
It was not immediately clear whether it would have been technically feasible for Khashoggi’s Apple phone to transfer audio to his phone, which he had given to his fiancee before entering the consulate.
CNN cannot independently verify Sabah report and is seeking comment from both Saudi and Turkish officials.
The Saudis deny any hand in the killing, despite the arrival of two planes filled with Saudis that arrived before Khashoggi disappeared and left shortly afterwards. The Saudi government claims that Khashoggi left the consulate, but there’s no record of that. And the U.S. has some intercepted transmissions from Saudi officials proving that they planned to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia to “detain” (aka kill) him.
My bet is that he never shows up again, as the Saudis probably killed him. And the U.S. should condemn his disappearance as strongly as possible and get out of bed with this odious regime. U.S. companies like CNN are already pulling out of Saudi meetings and conferences, but, as usual, the U.S. is going on with diplomatic relations.
Here’s a video of the news:
The Apple Watch story has to be taken with skepticism for a variety of reasons.
https://techcrunch.com/2018/10/11/missing-saudi-journalist-jamal-khashoggi-apple-watch/
My guess is that it’s a clumsy attempt by Turkey to cover up it’s surveillance capability.
That is my guess too. I bet embassies in Turkey have got more bugs than a rain forest.
Ditto. The Turks, by putting the blame on an Apple watch, avoid a passel of problems.
Yeah, there’s good reason to doubt Turkey’s “lone timepiece” theory on this.
Prediction – there will be a lot of shouting and posturing for a time but nothing will change. After the fuss dies down (as soon as something shiny comes along to distract us) it will be back to business as usual. The Sauds are VERY rich and money ALWAYS prevails. The US -as well as most of the West- will be kissing their behinds again in short order.
RIP Mr. Khoshoggi
Correct. It’s worth mentioning that Trump has strong business relations with the Saudis going back decades.
The US did absolutely nothing when multiple Saudi nationals hijacked airliners and crashed them into three buildings and a field, killing almost 3000, why would the US do anything about a single non-US murder? No, their oil and their military weapons purchases matter much more to our government than the lives of our citizens, never mind a single Saudi journalist.
Yep
Recently, the Saudis blew up a schoolbus full of Yemeni children with a bomb supplied by the US, and the Trump admin said nothing of consequence.
Your comparison simply does not hold up here. Those terrorists were from Saudi Arabia but there was not direct connection of any type from the Saudi govt. to the terrorism and their action. In this current case, the Saudi govt. leader is directly responsible for killing Khashoggi. So your connection holds no water.
Why are you so cynical? Of course there will be consequences for the Saudis. Just as soon as they run out of oil or we move away from a petroleum based economy.
Of course the West should go -and could already have gone- completely solar for its energy needs.
It would have been a great victory in the war against Islamic fundamentalism
This is a case where “doing nothing” actually isn’t the easy way out. The Bush Admin had a comparatively easy time of covering up the Saudi government’s complicity in 9/11. It will take some Herculean effort by Trump to deny the link in this instance, and if he’s not done anything by election day this WILL be a critical issue for voters.
This Apple Watch story seems like a distraction of some sort. The recording part isn’t a feature if the work but here are 3rd party apps for it. The way it’s reported like it’s something the watch does natively, alone, makes me suspicious of the reporting.
Sanctions should already be happening and full condemnation of Trump and his boy for what they have done so far. The way a normal U.S. govt. would handle this is full on sanctions with the understanding they might consider lifting them if the Saudi’s produce the missing journalist. Trump already likely has the evidence of what happened from the Turks and is also lying about that.
This is where Trump’s business interests come right up against U.S. policy, not to mention moral character, which totally escapes Trump.
Have to disagree with you on this one, Randall. Previous admins would have done what Trump will now do – after some vocal faux-outrage, it will quietly disappear from government concerns and the headlines. The Saudis funded and supported the 9/11 attacks fercryinoutload. Nearly 3000 dead Americans weren’t enough to get either of the pre-Trump administrations to do anything to the Saudis, other than bend over the desk in the Oval Office and squeal like a pig.
Your connections as I said above simple are not there. If the planning and actions to do the 9/11 attacks could have been tied to the govt. of Saudi Arabia, action would have been taken. Now if you want to provide this direct connection and show that the Saudi govt. did the 9/ll attack, please do. But I suggest you are just blowing smoke.
Always pleasant to converse with you, Randall. Two things, then I’m off for the day so I will blow only a bit more smoke.
First, I stand by my contention that no previous admin would have done anything different to what Trump’s will do now – the Saudis are just too rich for that.
Second – it beggars belief that the Saudi royal family (which is the Saudi government – you do know it’s not a democracy, right?) had no role in Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda. They got away with it because we didn’t want to look to closely. Bad for business, you know. Besides, there was that boogie man Saddam who had to be gotten rid of.
I had to go back and check after reading your comments to make sure I have not logged on to one of the many conservative right wing sites we know so well. No, it is Jerry Coyne’s site, where we believe in science and evidence. We also hear about some on the far left that have gone off the rails about free speech and other strange opinions that make them seem as bad as the far right.
I do not like conspiracy theory that much so maybe I will see it some time in a movie. Did you ever hear of the 9/11 commission report completed just a few years after the event. I sure did not read all of it, as it was kind of long. Something like 1200 people in 10 countries were interviewed. Anyway, there was no evidence of direct connection to the Saudi govt. there, maybe the national inquirer?
You can have all the opinions you want but there are only one set of facts. I kind of go this way on other subjects as well, such as sexual harassment…opinions just don’t get it for me.
tRump jr has already put out tweets that Khashoggi was a terrorist sympathizer, according to CNN. What better way to not do anything about this murder than smear the victim’s reputation? Not that tRump would give a sh!t about a government murdering an “enemy of the people”, even one who is an “enemy” of another country. Hell, nobody in government bats an eye when Russia (frequently) does it. Nothing is done when Russia poisons expats in the U.K. (beyond a few harrumphs) so why hold the Saudis to a higher (very low) standard?
The list of countries we do business who have murdered journalists and other innocents they consider their enemy is pretty long. China and Russia are at the top of the list. I am not exuding the Saudi’s. We should have cut them off in 2002 after the World Trade Center attack.
As said already above. I am a little surprised there are a couple people here who think the Saudi government was either behind or complacent about the 9/11 attacks.
For one thing it makes no sense. What would be in it for them?
Nothing in the Middle East makes any sense. Not from our point of view and perspective That is why we should stay out of there. We should not be trying to manage the Middle East.
I beg to disagree: a lot in the Middle East makes a lot of sense. The reason we should stay out of there and not try to manage the Middle East is not that nothing there makes sense, but that our policies make little sense (does that make sense? 🙂 )
I think the best basis, a starting point, for any policy regarding the Middle East (by far) is getting rid of our addiction to oil. Which can (could have been) be done at a fraction of the cost of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
That would be a good start. Did you see the UN report on climate change that was released Monday. It is pretty sobering and gives lots of reasons to quit using oil. If we don’t casks drastic changes our grandchildren are in for some serious problems.
No direct connect I agree. But there was enough other evidence of involvement with their citizens and groups under their control. The funds were coming from the Saudi. There were tools and assets they could have used that they were not doing.
Far as Donald Trump is concerned Jamal Khashoggi is just a malcontent with a funny name from a shithole country working for Jeff Bezos’s fake newspaper. Who gives a damn if he disappears?
The Trump administration has sent a clear signal to depots around the world that human-rights violations don’t matter — that how they deal with dissidents is their own business, of no concern to the United States.
Trump’s immediate reaction to Kashoggi’s disappearance was that, whatever happened to him, we can’t let it interfere with the Saudis’ purchase of “our big, beautiful American weapons” (some of which are now being deployed by the Saudis against innocent civilians in Yemen). The real question, however, is what are Donald Trump’s own personal financial ties to the Saudi royal family that make them all so cozy, and make Trump so loath to cross them. This we don’t know, since Trump (unlike every other US president going back to Nixon) has refused to disclose his tax returns — because, you know, “audits.”
I suspect there is much more known about the ties to Saudi than you think. Trump himself has stated some of them and his son in law got a 100 million loan from the Saudi’s. Mueller most likely has all of his taxes and very likely the attorney general of New York has a great deal of them and his financial ties. She is investigating the whole family.
There’s enough in the public record to know that Trump has deep and long-standing financial ties to the Saudi royals. But the American public is entitled to full transparency regarding their president’s potential financial conflicts-of-interests — and this we are by no means receiving.
The 1) premeditated murder (and it is that unless SA can produce a living Kashoggi) 2) of an adversary who is a private citizen 3) on direct orders from a head of state 4) by employees of that state, which is apparently what happened under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is unacceptable anyplace that claims to operate under the rules of law. The lack of action is tantamount to the abandonment of law.
Do you apply the same standards to the Russians and the Chinese.
“The lack of action is tantamount to the abandonment of law.”
Sadly, just one more incident where America and this administration has abandoned law. Nothing new…move along.
What you said.
If the the US and the West were to dump Saudi Arabia I’m sure Russia or China would be right there.
Are you suggesting we let Saudi Arabia slide on the Khashoggi assassination, for fear that the Saudis will cozy up to (and start buying weapons from) someone else?
Donald Trump is the guy who, on the campaign trail, refused to take the use of nuclear weapons off the table, even against our European allies. Yet, here, first thing out of Trump’s mouth is a pledge to the Saudis that their $110 billion weapons deal is still solid, even before they’ve fessed up to anything. While running for office, Trump billed himself as the great negotiator — Art of the Schlemiel is more like it, you ask me.
We know DT is amoral and the death of a journalist doesn’t disturb him. However, it is depressing to think that previous administrations of both parties have had close relations with the Saudis while they have presided over egregious human rights violations.
The Bush family was especially close the the Saudi royals.
They all do what we let them get away with, you know, the American voter. Does anyone here not see the connection. Also, because others did bad stuff in the past is no reason to give it yet another pass today.
It’s like the kid who gets caught by his mom doing something wrong. What is first out of his mouth – well everyone else does it.
I agree. I did not post the comment in order to excuse Trump or anyone else.
Yes, it is an old story that successive US governments refuse to apply the most elementary liberal standards to the Saudi pre-medieval, theocratic police state. Let me point out another equivalent dereliction. The Left often rails against the US/Saudi connection, but has there ever been a whisper of boycotting Saudi academia? Has the Middle Eastern Studies Association ever said “boo” about the behaviour of the Saudi monarchy? Come to think of it, have Georgetown and Harvard universities ever breathed a critical word about the Kingdom which is the source of the $20 million endowments each institution enjoys from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal?
…Turkish consulate in Istanbul”…”
Professor, I’m pretty sure that you mean the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
There’s an orgy of religion and Trump-fluffing happening on tv right now, regarding the pastor released by Turkey.
Here is the deal with Khahoggi. Trump may not have much to say about it.
A group of Senators have already triggered the Magninsky Act. This means, if they did what we know they did, things will be happening automatically whether Trump likes it or not.
I guess he does not have anymore yachts to sell to them but the $270,000 they spent in the Trump hotel while lobbying does make a difference.