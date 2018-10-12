I have landed

After more than eight hours of being squeezed into the middle seat of the three-seat row next to the cabin wall on a Lufthansa plane, I have arrived in Munich. The airport is, as always, pleasant and uncrowded, and I leave in an hour for Zagreb.

The food on the plane was pretty dire, with a choice of pasta or chicken for dinner (I had pasta, which was passable but not tasty), and a lame breakfast: a tasteless muffin, a very few pieces of cubed fruit (like three small cubes of melon and a grape), and a packet of a few Oreos. That’s breakfast?

I sat through one movie, “Atonement,” based on Ian McEwan’s book. I’d seen it before, but couldn’t find any other films that either interested me or I wanted to revisit. “Atonement” is an excellent film, but McEwan’s book is even better.

The rest of the time I struggled to sleep, but it’s nearly impossible in that dreaded middle seat. And, of course, you have to disturb the passenger next to you if you want some juice from the galley or need to micturate. That’s the main reason I always ask for an aisle seat.

On to Zagreb!