I have landed—in Zagreb

I made it here—no thanks to United Airlines—and was only 3.5 hours past my scheduled arrival when I was supposed to fly on that infernal carrier (I flew Lufthansa after rebooking).
Only a 45-minute flight from Munich, Zagreb is a small town for being Croatia’s capital, with a population of just 800,000. It was largely untouched by World War II, and a lot of beautiful old architecture remains. My hotel is right in the city center. Tomorrow I’m going on a walking tour of the city with one of my hosts and his daughter, who works as a sightseeing guide. Photos to come, but here’s my dinner tonight.
I wanted a traditional Croatian meal and I got one: ćevapčići, delicious minced lamb kebabs served with a fantastic flaky bread, raw onions, a scoop of local cheese (mild and tasty), and a dipping sauce made with eggplant and red peppers. We ate with our hands, which I’m told is the way it’s done.
On the side we had a salad and big half-liter mugs of the local brew. It was a fantastic meal, and I couldn’t finish two of the traditional 10 pieces of kebab they give you.
I’m exhausted and so to bed. Pictures will follow. On Sunday I’m to visit a Neanderthal site nearby (with a Museum) and get a hot-air balloon ride. I’m in good hands! My lectures are on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Here’s the last photo I took of James before I left yesterday; it may be the last time I ever see him. I have no word of doings at Botany Pond.
omg those lamb kebabs look SO nummy.
It must be close to lunch time, because that picture has me ravenous. I love local cheeses, and eggplants are amazing. Plus kebab. Adding Croatia to my culinary adventuring list.
Hope you aren’t at Main Square Residence. We were there last weekend and it’s under construction with the striped tarp blocking the view of the Square. Ugh
I dunno, boss, I think you should start bringing me along on these trips of yours as your Boswell. I promise to make you every bit as scintillating and mordant in the telling as Bozzy did Dr. Johnson.
(Boswell was, after all, a lawyer, and Johnson a PhD, if only an honorary one. Just sayin’.)
Zagreb, the capital is a small town – 800,000 population. That’s from a big city guy. With a country of a little over 4.5 million, that’s a pretty big town. Needed to go back and look up Yugoslavia, noting this now results in 6 independent countries, Croatia being one.
Heh, I was surprised when I looked it up and saw the population! My last town I lived in had a population of about 35,000 (small, right?). Currently I live between two towns. One with a population of 1,695 and the other around 55,000. Another hop, skip and jump away is the Big City™ – with a whopping population of 600,000 (the metro area is ~3 million).
The worst part of this is that my home internet has a maximum speed of less than 256K.
Back in the days of Josip Tito, Yugoslavia was famous for having seven neighbors, six provinces, five nationalities, four languages, three religions, two alphabets … and one political party. 🙂