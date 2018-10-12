Ripoffs for Apple repairs

All the repairs I’ve had done on Apple computers were under my extended AppleCare packages, but I have to admit that things haven’t been perfect (my last computer had a broken microphone, and since it’s a huge desktop computer they sent a guy out, who came three times before he gave up and I got a new computer). But I had no idea they had some reputation for ripping off the paying customer.
I found this video online, so I can’t vouch for this as a general practice of the “genius bar” (oy, I hate that term!), but I wish I had this guy in California fixing my computer.
If you’ve had bad (or good) experiences with Apple repairs, put them in the comments. In general I’m very happy with Apple products. They’re not cheap, but I rarely have anything go wrong. And I always purchased AppleCare (or rather my grants and department did).
The battery in my four year old iPad went bad and Apple gave me a brand new iPad for $99 (the same version as the old one). I think this is a terrific deal – my iPad was FOUR years old. I guess battery replacement is quite tricky and this transaction is cost effective for them. The Apple service tech helped me to transfer all my data from the old iPad to the new in a very patient and friendly manner. I also had a good experience with Apple a few years ago when the video card in my Mac desktop went bad – the service was awesome and the charge for replacement minimal.
I had a video card in a Mac Pro tower go out, and they didn’t send someone out,I had to haul it to an Apple Store in a mall 30 miles away. Then they replaced a second part without my authorization and wanted to charge me for both at an exorbitant price. They finally relented when I argued that I’d never authorized the second part. Still, the charge was hefty.
I’ve had nothing but excellent assistance when my Apple products have had issues. When my MacBook stopped charging, they examined it and gave me a new (free) charging cord. When my second MacBook crashed, they spent over two hours over the phone with me to get it working again, and when I asked about replacing the little rubber feet under my first MacBook they (quietly) informed me of the price ($$) and with a hint and a nudge that it wasn’t worth it rather than screw me over. Perhaps the store I visited in KC Mo are just nicer, or perhaps I elicit pity? No idea but I’ll never purchase anything else if I can help it.
Those little feet sure do come off. There is a lot of info online about how to replace them via feet from Amazon and elsewhere. I have not bothered.
Last year I had to take my Macbook Pro in for repairs at the genius bar. They were quick and it was free, when I thought they were going to at least charge me for their time. They would not tell me what they did, though. Apparently that is to be kept secret.
I bought my MacBook Pro in 2012. Since then I’ve had a new battery, the hard drive moved to solid state and a new internal multi cable. All this done by a come to your house guy charging reasonable prices. Otherwise all has lasted well. I put tape over the feet to hold them on.