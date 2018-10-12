Ripoffs for Apple repairs

All the repairs I’ve had done on Apple computers were under my extended AppleCare packages, but I have to admit that things haven’t been perfect (my last computer had a broken microphone, and since it’s a huge desktop computer they sent a guy out, who came three times before he gave up and I got a new computer). But I had no idea they had some reputation for ripping off the paying customer.

I found this video online, so I can’t vouch for this as a general practice of the “genius bar” (oy, I hate that term!), but I wish I had this guy in California fixing my computer.

If you’ve had bad (or good) experiences with Apple repairs, put them in the comments. In general I’m very happy with Apple products. They’re not cheap, but I rarely have anything go wrong. And I always purchased AppleCare (or rather my grants and department did).