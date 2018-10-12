Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning and welcome to Friday! Here in Ireland the sky is black with Storm Callum. Where I live it’s only been wet and windy, but other parts have had it worse.
Something else weird in the world today is there is a new Leonard Cohen posthumous poetry collection which features a poem called “Kanye West Is Not Picasso”. I am simultaneously laughing and face-palming. It’s like the most epic Get Of My Lawn rant ever.
The birthdays of the day are: 1008 – Go-Ichijō, emperor of Japan (d. 1036); 1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician, charlatan and author (d. 1947); 1865 – Arthur Harden, English biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1940); 1929 – Nappy Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2008); 1934 – James “Sugar Boy” Crawford, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2012); 1968 – Hugh Jackman, Australian actor, singer, and producer.
That gives us a reason to listen to these three pieces of music.
Hugh playing at being a good ole Oklahoma homie.
James Sugar boy Crawford with his most famous song Jock-a-mo.
And Nappy Brown’s Don’t be angry.
In history today in 1979 – The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the first of five books in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy comedy science fiction series by Douglas Adams was published. In 1984 – Brighton hotel bombing: The Provisional Irish Republican Army attempted to assassinate UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her cabinet. The bomb killed five people and wounded 31. In 1994 the Magellan spacecraft burns up in the atmosphere of Venus. In 2017 the United States announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO. (Yes, that last one is Trump finally hitting the Today In History segment, god save us all.))
Hili may be fibbing this morning. Or she may not.
A: Hili, what are you doing?
Hili: I’m eavesdropping on two moles talking.
The pick of Twitter for your delectation.
Interesting stuff
You must turn up the sound for this one.
Matthew asks some good questions.
A fascinating desert ant.
Weevils
Click through and watch this video, it’s amazing and hypnotic.
Some eyes have bones
The ISS
Animals being cute
A pose a cat should not be able to manage.
How to make your pet finally earn their keep.
And stuff that can only make you worry for humanity. Fox News evidently has a hard time distinguishing between “acting” and “real life”.
Sorry.
The sort of agility you don’t see every day.
This does seem a little like overkill.
“Jock-a-Mo” is widely known in the States as “Iko Iko.” It’s a staple of the New Orleans music scene. I think the first time I came across it was Dr. John’s cover:
Looks like Ireland will have a turn with Hurricane Michael in coming days with winds of 150km/h.
The happy dog clip was great – someone needs to tell Theresa May and Boris Johnson THAT’S how to run through a field of wheat!