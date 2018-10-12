Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning and welcome to Friday! Here in Ireland the sky is black with Storm Callum. Where I live it’s only been wet and windy, but other parts have had it worse.

Here's something you don't see every day… Storm Callum appeared to activate this speed sensor at Sandymount in Dublin overnight. #stormcallum ( Video courtesy of @DavidCostelloDC ) pic.twitter.com/eINtpMojcw — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) October 12, 2018

Something else weird in the world today is there is a new Leonard Cohen posthumous poetry collection which features a poem called “Kanye West Is Not Picasso”. I am simultaneously laughing and face-palming. It’s like the most epic Get Of My Lawn rant ever.





The birthdays of the day are: 1008 – Go-Ichijō, emperor of Japan (d. 1036); 1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician, charlatan and author (d. 1947); 1865 – Arthur Harden, English biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1940); 1929 – Nappy Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2008); 1934 – James “Sugar Boy” Crawford, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2012); 1968 – Hugh Jackman, Australian actor, singer, and producer.

That gives us a reason to listen to these three pieces of music.

Hugh playing at being a good ole Oklahoma homie.

James Sugar boy Crawford with his most famous song Jock-a-mo.

And Nappy Brown’s Don’t be angry.

In history today in 1979 – The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the first of five books in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy comedy science fiction series by Douglas Adams was published. In 1984 – Brighton hotel bombing: The Provisional Irish Republican Army attempted to assassinate UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her cabinet. The bomb killed five people and wounded 31. In 1994 the Magellan spacecraft burns up in the atmosphere of Venus. In 2017 the United States announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO. (Yes, that last one is Trump finally hitting the Today In History segment, god save us all.))

Hili may be fibbing this morning. Or she may not.

A: Hili, what are you doing?

Hili: I’m eavesdropping on two moles talking.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, co ty robisz?

Hili: Podsluchuję rozmowę dwóch kretów.

The pick of Twitter for your delectation.

Interesting stuff

You must turn up the sound for this one.

LISTEN: A sink in a hotel on Panama City Beach seems to be whistling from the wind. Extremely creepy. I don't think i've ever seen anything like this. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/LgAcWOSs6r — Matt Reagan (@ReaganMatt) October 10, 2018

Matthew asks some good questions.

NSFL but still impressive. How does the wasp represent this behaviour in its tiny brain and in its genes? And what does the crane fly think about it all, if anything? How could we know? https://t.co/CrSoP29JpA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 10, 2018

A fascinating desert ant.

Check out this super cool Cataglyphis #gynandromorph! It's left side is a queen and the right side a male. And no, I don't think it could mate with itself😜 pic.twitter.com/M4FLWK1MNJ — Phil (@myrmecoPhil) October 9, 2018

Weevils

Click through and watch this video, it’s amazing and hypnotic.

Gorgeous. Much more closely related to you than to a real jelly, or even an octopus. https://t.co/8X4NVUVdom — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 10, 2018

Some eyes have bones

The sclerotic ring is a ring of bones found in the eyes of most vertebrates except for mammals and crocodilians. It provides support and helps the eye keep its shape! Here's the sclerotic ring in a type of lizard called a tegu 🦎#lizards #reptiles #eyes #osteology pic.twitter.com/UlnqCA6WzT — Rebecca Hawkins (@RebeccasBones) October 11, 2018

The ISS

There it goes! 13 photos assembled in sequence show the @Space_Station pass in front of our view of the Sun while orbiting Earth at a speed of roughly 5 miles per second on Sun, Oct 7. See more: https://t.co/06Rmsx6JZT

Learn when you can #SpotTheStation: https://t.co/IV6AZcoGh3 pic.twitter.com/4Kdzwf0MBj — NASA (@NASA) October 10, 2018

Animals being cute

Happy dog of the day. pic.twitter.com/oRqCkhmICn — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 10, 2018

Brave kitten vs. statue 😂 pic.twitter.com/fJtSA0r52x — The Dodo (@dodo) October 10, 2018

A pose a cat should not be able to manage.

How to make your pet finally earn their keep.

Best Halloween costume ever. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/11xVOOGAP9 — Only in America (@Crazzyintheusa) October 9, 2018

And stuff that can only make you worry for humanity. Fox News evidently has a hard time distinguishing between “acting” and “real life”.

Fox News has no news about foxes! Despite claiming to be a news channel about foxes! https://t.co/lxi8sPtndX — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) October 10, 2018

Sorry.

The clam before the storm pic.twitter.com/1xcYawhhEs — Darren Geraghty (@GeraghtyDarren) October 11, 2018

The sort of agility you don’t see every day.

OUTRAGEOUS gravity defying busking skills! (Watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/GGyraoDr3R — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 10, 2018

This does seem a little like overkill.

If only Nature had found a way of protecting fruit. pic.twitter.com/x4AeowXZ96 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) October 10, 2018

Hat-tip: Barry L. and Matthew.