Caption this

Maybe it is impossible, but we can give it a good old college try. If they were trying to be funny, they couldn’t have done it any differently.

 

And if you can’t caption that, then try your hand at your own version of this.

 

 

 

8 Comments

  1. Michael
    Caption: I can’t decide who looks more uncomfortable in this photo.

    • paablo
      The obvious answer is Thomas Jefferson.

  2. Merilee
    Sub

  3. Douglas E
    Body language – Squinting or the narrowing of the eye orbits indicates, very accurately, discomfort, stress, anger, or issues.

    Caption – Sarah – watch that left hand. Kanye – Kim’s gonna be pissed.

  4. Stephen Barnard
    “I’m Thomas Jefferson. That’s my portrait on the wall. We hoped you’d be better than this.”

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    There is also this picture of Trump with Kayne from 2016: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/kanye-west-dine-trump-white-house-n918026
    Shades of Nixon and Elvis.

  6. Ken Kukec
    I caught a clip of the little soirée in The Oval yesterday. It was cringe-inducing, looking uncomfortable for all concerned. Guess the Donald figured it might do him some good to cage a little love from a black celeb.

    Kanye was a lot cooler when he was takin’ on Dubya after Katrina. Hell, he was even cooler when boorishly “I’ma let you finish”-ing Taylor Swift than when canoodling with Donald Trump.

    Hadda up and do a Nietzschean superman rap for all gathered and everything. Bet his mama woulda like to slap the fool outta his mouth over that one.

  7. Paul Topping
    The Kanye/Trump meeting in the Oval Office was really something. Here’s a condensed version showing the truly crazy parts:

