I have landed—in Zagreb

I made it here—no thanks to United Airlines—and was only 3.5 hours past my scheduled arrival when I was supposed to fly on that infernal carrier (I flew Lufthansa after rebooking).

Only a 45-minute flight from Munich, Zagreb is a small town for being Croatia’s capital, with a population of just 800,000. It was largely untouched by World War II, and a lot of beautiful old architecture remains. My hotel is right in the city center. Tomorrow I’m going on a walking tour of the city with one of my hosts and his daughter, who works as a sightseeing guide. Photos to come, but here’s my dinner tonight.

I wanted a traditional Croatian meal and I got one: ćevapčići, delicious minced lamb kebabs served with a fantastic flaky bread, raw onions, a scoop of local cheese (mild and tasty), and a dipping sauce made with eggplant and red peppers. We ate with our hands, which I’m told is the way it’s done.

On the side we had a salad and big half-liter mugs of the local brew. It was a fantastic meal, and I couldn’t finish two of the traditional 10 pieces of kebab they give you.

I’m exhausted and so to bed. Pictures will follow. On Sunday I’m to visit a Neanderthal site nearby (with a Museum) and get a hot-air balloon ride. I’m in good hands! My lectures are on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Here’s the last photo I took of James before I left yesterday; it may be the last time I ever see him. I have no word of doings at Botany Pond.