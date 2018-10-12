Caption this

Maybe it is impossible, but we can give it a good old college try. If they were trying to be funny, they couldn’t have done it any differently.
And if you can’t caption that, then try your hand at your own version of this.
I don’t think any caption can fully convey the raw emotion and feeling of this photo. pic.twitter.com/VAtHtTq3Kk
— Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 12, 2018
Kanye West is not Andy Kaufman. I am Andy Kaufman. Kanye West is the Jakob Dylan of Leonard Cohens. I am the Leonard Cohen Leonard Cohen could have been but for the grace of God. I am not a man. I am a drunk surrealist. pic.twitter.com/YcbKIctMkC
— jeanieforever (@jeanieforever) October 12, 2018
Caption: I can’t decide who looks more uncomfortable in this photo.
The obvious answer is Thomas Jefferson.
Body language – Squinting or the narrowing of the eye orbits indicates, very accurately, discomfort, stress, anger, or issues.
Caption – Sarah – watch that left hand. Kanye – Kim’s gonna be pissed.
“I’m Thomas Jefferson. That’s my portrait on the wall. We hoped you’d be better than this.”
There is also this picture of Trump with Kayne from 2016: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/kanye-west-dine-trump-white-house-n918026
Shades of Nixon and Elvis.
I caught a clip of the little soirée in The Oval yesterday. It was cringe-inducing, looking uncomfortable for all concerned. Guess the Donald figured it might do him some good to cage a little love from a black celeb.
Kanye was a lot cooler when he was takin’ on Dubya after Katrina. Hell, he was even cooler when boorishly “I’ma let you finish”-ing Taylor Swift than when canoodling with Donald Trump.
Hadda up and do a Nietzschean superman rap for all gathered and everything. Bet his mama woulda like to slap the fool outta his mouth over that one.
The Kanye/Trump meeting in the Oval Office was really something. Here’s a condensed version showing the truly crazy parts: