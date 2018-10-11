Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 11, 2018, and tonight I’ll be winging my way to Croatia, arriving tomorrow afternoon. I’ll be missing much of National Sausage Pizza Day, but I hear that the food in Croatia will more than make up for it (they have good wine, too). It’s also International Day of the Girl Child, National Coming Out Day, and International Newspaper Carrier Day. If you’re a gay female newspaper carrier, you’ve got it made!

As I said yesterday, posting will be light for the next week, but Grania has again kindly agreed to do the Hili posts, and perhaps some other ones as well. I will post from Croatia as I can. If you are in Zagreb this week, I am giving three lectures, whose time and venues you can see here.

On October 11, 1531, Huldrych Zwingli, head of the Swiss Reformation, was killed in battle fighting the Roman Catholics of Switzerland. On this day in 1852, the University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, was inaugurated. And in 1899, the Second Boer War began in South Africa between the British Empire on one side and two Boer states: the Transvaal and the Orange Free State. It lasted 2.5 years until the Empire won. On this day in 1910, former President Teddy Roosevelt became the first U.S. President to fly in an airplane. He was up for 4 minutes with Arch Hoxsey in a Wright Brothers plane in St. Louis. Here’s a silent video clip of the flight; at first Roosevelt refused to get into the plane, but relented, and then Hoxsey put the plane into three steep dives. “Bully!”

This puzzles me: on this day in 1976, according to Wikipedia, “George Washington‘s appointment, posthumously, to the grade of General of the Armies by congressional joint resolution Public Law 94-479 [was] approved by President Gerald R. Ford. Finally, it was on this day in 2001 that the Polaroid Corporation filed for bankruptcy.

Notables born on October 11 include Henry J. Heinz (1844, yes, the ketchup man), Eleanor Roosevelt (1884), Elmore Leonard (1925), Bobby Charlton (1937), Daryl Hall (1946), Jane Krakowski (1968), and Michelle Wie (1989).

Those who died on this day include Casimir Pulaski (1779), Meriwether Lewis (1809, died under mysterious circumstances), Anton Bruckner (1896), Chico Marx (1961), Jean Cocteau (1963), Dorothea Lange (1965), Chesty Puller (1971), and Redd Foxx (1991). Here’s one of Lange’s photos taken during the Great Depression:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is tending the garden:

Hili: These are not the only new molehills in the garden. A: You are right, our moles are very hard-working.

A cat cartoon from reader Susan:

A tweet from Maajid Nawaz sent by reader Jiten:

.@marksandspencer facilitates medievalism by selling children’s hijabs in the school-wear category. It’s their right to choose profit over values. But it’s our right to shame them for doing so. Little girls are told it is “immodest” to show their hair. And blessed be the fruit pic.twitter.com/I5d7csTsiL — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) October 10, 2018

Tweets from Grania; her first one is a tweet emitted by Matthew. He’ll have to explain about the human skull in the comments:

In 1980 I found a human skull here. https://t.co/hZ0byuq8ti — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 10, 2018

A cat helping d*gs escape? That’s not right!

The inimitable Monty Python:

The always poignant and in this case prescient Monty Python:

"What's the point of fighting for his right to have babies when he can't have babies?"

"It's symbolic of our struggle against oppression!"

"It's symbolic of his struggle against reality."https://t.co/bPdkF17jr7 — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) October 10, 2018

I guess this is a house cat, but the ear tufts make me wonder. At any rate, this felid is having a hell of a good time:

Cat facial treatment pic.twitter.com/9SQSX1xdG0 — Adorable World (@world_adorable) October 10, 2018

The Donald can find one by looking in the mirror:

I asked Trump about his comment yesterday that some of the forces opposing Kavanaugh were "evil." His response: "I know fellow Americans that are evil. Are you saying that we shouldn't say that a fellow Americans is evil? I've known some fellow Americans that are pretty evil." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 9, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. I now have this article, which is behind a paywall, and will write about its accommodationism presently. The TLS is getting really soft on religion!

How science and religion can coexist https://t.co/5InWmvm3fk — The TLS (@TheTLS) October 5, 2018

How can this guy not have known?

The importance of keeping the workplace clean and tidy can never be overstated. pic.twitter.com/0vufmzyiz4 — mεεšhκα (@meeshyville) October 5, 2018

This raises the possibility of cow soccer:

No matter what’s happening in your life today this is a reminder that somewhere in the world right now there’s a cow that knows how to play fetch. 🐮 pic.twitter.com/fR2dwnVIZu — Ian Laking (@IHLaking) October 4, 2018

Some physics for you; I’ve provided the video link below:

How to spin a coin for two minutes: how friction affects how long things spin, and the best surfaces for keeping them spinning as long as possible https://t.co/WgNibwlZac — Jennifer Ouellette (@JenLucPiquant) October 5, 2018

Here’s the YouTube video for the tweet above:

The fragility of butterflies makes their fossils exceedingly rare. Here’s a beautiful old one:

55 million year old butterfly from the Danish island Fur. Now on display in our new butterfly exhibit opening today @NHM_Denmark #FossilFriday #Butterflies pic.twitter.com/J7ZjWjeRQO — Peter C. Kjærgaard (@PCKjaergaard) October 5, 2018